By Ms. Parijat S Masters in OBG Nursing HYDATIDIFORM MOLE /VESICULAR MOLE
Hemorrhage in Early Pregnancy The causes of bleeding in early pregnancy are broadly divided into two groups: Those relate...
Those related to the pregnant state:  Abortion (95%),  Ectopic pregnancy,  Hydatidiform mole and  Implantation bleedin...
Those associated with the pregnant state:  Cervical lesions such as vascular ectopy (erosion), polyp, ruptured varicose v...
Cervical ectropion
Gestational Trophoblastic Disease (GTD)  Gestational Trophoblastic Disease (GTD) originates from placental tissue and is ...
types of gestational trophoblastic diseases : Hydatidiform mole (benign) Invasive mole; Choriocarcinoma; (rare case lik...
HYDATIDIFORM MOLE
 Molar pregnancy is an abnormal form of pregnancy in which a non-viable fertilized egg implants in the uterus and will fa...
DEFINITION  Hydatidiform mole is the abnormal condition of the trophoblast (placenta) in which partly degenerative and pa...
 Hydatids means “watery vesicles”  Cells degenerate and get filled with the fluid which resemble the hydatid cyst so its...
INCIDENCE  The highest incidence is in Philippines being 1 in 80 pregnancies and lowest in European countries 1 in 752 an...
Risk factors  Teenage and elderly pregnancy with high parity  Race and ethnic group  Low intake of carotene  Low intak...
TYPES A. Complete hydatidiform mole B. Incomplete/partial hydatidiform mole  Partial and complete mole is identified thro...
COMPLETE HYDATIDIFORM MOLE  Complete mole usually have 46 no. of chromosomes but of paternal origin only. It means no mat...
Features of complete mole:  This type of mole shows no evidence of embryo, cord or membrane  Embryo forms and dies earli...
PARTIAL HYDATIDIFORM MOLE Chromosomal analysis shows 69 chromosomes with 3 sets of chromosomes, 1 maternal and 2 paternal ...
Features of partial mole  There is presence of embryo, fetus or amniotic fluid. Fetus dies in early 1st trimester  Hyper...
Etiology  Idiopathic  Its related to ovular defect.
Clinical symptoms The patient gives history of amenorrhea of 8–12 weeks with initial features suggestive of normal pregnan...
 Lower abdominal pain It is due to: o Over distention of uterus o Concealed hemorrhage o Perforation of uterus by invasiv...
 Constitutional symptoms  Patient is sick without apparent reason  Nausea and vomiting  Thyrotoxic features-tremors, t...
Signs  Patient looks more ill  Pallor  Feature of preeclampsia may be present
Examination 1. Per abdomen  Size of uterus is more than period of amenorrhoea in 70%, corresponds with the period of amen...
Per vaginum  Vesicles in vaginal discharge  Internal ballottement cannot be elicited.
 The ovaries often contain multiple large theca-lutein cysts as a result of increased ovarian stimulation by excessive be...
 In case of a partial mole, the level of beta-hCG is often within the wide range associated with normal pregnancy and the...
Investigations 1. Full blood count, ABO and Rh grouping 2. Hepatic, renal and thyroid function test 3. USG  USG of abdome...
4. Serum HCG level/ urine test of HCG 5. Radiography -Xray of abdomen shows –ve fetal shadow. 6. CT scan and MRI
Complications  Immediate  Late  IMMEDIATE COMPLICATIONS I. Haemorrhage II. Shock III. Sepsis IV. Perforation of uterus
v. Preeclampsia vi. Acute pulmonary insufficiency Symptoms usually begins within 4–6 hours following evacuation. vii. Coag...
Risk Factors for Malignant Change  Patient’s age ≥ 40 or < 20 years irrespective of parity  Parity ≥ 3. Age is more impo...
Management Principles in the management  Supportive therapy to restore the blood loss and to prevent infection  To evacu...
Supportive therapy (i) IV infusion with Ringer’s solution is started. (ii) Blood transfusion is given if the patient is an...
Definitive management  Evacuation of the uterus is done as soon as the diagnosis is made. Suction evacuation can safely b...
Vaginal evacuation Cervix is favourable  Suction evacuation is done in which a –ve pressure of 200-250 mmHg pressure is a...
Cervix is tubular and closed  Slow dilatation of cervix is done by introducing Laminaria tent which is followed by suctio...
 After completion of evacuation methergin of 0.2 mg is given IM.
Laminaria tent  It is a cylinder about 5- 10 cm long made from the dried stalk of the marine plant Laminaria digitata.  ...
Hysterotomy  Cervix is unfavourable  Bleeding is ++
Abdominal hysterectomy  Patient is above 35yrs  Family is completed  Perforating hydatidiform mole  Patient is high ri...
 Uterus is send for histopathological examination  Following examination anti D immunoglobulin is given to patient who a...
 Methotrexate, 1 mg/kg/day IV or IM is given on days 1, 3, 5 and 7 with folinic acid 0.1 mg/kg IM on days 2, 4, 6 and 8. ...
Follow up  Routine follow-up is mandatory for all cases for at least 1 year.  The prime objective is to diagnose persist...
Follow up protocols  Maternal serum or urine hCG level is measured  Relevant symptoms are enquired such as vaginal bleed...
Contraceptive advise is given.  If patient wants to be pregnant she can but after 6 month if her serum hCG titre is –ve. ...
Molar pregnancy and its management

  1. 1. By Ms. Parijat S Masters in OBG Nursing HYDATIDIFORM MOLE /VESICULAR MOLE
  2. 2. Hemorrhage in Early Pregnancy The causes of bleeding in early pregnancy are broadly divided into two groups: Those related to the pregnant state Those associated with the pregnant state
  3. 3. Those related to the pregnant state:  Abortion (95%),  Ectopic pregnancy,  Hydatidiform mole and  Implantation bleeding.
  4. 4. Those associated with the pregnant state:  Cervical lesions such as vascular ectopy (erosion), polyp, ruptured varicose veins and malignancy are important causes.  The lesions are unrelated to pregnancy— either pre-existing or aggravated during pregnancy.
  5. 5. Cervical ectropion
  6. 6. Gestational Trophoblastic Disease (GTD)  Gestational Trophoblastic Disease (GTD) originates from placental tissue and is among the rare human tumors that can be cured even in the presence of widespread metastases.  Gestational trophoblastic disease (GTD) encompasses a spectrum of proliferative abnormalities of trophoblasts associated with pregnancy.
  7. 7. types of gestational trophoblastic diseases : Hydatidiform mole (benign) Invasive mole; Choriocarcinoma; (rare case likely to spread quickly) Placental site trophoblastic tumor ( PSTT).  The most common form of GTD is hydatidiform mole, also known as molar pregnancy.
  8. 8. HYDATIDIFORM MOLE
  9. 9.  Molar pregnancy is an abnormal form of pregnancy in which a non-viable fertilized egg implants in the uterus and will fail to come to term.
  10. 10. DEFINITION  Hydatidiform mole is the abnormal condition of the trophoblast (placenta) in which partly degenerative and partly proliferative changes occurs in the young chorionic vili.
  11. 11.  Hydatids means “watery vesicles”  Cells degenerate and get filled with the fluid which resemble the hydatid cyst so its called hydatidiform mole.  Hydatidiform mole is also called as “benign neoplasia of the chorion with malignant potential”
  12. 12. INCIDENCE  The highest incidence is in Philippines being 1 in 80 pregnancies and lowest in European countries 1 in 752 and USA being about 1 in 2,000.  The incidence, in India, is about 1 in 400.
  13. 13. Risk factors  Teenage and elderly pregnancy with high parity  Race and ethnic group  Low intake of carotene  Low intake of protein & animal fat  Disturbed maternal immune response  Cytogenic abnormality  History of previous hydatidiform mole
  14. 14. TYPES A. Complete hydatidiform mole B. Incomplete/partial hydatidiform mole  Partial and complete mole is identified through chromosomal analysis
  15. 15. COMPLETE HYDATIDIFORM MOLE  Complete mole usually have 46 no. of chromosomes but of paternal origin only. It means no maternal chromosomes. Haploid sperm cells get fertilized with empty ovum and paternal chromosomes get duplicated.  + + duplication= sperm ovum zygote 23 46
  16. 16. Features of complete mole:  This type of mole shows no evidence of embryo, cord or membrane  Embryo forms and dies earlier without development of placental circulation  Chorionic vili alter to form clear fluid filled bunch of grapes of varying sizes.  Hyperplasia affects the syncytiotrophoblast and cytotrophoblast layers. Mass occupies the uterine cavity and uterus gets enlarged.
  17. 17. PARTIAL HYDATIDIFORM MOLE Chromosomal analysis shows 69 chromosomes with 3 sets of chromosomes, 1 maternal and 2 paternal Sperm ovum zygote 23 23 23 69
  18. 18. Features of partial mole  There is presence of embryo, fetus or amniotic fluid. Fetus dies in early 1st trimester  Hyperplasia is confined to single layer of syncytiotrophoblast.  Uterus is not large for dates and potential for malignancy is low.
  19. 19. Etiology  Idiopathic  Its related to ovular defect.
  20. 20. Clinical symptoms The patient gives history of amenorrhea of 8–12 weeks with initial features suggestive of normal pregnancy but subsequently presents with the following manifestations: Symptoms  Vaginal bleeding (90%) The blood may be mixed with a gelatinous fluid from ruptured cysts giving the appearance of discharge “white currant in red currant juice”.
  21. 21.  Lower abdominal pain It is due to: o Over distention of uterus o Concealed hemorrhage o Perforation of uterus by invasive mole o Infection
  22. 22.  Constitutional symptoms  Patient is sick without apparent reason  Nausea and vomiting  Thyrotoxic features-tremors, tachycardia  Breathlessness( due to pulmonary embolisation of trophoblastic cells)  Expulsion of grape like vesicles per vaginum  No H/O quickening
  23. 23. Signs  Patient looks more ill  Pallor  Feature of preeclampsia may be present
  24. 24. Examination 1. Per abdomen  Size of uterus is more than period of amenorrhoea in 70%, corresponds with the period of amenorrhea in 20% and smaller than the period of amenorrhea in 10%.  On palpation uterus is doughy or elastic  Fetal parts are not felt  No fetal movements  No fetal heart sound  External ballottement cannot be elicited
  25. 25. Per vaginum  Vesicles in vaginal discharge  Internal ballottement cannot be elicited.
  26. 26.  The ovaries often contain multiple large theca-lutein cysts as a result of increased ovarian stimulation by excessive beta-hCG  In women with a complete mole, the quantitative serum beta-hCG level is higher than expected, often exceeding 100,000 IU/L.
  27. 27.  In case of a partial mole, the level of beta-hCG is often within the wide range associated with normal pregnancy and the symptoms are usually less pronounced.
  28. 28. Investigations 1. Full blood count, ABO and Rh grouping 2. Hepatic, renal and thyroid function test 3. USG  USG of abdomen shows snow-storm appearance  USG of liver, kidney and spleen is also done
  29. 29. 4. Serum HCG level/ urine test of HCG 5. Radiography -Xray of abdomen shows –ve fetal shadow. 6. CT scan and MRI
  30. 30. Complications  Immediate  Late  IMMEDIATE COMPLICATIONS I. Haemorrhage II. Shock III. Sepsis IV. Perforation of uterus
  31. 31. v. Preeclampsia vi. Acute pulmonary insufficiency Symptoms usually begins within 4–6 hours following evacuation. vii. Coagulation failure LATE COMPLICATIONS  Choriocacinoma
  32. 32. Risk Factors for Malignant Change  Patient’s age ≥ 40 or < 20 years irrespective of parity  Parity ≥ 3. Age is more important than the parity  Serum hCG > 100,000 mIU/mL  Uterine size > 20 weeks  Previous history of molar pregnancy  Theca lutein cysts: large (>6 cm diameter)
  33. 33. Management Principles in the management  Supportive therapy to restore the blood loss and to prevent infection  To evacuate the uterus as soon as diagnosis is made.  Counseling for regular follow up
  34. 34. Supportive therapy (i) IV infusion with Ringer’s solution is started. (ii) Blood transfusion is given if the patient is anemic. (iii) Parenteral antibiotic is given if there is associated infection. (iv) Blood is kept reserved during the evacuation as there is risk of hemorrhage.
  35. 35. Definitive management  Evacuation of the uterus is done as soon as the diagnosis is made. Suction evacuation can safely be done even when the uterus is of 28 weeks of gestation
  36. 36. Vaginal evacuation Cervix is favourable  Suction evacuation is done in which a –ve pressure of 200-250 mmHg pressure is applied.  This procedure is done under diazepam sedation or general anaesthesia .  Oxytocin infusion (20 units) in 500 ml ringer’s solution is started at 30 drops per min when there is risk of haemorrhage.
  37. 37. Cervix is tubular and closed  Slow dilatation of cervix is done by introducing Laminaria tent which is followed by suction and evacuation  Alternatively, vaginal misoprostol (PGE1) 400 µg, 3 hours before surgery may be used.  Digital exploration and removal of mole it may done by ovum forceps which is alternative.
  38. 38.  After completion of evacuation methergin of 0.2 mg is given IM.
  39. 39. Laminaria tent  It is a cylinder about 5- 10 cm long made from the dried stalk of the marine plant Laminaria digitata.  They are inserted into the cervical canal when they are dry and slowly expand as they absorb water, dilating the cervix.
  40. 40. Hysterotomy  Cervix is unfavourable  Bleeding is ++
  41. 41. Abdominal hysterectomy  Patient is above 35yrs  Family is completed  Perforating hydatidiform mole  Patient is high risk for developing malignancy.
  42. 42.  Uterus is send for histopathological examination  Following examination anti D immunoglobulin is given to patient who are Rh –ve. Prophylactic chemotherapy  About 80% of patients undergo spontaneous remission.  It is given to those patients who are at risk to develop malignancies  Either methotrexate or actinomycin is given orally or IM or IV
  43. 43.  Methotrexate, 1 mg/kg/day IV or IM is given on days 1, 3, 5 and 7 with folinic acid 0.1 mg/kg IM on days 2, 4, 6 and 8.  It is to be repeated every 7 days. A total three courses are given.  beta-hCG level should decrease by at least 15%, 4–7 days after methotrexate.  Alternatively, intravenous actinomycin D 12 µg/kg body weight daily for 5 days may be given. It is less toxic than methotrexate.
  44. 44. Follow up  Routine follow-up is mandatory for all cases for at least 1 year.  The prime objective is to diagnose persistent trophoblastic disease (20–30%) that is considered malignant. However, hCG levels following evacuation should regress to normal within 3 months time.
  45. 45. Follow up protocols  Maternal serum or urine hCG level is measured  Relevant symptoms are enquired such as vaginal bleeding, persistant cough, breathlessness, etc  Chest X-ray, CTscan/ MRI for brain, chest and pelvis is done  Abdomino-vaginal examination is done to note involution of uterus, ovarian size, malignant deposit if any in anterior vaginal wall.
  46. 46. Contraceptive advise is given.  If patient wants to be pregnant she can but after 6 month if her serum hCG titre is –ve.  women who is under chemotherapy should wait for 1 year.  Oral pills or barrier method is used  IUD should be avoided.

