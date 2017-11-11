Structural Ceramics SUSHAN DESHMUKH NIT WARANGAL
 Content  Introduction  Mechanical properties of Structural Ceramics  Classification of Structural Ceramics  General ...
 INTRODUCTION  As the name suggest, ceramics which serve as a structural member of the device, often being under mechani...
Mechanical Properties of Structural Ceramics  Strength o Finer grain size o Critical crack length o Higher Weibull Modul...
 Classification of Structural Ceramics Structural Ceramics can be classified into three distinct categories:  Oxides e.g...
 General Properties  Oxide Ceramics Oxidation resistant, thermally stable (alumina in particular), chemically inert, ele...
 Ceramic-Based Composites Higher toughness particularly at high temperatures, variable thermal and electrical conductivit...
Processing Step Processing Technique Materials/ Components Green Forming Slip Casting Dry Pressing Extrusion Injection Mol...
 Areas of Application Application Areas Required Properties Materials Used Wear Parts Pump seals , Bearings, Nozzles High...
 Ceramic Armour (Function)  The function of ceramic armour is to enhance personal and/or vehicular protection by defeati...
Processing Technique Material used Pressure-less Sintering Alumina of different purity (up to 99.5%) Sintered SiC Reaction...
 Semiconductor Production  In the semiconductor production process, high-purity silicon carbide is used for the parts of...
Fig. 1 A scanning electron micrograph of the cross-section of the SiC material. The material is reaction-sintered silicon ...
Steel making and aluminum casting Fig. Ceramic-lined tubes used for transferring powdery materials in the steel-making pro...
 Catalyst honeycomb  catalytic converter is generally used to control the exhaust emissions of automotive gasoline engin...
Catalyst honeycomb Catalyst honeycombs with different cell densities (a) Typical catalyst honeycomb (b) four honeycombs wi...
Ceramic turbocharger rotors. Ceramic turbocharger rotors  quick acceleration response by employing lightweight ceramics
Turbocharger Rotor
 Summary  The market for structural ceramics has been steadily increasing  High-purity alumina for the components of th...
 References STRUCTURAL CERAMICS by HERBERT HERMAN, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, State University of ...
×