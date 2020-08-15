Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Republica bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la educaci�n superior Universidad Ferm�n toro Barquis...
Biblioteca Una biblioteca puede definirse, desde un punto de vista estrictamente etimol�gico, como el lugar donde se guard...
Promover la digitalizaci�n, el acceso y la preservaci�n del patrimonio cultural y cient�fico. Brindar acceso a todos los u...
Las bibliotecas, en tanto que puertas de acceso a los conocimientos y a la cultura, desempe�an un funci�n fundamental en l...
Referencia bibliogr�fica https://www.wipo.int/wipo_magazine/es/2012/04/article_0004.html http://ocw.uc3m.es/biblioteconomi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lamina

41 views

Published on

lamina

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lamina

  1. 1. Republica bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la educaci�n superior Universidad Ferm�n toro Barquisimeto- estado- Lara Participante: Valeria Araujo Cedula: 27803305 Objetivos de las bibliotecas actuales
  2. 2. Biblioteca Una biblioteca puede definirse, desde un punto de vista estrictamente etimol�gico, como el lugar donde se guardan libros. Sin embargo, en la actualidad esta concepci�n se ha visto superada para pasar a referirse tanto a las colecciones bibliogr�ficas y audiovisuales1 como a las instituciones que las crean y las ponen en servicio para satisfacer las necesidades de los usuarios. Desde el 24 de octubre de 1997 se celebra el D�a de la biblioteca Definiciones Seg�n la norma UNE 50113-1:1992 sobre conceptos b�sicos de informaci�n y documentaci�n, el t�rmino biblioteca puede definirse en dos sentidos: Cualquier colecci�n organizada de libros y publicaciones en serie impresos u otros tipos de documentos gr�ficos o audiovisuales disponibles para el pr�stamo o consulta. Organismo, o parte de �l, cuya principal funci�n consiste en construir bibliotecas, mantenerlas, actualizarlas y facilitar el uso de los documentos que precisen los usuarios para satisfacer sus necesidades de informaci�n, investigaci�n, educativas o de esparcimiento, contando para ello con un personal especializado.
  3. 3. Promover la digitalizaci�n, el acceso y la preservaci�n del patrimonio cultural y cient�fico. Brindar acceso a todos los usuarios a los recursos informativos acopiados por las bibliotecas, respetando los derechos de propiedad intelectual. Crear sistemas interoperables para las bibliotecas digitales, a fin de promover normas abiertas y el libre acceso. Fomentar la funci�n esencial de las bibliotecas y los servicios de informaci�n para la promoci�n de normas comunes y pr�cticas id�neas. Crear conciencia sobre la necesidad apremiante de garantizar una accesibilidad permanente al material digital. Vincular las bibliotecas digitales a redes de investigaci�n y desarrollo de alta velocidad. Sacar provecho de la convergencia creciente de los cometidos de los medios de comunicaci�n y las instituciones para crear y difundir contenidos digitales. Objetivos de las bibliotecas actuales
  4. 4. Las bibliotecas, en tanto que puertas de acceso a los conocimientos y a la cultura, desempe�an un funci�n fundamental en la sociedad. Los recursos y los servicios que ofrecen dan la oportunidad de aprender, sirven como apoyo a la alfabetizaci�n y a la educaci�n, y ayudan a dar forma a las nuevas ideas y perspectivas que son vitales dentro de una sociedad creativa e innovadora. Asimismo, garantizan la existencia de un registro aut�ntico de los conocimientos creados y acumulados por las generaciones pasadas. Si no existieran las bibliotecas, ser�a dif�cil avanzar en la investigaci�n y los conocimientos humanos y preservar los conocimientos acumulados y el patrimonio cultural para las generaciones futuras Las bibliotecas no representan lo mismo para todo el mundo. Para algunas personas son un lugar en el que las madres pueden leer los primeros cuentos a sus hijos o el entorno en el que estudian los estudiantes, y para otras, un servicio en el que cualquiera puede llevarse un libro prestado, acceder a Internet o efectuar investigaciones. En definitiva, las bibliotecas no son m�s que un medio a nuestra disposici�n para acceder a los conocimientos.
  5. 5. Referencia bibliogr�fica https://www.wipo.int/wipo_magazine/es/2012/04/article_0004.html http://ocw.uc3m.es/biblioteconomia-y-documentacion/recursos-tecnologicos-en-la-biblioteca-digital/lecturas- complementarias-1/la-biblioteca-virtual-funcion-y-planteamiento/view https://www.monografias.com/trabajos14/bibliovirtual/bibliovirtual.shtml

×