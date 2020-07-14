Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República bolivariana de Venezuela Vicerrectorado académico Universidad Fermín toro Barquisimeto- estado- Lara Rebajas ded...
Parte del proceso de presentar su declaración de impuestos es incluir las deducciones fiscales. Las deducciones tributaria...
gravable por el impuesto sobre la renta, se tomará la totalidad de los ingresos brutos percibidos por el contribuyente y s...
Por último y no menos importante se connota que los impuestos representan una importante fuente de ingresos para el gobier...
Referencia bibliográfica http://saber.ucv.ve/bitstream/123456789/9454/6/TEMA%206%20presupuesto %20de%20ingresos%20y%20gast...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Impuetos

16 views

Published on

impuestos

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Impuetos

  1. 1. República bolivariana de Venezuela Vicerrectorado académico Universidad Fermín toro Barquisimeto- estado- Lara Rebajas deducciones, desgravámenes y declaración de ISRL Integrantes: Michelle Álvarez
  2. 2. Parte del proceso de presentar su declaración de impuestos es incluir las deducciones fiscales. Las deducciones tributarias permiten que los contribuyentes puedan substraer algunos gastos de sus ingresos y así reducir su factura fiscal total. En otras palabras, estos gastos reducen el monto de su ingreso bruto anual para que pague menos impuestos, le da la opción de presentar sus deducciones de dos maneras: como una deducción fija llamada “deducción estándar” o como una detallada. Usted debe escoger una de las dos opciones. Las deducciones estándares son siempre más fáciles de aplicar y no necesitan pruebas adicionales, la deducción se ajusta cada año para compensar por la inflación. Las personas solteras aplican a deducciones menores y por lo general su ingreso bruto es más alto, por tanto sus impuestos suelen ser más altos, los contribuyentes no pueden aplicar por una deducción estándar si no son residentes legales en algún momento durante el año fiscal, o si su declaración cubre menos de un año. Tampoco son elegibles si están casados y presentan la declaración como solteros, pero su cónyuge aplica por una declaración detallada. Por su parte la Ley de I.S.L.R establece que los ingresos brutos percibidos por el contribuyente, durante el ejercicio gravable, están conformados por el monto de venta de bienes y servicios en general, así como lo percibido por concepto de cualquier actividad económica, para determinar el enriquecimiento neto
  3. 3. gravable por el impuesto sobre la renta, se tomará la totalidad de los ingresos brutos percibidos por el contribuyente y se le restará los costos provenientes de los productos enajenados y de los servicios prestados dentro del país, entre los cuales la ley cita: El costo de la adquisición de los bienes destinados a ser revendidos o transformados en el país así como el costo de los materiales y de otros bienes destinados a la producción de la renta, las comisiones usuales, siempre y cuando las mismas no correspondan a cantidades fijas, sino a porcentajes normales, calculados sobre el precio de la mercancía, que sean cobradas exclusivamente por la realización de gestiones relativas a la adquisición o compra de bienes, los gastos inherentes a transporte y seguro de los bienes invertidos en la producción de la renta, estos costos mencionados anteriormente se lo restamos al ingreso bruto y luego el contribuyente procederá a este monto obtenido, deducir los gastos o egresos (deducciones) realizados por éste durante el ejercicio gravable. Y por consiguiente los desgravámenes son deducciones que la ley permite hacer a la renta de un contribuyente, persona natural residente o domiciliada en el país, con el fin de determinar el impuesto a pagar en un ejercicio fiscal determinado, existen dos tipos: el desgravámen único y los desgravámenes detallados.
  4. 4. Por último y no menos importante se connota que los impuestos representan una importante fuente de ingresos para el gobierno nacional, ya que posteriormente son reinvertidos en educación, salud, implementación de justicia y seguridad, así como otros temas fundamentales para el país, es importante destacar que aquellos ciudadanos venezolanos sujetos a la norma, que incumplan ya sea con la declaración o el pago oportuno del ISLR serán objeto de sanciones por parte de la Administración Aduanera y Tributaria. Estas multas oscilan de acuerdo a su gravedad entre las 50 y las 150 UT. Ya que globalmente, uno de los mecanismos utilizados con mayor frecuencia para sustentar a las naciones son los impuestos, un proceso que se ha modernizado desde la edad media cuando originalmente surgió. Estos aportes, fruto de los ingresos percibidos por los ciudadanos y las empresas así como de otras rentas, contribuyen con el crecimiento y desarrollo de los países, en Venezuela, el Impuesto Sobre la Renta (ISLR) es un arancel tributario que se declara y paga de manera obligatoria en los primeros tres meses del año (enero, febrero y marzo) al estado. Es calculado de acuerdo a los ingresos percibidos por el contribuyente durante el año fiscal anterior y los montos que se deben cancelar al Fisco Nacional, son calculados en base a la Unidad Tributaria (UT) creada en 1994 y que representa un valor referencial impuesto por el ejecutivo nacional, fundamentado en el Índice de Precios al Consumidor (IPC).
  5. 5. Referencia bibliográfica http://saber.ucv.ve/bitstream/123456789/9454/6/TEMA%206%20presupuesto %20de%20ingresos%20y%20gastos.pdf https://proyectosinversion.files.wordpress.com/2009/06/estudio-de-ingresos- costos-y-gastos1.pdf https://www.monografias.com/trabajos10/rega/rega.shtml

×