Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dork�Diaries�4�Free�Audiobook Dork�Diaries�4�Free�Audiobook�|�Dork�Diaries�4�Audiobook�For�Free�Download�Online�|�Audioboo...
Dork�Diaries�4 Since�we�first�met�Nikki�Maxwell,�she's�been�doing�everything�she�can�to�keep�everyone�at�school�from�learn...
Dork�Diaries�4
Dork�Diaries�4
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dork Diaries 4 Free Audiobook

5 views

Published on

Dork Diaries 4 Free Audiobook Audiobook Free
Dork Diaries 4 Free Audiobook Audiobook Download

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dork Diaries 4 Free Audiobook

  1. 1. Dork�Diaries�4�Free�Audiobook Dork�Diaries�4�Free�Audiobook�|�Dork�Diaries�4�Audiobook�For�Free�Download�Online�|�Audiobook�Free�Mp3�Streaming LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Dork�Diaries�4 Since�we�first�met�Nikki�Maxwell,�she's�been�doing�everything�she�can�to�keep�everyone�at�school�from�learning�the� truth��that�she's�there�on�scholarship�in�exchange�for�her�Dad�working�as�the�school's�exterminator.�The�last�thing� Nikki�needs�is�having�her�friends�and��worst�case�scenario��her�crush,�Brandon,�associating�her�with�the�humongous roach�on�top�of�her�Dad's�van!�Now�it�looks�like�her�secret�could�be�about�to�come�out,�and�Nikki's�willing�to�go�to� any�zany,�wacky�length�to�prevent�that�from�happening.�The�timing�seems�perfect�when�a�major�talent�competition�is� announced�with�a�school�scholarship�offered�as�the�prize.�Nikki�loves�to�sing�and�dance�and�now�she�gets�to�have� tons�of�fun�with�her�friends�while�competing�for�a�chance�to�free�her�Dad�from�his�obligation.�(And�free�herself�from� all�that�potential�damage�to�her�reputation...)�Once�again,�hijinks�and�misunderstandings�aplenty�ensue,�as�well�as� more�hilarious�and�heartwarming�moments�with�all�our�favorite�characters.
  3. 3. Dork�Diaries�4
  4. 4. Dork�Diaries�4

×