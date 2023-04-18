Home
Explore
Submit Search
Upload
Login
Signup
Advertisement
ISLAMIC-ART.pptx
Report
SushiTrash10
Follow
Apr. 18, 2023
•
0 likes
0 likes
×
Be the first to like this
Show More
•
0 views
views
×
Total views
0
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Advertisement
Check these out next
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1
of
21
Top clipped slide
undefined
ISLAMIC-ART.pptx
Apr. 18, 2023
•
0 likes
0 likes
×
Be the first to like this
Show More
•
0 views
views
×
Total views
0
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Download Now
Download to read offline
Report
Art & Photos
Islamic art contemporary art
SushiTrash10
Follow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.7K views
•
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.8K views
•
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
•
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.4K views
•
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.6K views
•
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.8K views
•
17 slides
More Related Content
Recently uploaded
(20)
vff-PRINT.docx
VeronicaGPaderes
•
0 views
Chaitu Degree Marksheet.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
•
4 views
Contemporary Indian Art
AmeyaS1
•
0 views
LP ME.docx
JIANNEEMBOLTORIO1
•
0 views
K2.pptx
RahulBosu1
•
1 view
Computers Certificate.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
•
2 views
TUESDAY.pptx
JIANNEEMBOLTORIO1
•
0 views
Karpagam_R0.1.pptx
RahulBosu1
•
2 views
Ethnic Groups and Tribes in The Republic Of Congo Thesis Defense by Slidesgo....
Hugo Sanchez Zaguiño
•
0 views
APGVB DETAILS.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
•
0 views
PAMERAN KARYA SENI RUPA.pptx
MargarethaOktavianiT
•
4 views
Welsh Music.pdf
Yauci
•
0 views
Bollywood Quiz.pptx
sanket660448
•
0 views
Rocket and Planets Study Planner by Slidesgo.pptx
dadadasd1
•
0 views
YT- Maps C-10.pdf
NehaBachani3
•
0 views
Anti Tobacco Rally Banner.pptx
PRAMODKUMAR609295
•
0 views
Chalkboard Background by Slidesgo.pptx
3B682NiKadekWidyaKri
•
0 views
Study upto 10th.pdf
GOVINDA NAIDU KANDALA
•
2 views
clips to use for documentary.docx
MollyBrown86
•
0 views
HfdsfcvjkiusXvnk Kai ffcffgh.pptx
Saeedomar15
•
0 views
Featured
(20)
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
•
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
•
18.5K views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
•
82.1K views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
•
143.1K views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
•
802.9K views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
•
49.9K views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
•
9.8K views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
•
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
•
195.7K views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
•
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
•
20.8K views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
•
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
•
4.8K views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
•
31.6K views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
•
194K views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
•
5.7K views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
•
19.4K views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
•
30.5K views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
•
29.9K views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
•
19.3K views
Advertisement
ISLAMIC-ART.pptx
Let Us Evaluate! 1.
Islamic art includes all the following except: a. Mosaics b. Carpets c. Food d. Architecture
Let Us Evaluate! 2.
Traditionally, Islamic art does not have____ a. Plants b. Patterns c. Writing d. Figure
Let Us Evaluate! 3.
True or False: Islamic art is religious. • True • False
Let Us Evaluate! 4.
True or False: Roman Catholic art influenced Islamic art. • True • False
Let Us Evaluate! 5.
Islamic art can be identified based on its __________. a. Patterns b. Calligraphy c. Bright colors d. All of the above
Thank you!
Advertisement