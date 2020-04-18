Fichadetrabalhoreceitapanquecas 171007184631

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Professora:Ana Sofia Victor /TICe IAM - UNECA Página 1 de 6 SECRETARIA REGIONAL DE EDUCAÇÃO E CULTURA DIRECÇÃO REGIONAL DA EDUCAÇÃO ESCOLA BÁSICA E SECUNDÁRIA DE SANTA MARIA Ano Letivo 2017/2018 Nome:___________________________________nº:_____Turma:______ 1. Lê a receita. Receita DE PANQUECAS Tipo de Receita: Sobremesa Para 4 pessoas Tempo de preparação: 30 minutos INGREDIENTES - 1 chávena de leite - 1 chávena de farinha - 1 ovo - 1 banana ralada - 1 pitada de sal - manteiga qb Modo de preparação Mistura a farinha com o sal. À parte bate o leite com o ovo. Mistura tudo com a farinha. Esmaga a banana e mistura no preparado. Por cada colher (de servir) de massa derrete uma colher de chá de manteiga, na frigideira para não pegar. Coloca uma colher de sopa de massa na frigideira untada com manteiga e deixa estar cada lado da panqueca três minutos. Retira e está pronta a comer. 1. Faz uma cruz nos ingredientes de que precisas para fazer esta receita. 2. De quantos ingredientes precisas para fazer esta receita? ______________________________________________________________________
  2. 2. Professora:Ana Sofia Victor /TICe IAM - UNECA Página 2 de 6 3. Procura na sopa de letras abaixo os ingredientes de que precisas e escreve-os ao lado. R M G Ç H C V E T O F F G O O L S J E T O E V M T P O I ________________ ________________ ________________ J N J U J V F A R I N H A A E T H T F O I T E E E A C L L E I T E S A A S N F G E E ________________ ________________ ________________ ________________ L I Z D B A N A N A S D R S H G A R P F E R U T O P L G G A A F E G B N M V S T H H T D J B H E U I Q M S C O R 4. Faz um círculo à volta dos utensílios de que precisas e escreve o seu nome. 5. Completa o texto com a ordem com que colocaste os ingredientes. Para fazer panquecas, pus o leite e o ovo, depois juntei a farinha. A seguir coloquei a banana e o sal e no fim fritei a massa na frigideira em pequenas quantidades. Primeiro juntei o ____________________ Segundo juntei a ________________ Em terceiro coloquei a __________________e o _____________ Em quarto coloquei a ___________________. F_________________ _ F____________ _ B_______________ T______________ _ P_________________ C____________ F_________________ E______________
  3. 3. Professora:Ana Sofia Victor /TICe IAM - UNECA Página 3 de 6 6. Ordena as palavras para formares frases. Escreve-as. Frigideira/ na/ Eu faço/ovos estrelados para cozinhar/O Fogão/ serve/ Bolos/Eu uso/o batedor/ para fazer/ os ingredientes /no /misturar /Eu/ costumo / tacho para servir /as refeições Eu uso/ o prato raso/ a sopa /no prato /com a concha /Ponho/ com a faca/ Eu corto/ a banana/ da frigideira/A escumadeira/para tirar/ os ovos / serve/ 7. Liga as palavras ao seu sinónimo. pitada● ●punhado ●conjunto misturar● ●juntar ●retirar ponho● ●coloco ●junto uso● ●utilizo ●mexo untar● ●cobrir ●destapar retirar● ●tirar ●pôr
  4. 4. Professora:Ana Sofia Victor /TICe IAM - UNECA Página 4 de 6 8. Preenche a tabela com a quantidade de ingredientes de que ias precisar se aumentasses a receita. Leite Farinha Ovos banana Sal 4 crepes 1 chávena 1 chávena 1 1 1 pitada 6 crepes 8 crepes 12 crepes 16 crepes 9. Com 1 litro de leite encheram-se 10 chávenas. 10. Pinta o número de chávenas que podes encher com dois litros de leite. 11. Cada litro de leite tem dois meios litros. Pinta o número de chávenas com que podes encher com meio litro de leite.
  5. 5. Professora:Ana Sofia Victor /TICe IAM - UNECA Página 5 de 6 12. Se cada embalagem de leite tem 1 litros quantos litros estão nestas 5 embalagens de leite? 1 litro ____litros ____litros _____litros _____litros 13. Marca com um X as moedas de que precisas para comprar cada um dos ingredientes. 1 litro/0, 54 cêntimos 1 embalagem/1 ,45 cêntimos 1, 60 euros/kg Embalagem de 6=0,70 cêntimos 1 kg/0,42 cêntimos 1 kg/1,05 Cêntimos
  6. 6. Professora:Ana Sofia Victor /TICe IAM - UNECA Página 6 de 6 14. Risca os artigos que estão fora do prazo. Prazo de validade: 2005/10/10 Prazo de validade: 2006/11/21 Prazo de validade: 2010/11/30 Prazo de validade: 2012/11/30 Prazo de validade: 2017/01/02 15. Coloca os prazos de validade por ordem crescente. ________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ _______________________ ___________________

