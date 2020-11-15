Successfully reported this slideshow.
Al Hamra Firdous Tower, Kuwait Group 5 Topic : AD Book Case Study
Introduction • Location : • Kuwait City, Kuwait • Climate Of Kuwait : • Desert Climate, Hot & Dry Climate. • Geographical ...
Location and its neighbourhood Al Hamra is the gate of Kuwait’s business hub.
Brief • Architects : • Designed By Skidmore, Owings And Merrill (SOM). • Architectural Style : • Deconstructivism • PROJEC...
STORY OF AL HAMRA • Al Hamra Is The New Landmark With Its Iconic Tower Heralding A New Era Of Development And Prosperity I...
Concept design & geometry • The geometry of the tower is based on a set of criteria : • the strategy of future financial c...
SITE PLAN
Multi storey car parking : • a precast concrete building • Total levels : 11 levels (2 below grade and 9 above) • Total bu...
Entrance & lobby : • Height of Entrance to the Tower : 24m (no columns) • Area of luxurious lobby : 900 Sqm • Oriented on ...
Business tower • HIGH RISE • LOW ZONE : 56 - 64 • CROSSOVER : 65 • HIGH ZONE : 65 -75 (Executive Floors on the 74th & 75th...
Business tower & its spaces
Floor plans
Specification for tower & its design : • Al Hamra Tower features a total of 62 office floors • Total elevators : 43 elevat...
Spaces inside luxury centre : • AL Hamra Luxury Centre or the shopping mall features a total of 5 floor levels spread over...
Luxury centre & its Spaces
Shops • Banks : • National Bank Of Kuwait (G-24) • Pharmaceuticals : • AL HAJERY PHARMACY (B22) • Beauty : • LUSH, GLOSS S...
Shops & its spaces
Multiplex cinemas
Dinning • Restaurant : • PICCOLA MILANO (F-10) • ENTRECOTE (M-18) • BICE (F-14-15) • JUNKYARD (F-08) • CUTS (F-16) • VTERR...
Another Features and benefits • Sky Lounge • starting at 351m providing a unique dining experience from the highest point ...
Ground floor plan tower block
Technical specification • Foundation : 289 piles of 1200 mm diameter ranging in depth from 22 to 27 m (cast in place bored...
Materials • Steel • In the structural framework 6,000 tons of steel and 38,000 tons of reinforcing steel in the rest of th...
• Lamella structure : • The Lamella is a structure which was created by curving the entrance columns outwards from a heigh...
Structural sustainability • The solid south wall, and flared geometry, is generated in order to decrease the absorption of...
Facades treatment • Most of the Al Hamra flows in a straight line, but the building has three glass facades that allow occ...
Group no : 5 • Sushilkumar gupta • Jayesh Mhatre • Prachi shigwan • Sayali patil • Sayali salunkhe • Prakshal shah • Harsh...
  1. 1. Al Hamra Firdous Tower, Kuwait Group 5 Topic : AD Book Case Study
  2. 2. Introduction • Location : • Kuwait City, Kuwait • Climate Of Kuwait : • Desert Climate, Hot & Dry Climate. • Geographical Features Of Kuwait City : • Kuwait Is Situated In The North-eastern Part Of Arabian Peninsula, At The Head Of The Arabian Gulf. • Kuwait Is Bordered On The North And West By Iraq, On The South And West By The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia. • Awards Received By Tower : • Cityscape Award For Commercial, Mixed-use Developments In 2010. • Awards From The Chicago Athenaeum. • Mipim Architectural Review Future Project Award. • A Bronze From Miami Architectural Biennial In The Under Construction Project Category In 2007.
  3. 3. Location and its neighbourhood Al Hamra is the gate of Kuwait’s business hub.
  4. 4. Brief • Architects : • Designed By Skidmore, Owings And Merrill (SOM). • Architectural Style : • Deconstructivism • PROJECT Type : • Business Tower & Luxury Centre. • Facts : • First Asymmetrical Skyscraper & World Tallest Stone Cladded Tower. • Total Floor Level Of Commercial Skyscraper : • 80 Levels • YEAR Of Construction : 2006-2011 • Height : • 412.6 M From Ground To Tip. • 371.4 M Occupied Height • Top Floor Height : • 368 M From Ground To Top Floor • Total Floors : 77 • Total Elevators : 47 • Escalators : 16 • Total Bua Of All : 2.1 Million Sq Feet Sections
  5. 5. STORY OF AL HAMRA • Al Hamra Is The New Landmark With Its Iconic Tower Heralding A New Era Of Development And Prosperity In Kuwait. • Like An Enshrouded Figure With Its Delicate Glass Veil, The Tower Provides Spectacular Views Over Much Of Kuwait And Across The Arabian Gulf. • Torque Wall : • Monolithic Stone At The South Wall Framed By Twisting Ribbons Of Torque Walls (Flared Wall), • Defines The Iconic Form Of The Tower. • The Apex Of The Tower With Carved Flared Walls Depicts A Continuation Of The Sculptural Form Infinitely Upwards. • South Wall / Stone Cladded Wall : • The Solid South Wall Is Designed In A Way To Decrease The Solar Radiation. • Openings Are Based On The Relationship Of The Envelope And Its Position In Relation To The Sun. • The Geometry Of The Interior Wall Is Generated And Responds To The Need To Minimize Solar Heat Gain. • This Wall Not Only Protects The Building From Critical Environmental Conditions, But Also Takes On The Role Of The Structural Spine Of The Building. Elevations : side & front.
  6. 6. Concept design & geometry • The geometry of the tower is based on a set of criteria : • the strategy of future financial customers • environmental factors i.e. sun exposure and wind loading. • The resulting shape provides transparency into the gulf and opacity to the severe desert. • The building resembles an elegant hidden figure with a delicate glass veil reflecting the silhouette of the city based on site allotment and sun path concept • Geometry : • The unique geometry of the Tower creates the illusion of a subtle elegant twist, which reflects the profile of the peninsula with its delicate glass veil, allowing breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf. • Design : • the intricate geometry of the tower is defined with a pure, simple formal operation, which is based on the removal of mass / Volume due south in order to maximize views and minimize the solar radiation . • As a result, the Tower gives the impression of a twisting sculpture that react to the environment, with its transparent envelope facing north and its solid wall facing south. • Flared Walls Based On Sunpath. • Deep Angled Windows • Stone Wall • Insulated Glass
  7. 7. SITE PLAN
  8. 8. Multi storey car parking : • a precast concrete building • Total levels : 11 levels (2 below grade and 9 above) • Total built up area : 6,000 Sqm (BUA). • total capacity : 2,000 parking spaces. • Connectivity : offers close pedestrian access to both the tower and the mall with several bridges at various levels.
  9. 9. Entrance & lobby : • Height of Entrance to the Tower : 24m (no columns) • Area of luxurious lobby : 900 Sqm • Oriented on the north side. • The geometry of this area is generated by the application of the principles of the laminar structure supporting the tower above and below articulates space. Entrance view, section of entrance lobby & lobby view
  10. 10. Business tower • HIGH RISE • LOW ZONE : 56 - 64 • CROSSOVER : 65 • HIGH ZONE : 65 -75 (Executive Floors on the 74th & 75th providing the highest business address in Kuwait with unique experience) • SKYLOBBY 2 : 55TH FLOOR (served as transfer floors, fully equipped business center and a spacious employee lounge 7 meters high ceiling.) • REFUGE : 54 (designed and equipped for emergency occurrences ) • MECHANICAL : 52 – 53 • MID RISE • LOW ZONE : 31 – 41 • CROSSOVER : 42 • HIGH ZONE : 42 -51 • SKYLOBBY 1 : 30TH FLOOR (served as transfer floors, fully equipped business center and a spacious employee lounge 7 meters high ceiling.) • REFUGE : 29 (designed and equipped for emergency occurrences ) • MECHANICAL : 27-28 • LOW RISE • LOW ZONE : 6 - 16 • CROSSOVER : 16 • HIGH ZONE : 17 - 26
  11. 11. Business tower & its spaces
  12. 12. Floor plans
  13. 13. Specification for tower & its design : • Al Hamra Tower features a total of 62 office floors • Total elevators : 43 elevators . • No south facing offices.(to reduce heat gain and direct sunlight solar analyses). • Office floors start at 35 m above ground level above the main lobby , health club and spa, to offer striking views over the Arabian gulf . • Office space ranges from 450 Sqm. - 1,750 Sqm. with each floor offering a total built-up area of 2,300 Sqm. on each floor, a sky corridor connects the two wings, providing dramatic views. • The building is divided horizontally into three zones stacked office. • Visitors reach the top two, taking the express elevator lobbies offering meeting space and other services, to approach the intermediate floors used “local elevators”. Using VIP elevators comes directly from the main lobby to the crown of the building where the restaurant.
  14. 14. Spaces inside luxury centre : • AL Hamra Luxury Centre or the shopping mall features a total of 5 floor levels spread over 24,000 Sqm (total area for mall) • Facilities : luxury retail, food and beverage and entertainment features. • Its façade has been carefully designed to continuous with, and complement the Tower’s cladding. • Multiplex cinemas : the centre’s uppermost level houses the nine-screen multiplex cinemas. • There is also a health club and a SPA located between the Luxury Centre and the Tower above the main lobby (BELOW 35 M). • outdoor roof garden on top of the Luxury shopping Centre and an exceptional pot door landscaped plaza of 6,000 Sqm.
  15. 15. Luxury centre & its Spaces
  16. 16. Shops • Banks : • National Bank Of Kuwait (G-24) • Pharmaceuticals : • AL HAJERY PHARMACY (B22) • Beauty : • LUSH, GLOSS SALON (M-21B), LIP LAB (M-19B) • Cosmetics & Perfumery : • Beidoun (B-01), V VERDE (B-12B), Al-jazeera Perfumes (M-17), The Fragrance Kitchen (M-19B), Atyab Al Marshoud (M - 24) • Kids Fashion : • FUTURE KID – EXPLORE (B-09-10A-10B) • Home & Furniture : • TEMPUR (B-20) • Accessories : • Kefan Optics (B-13), TOBACCO SHOP (B-06), CHIPS STORE (B-11) • Unisex Fashion : • Bally (G-21), Ted Baker (M-15) • Luxury Fashion : • Rullart (B-07b), Adidas (B-14), Hermes (G-10-13), YSL (G-07), Gucci (G-15-17), SALVATORE FERRAGAMO (G-20), Bottega Veneta (G-14), GRAIN BOUTIQUE (M-13), Serb Fashion (M-18), Harrys Of London (M-10), MONT BLANC (M-04) • Entertainment & Leisure : • KID'S PUZZLE (M-20), AL HAMRA GRAND CINEMA (2nd Floor) • Mobiles & Communication : • Zain (B-18-B) • Jewellerys & Watches : • Officine Panerai (G-04), Alma (G-01), BEHBEHANI LUXURY BOUTIQUE (G-09), AL ARBASH (M-03)
  17. 17. Shops & its spaces
  18. 18. Multiplex cinemas
  19. 19. Dinning • Restaurant : • PICCOLA MILANO (F-10) • ENTRECOTE (M-18) • BICE (F-14-15) • JUNKYARD (F-08) • CUTS (F-16) • VTERRA (F-21) • THE BOWL (F-12a) • RECCO (F-13) • KUFTA-JI (F-05b) • GIA RESTAURANTS (F-12) • Melenazane • BROWN TOMATO (B-04-05) • WOK DOJO (F-05) • PICK (F-03) • JOA (F-11) • EATCHEMENT (F-04) • ELEVATION BURGER (F-09) • INTERNATIONAL MILL (B-18a) • SALAD CREATIONS (F-21) • Cafes : • MARBLE SLAB (F-28) • L’ETO (Basement) • East Café • COFFEA (B-15) • ANGELINA (G-18) • The Chocolate Bar (B-02-03) • CAFÉ MEEM (B-16) • BARTONE (F-07) • STARBUCKS (B-19) • COSTA COFFEE (M) • ESPRESAMENTE (M-25) • Café Bateel (F-01-02) • TEAG SHOP (B-07a)
  20. 20. Another Features and benefits • Sky Lounge • starting at 351m providing a unique dining experience from the highest point in Kuwait. • Sky Corridors • connecting both wings of the Tower floors with breath-taking views. • Smart Building • (due to fibre optic backbone). • advanced Building Automation system • IT telecom networking (administrated by a world leading facility management company.) • 100% redundancy of power supply.
  21. 21. Ground floor plan tower block
  22. 22. Technical specification • Foundation : 289 piles of 1200 mm diameter ranging in depth from 22 to 27 m (cast in place bored piles). • Al Hamra Tower is covered with 84,000m2 of limestone tiles on south wall façade • a mesh tile covered with crushed limestone on the curved wall trancadis. • 55000 m2 of curtain walls has been fixed on the external façade of the building forming the sculptured shape of the Tower. • Substation : the business tower was consisting of 5 numbers electrical substations located at different level floors as B2, 4,27 ,52 ,76 including new equipment’s ( panels + transformer) .
  23. 23. Materials • Steel • In the structural framework 6,000 tons of steel and 38,000 tons of reinforcing steel in the rest of the building were used. • Concrete • Concrete is the material used in the construction of the Al Hamra Tower as a malleable material is needed to get the sculptural molded shapes of the walls. 500,000 tons of reinforced concrete, 195,000 m³ were used. • Stone • The 258.000m2 limestone lining the structure makes this tower in the largest structure in the world coated with this material. • The solution was to use limestone tiles on the lower floors and the upper floors “trencadis”, a mesh coated with crushed limestone, significantly reducing weight while maintaining the same look. • Glass • Except for the southern facade facing the desert, the rest of the building is completely coated with insulating glass. • These windows are characterized by low emissivity coating and compatibility with the heating and bending process required to manufacture glass that surrounds the corners. • These curves units represent 30% of the crystals of the building.
  24. 24. • Lamella structure : • The Lamella is a structure which was created by curving the entrance columns outwards from a height of 60 meters to create a column free main lobby. • the Lamella were built with fiberglass formwork fabricated from shop, drawings generated from a 3D model. • it consists of steel plates up to 160 mm thick.
  25. 25. Structural sustainability • The solid south wall, and flared geometry, is generated in order to decrease the absorption of solar radiation. • The openings are based on the ratio of the envelope and its position relative to the sun. • This wall not only protects the building from critical environmental conditions also assumes the role of structural backbone • The point at the top of the tower not only solves the complex geometry of the carved flared walls, but also involves the continuation of the sculptural shape up.
  26. 26. Facades treatment • Most of the Al Hamra flows in a straight line, but the building has three glass facades that allow occupants to enjoy the view of the Gulf to the north, east and west. • However, a pair of reinforced concrete walls on the south side of the tower give the appearance of wearing a wavy coat. • The facades of the tower facing Gulf contrast the impression of transparency, granted by the glass, with the opacity of the facade looking south toward the desert, finished in stone. • The south facade, rotated 130 degrees and two fins that run up and down in opposite directions, is designed to protect the building from severe desert sun, minimizing heat absorption. • The deep windows, carved angle on the south wall thick views across the city and peninsula to the side of the desert. • n order to maximize the views and minimize solar heat gain in the office floors, a quarter of each floor plate is not chiseled south side, causing the displacement of entire tower from west to east. • The result of this action reveals a rich monolithic stone on the south wall, framed by elegant flare ribbons winding walls defining the iconic shape of the tower.
  27. 27. Group no : 5 • Sushilkumar gupta • Jayesh Mhatre • Prachi shigwan • Sayali patil • Sayali salunkhe • Prakshal shah • Harsha shinde • Sunayna naik

