DIAGNOSTICO DE E-GOBIERNO DE LA MUNICIPALIDAD DE SAN ISIDRO -LIMA

UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE JULIACA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE GESTIÓN PÚBLICA Y DESARROLLO SOCIAL
PRESENTACIÓN La Municipalidad Distrital de San Isidro como gobierno local procura un desarrollo económico, social y educat...
DIAGNOSTICO DE LA IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE GOBIERNO ELECTRONICO DE LA MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE SAN ISIDRO –LIMA – 2017 Descripc...
El rapido avance del uso de las TIC se caracteriza a la ultima decada ya que ha impactado a generacion tras generacion, co...
Gobierno Eficiente Es imperativa la modernización de servicios funcionales y eficientes que proporciona la teconologia, pa...
Gobierno Abierto El Gobierno Abierto define una nueva forma de comunicación permanente y transparente entre el Municipio y...
III. OBJETIVOS 3.1 Objetivo general Diagnosticar la situación actual del gobierno electrónico en la municipalidad distrita...
V. DIMENSIONES 5.1. SOCIEDAD DE LA INFORMACIÓN 5.1.1. Hogares con acceso a servicios y bienes de tecnologías de Informació...
Botón de Pánico: SOS Alto al Crimen SOS Alto al Crimen es una aplicación que permite a los usuarios presentar denuncias de...
Biblioteca municipal La Biblioteca Municipal de San Isidro se orienta hacia los objetivos planteados por la UNESCO, y en e...
5.2.16 TV MJM 5.2.10 Licencias de Funcionamiento y Publicidad Exterior - en línea. 5.2.11 Guía de Calles del Distrito de S...
PLANEAMIENTO / ORGANIZACION Aquí encontrará los instrumentos de gestión, planes y políticas, que regulan las actividades d...
En principio ponemos a disposición los primeros cinco trámites en línea que son:  Certificado de Nomenclatura de Vía  Ce...
5.5.1. Barreras Económicas y financieras El problema económico siempre ha sido un factor determinante a la hora de asumir ...
VI. CONCLUSIONES: En conclusión la municipalidad de san isidro cumple con la gran mayoría de implementación del plan de go...
VII. ANEXOS IMAGEN N° 01 IMAGEN N° 02 IMAGEN N° 03
IMAGEN N° 04
DIAGNOSTICO DE E-GOBIERNO DE LA MUNICIPALIDAD DE SAN ISIDRO -LIMA

  INTEGRANTES: APAZA QUISPE YANETH MAQUERA TURPO SUSANA VILCA GUTIERREZ EMILIA MECHA
  2. 2. PRESENTACIÓN La Municipalidad Distrital de San Isidro como gobierno local procura un desarrollo económico, social y educativo que tendrá que ser sostenible y equitativo para ello requiere una transformación para hacerlo más eficiente, eficaz y transparente. La ciudadanía cada vez exige estar mejor informada en cualquier momento y lugar para ello el concepto de Gobierno Electrónico es una estrategia importante que articulada con las diferentes entidades del Estado permitirá mejorar la Gestión Municipal, aumentar la productividad, transparencia y sobre todo mejorar la atención al ciudadano. Para ello el uso de las Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicación (TIC) y en especial el Internet, son las herramientas que vienen transformando las relaciones entre personas y/o empresas con el Estado, facilitando el acceso a la información, es por ello que la Municipalidad emprenderá una evolución tecnológica que contribuirá en una satisfacción para el ciudadano. Desde el punto de vista Tecnológico, la Municipalidad tiene como objetivo incrementar el uso intensivo de las tecnologías de información para la optimización de los procesos internos, así como incrementar la accesibilidad, transparencia y efectividad de los sistemas usados, facilitando de esta manera los servicios tanto a los usuarios internos como a los externos En este último siglo los cambios en la tecnología de la información y comunicación han ido evolucionando vertiginosamente de tal modo que hoy en día nadie discute la importancia de las Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación como herramientas indispensables que utilizada de manera apropiada puede acercar al ciudadano con el Estado y viceversa ya sea brindando información, realizando consultas en línea, pagos, tramites, etc. El Estado en su obligación de normar y controlar el adecuado uso de las TIC en todas las instituciones estatales promoverá el uso de las mejores prácticas con el objetivo de satisfacer las necesidades del ciudadano y las empresas.
  3. 3. DIAGNOSTICO DE LA IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE GOBIERNO ELECTRONICO DE LA MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE SAN ISIDRO –LIMA – 2017 Descripción de la Institución 1.1 Ubicación de la Institución Nuestra isntitución se ubica en el departamento Lima, en la provincia de San Isidro 1.2 Breve reseña histórica de la Institución San Isidro es, actualmente, un distrito que une a su tradición la modernidad y el progreso. Su gran desarrollo urbano con residencias, edificios multifamiliares, centros comerciales y financieros muestran su arquitectura que incorpora los últimos avances de diseño dando una personalidad muy singular a nuestra ciudad. Durante la era prehispánica, esta zona formó parte del Tambo de Limac – Rimajtampu y fue considerada capital del Señorío Guatca (Huatica) perteneciente al curaca Chumbi Charnan, quien fue bautizado posteriormente como Pedro. En la etapa virreinal, por 1539 aproximadamente, Francisco Pizarro obsequia la Hacienda “El Rosario” (actualmente conocido como “El Olivar”) a la Congregación Dominica. En los años 1620’s, Fray Martin de Porres hizo un maravilloso milagro: Plantó una cierta cantidad de olivos en la entonces llamada “Hacienda Limatambo” con el fin que dé frutos y poder comercializar aceite de oliva para solventar gastos económicos. En 1777, Don Isidoro de Abarca (quien fue el V Conde de San Isidro y último alcalde virreinal), adquirió la Hacienda y a partir de ese momento, fue conocida como de “Los Condes de San Isidro” y luego el distrito tomó oficialmente dicho nombre. Para el periodo republicano, en 1853, la Hacienda fue subastada y finalmente comprada por Don José Gregorio Paz Soldán y Ureta (canciller de la República y jurista destacado). A su muerte pasa la hacienda a su hijo Don José Luis Paz Soldán, y finalmente a su hija Luisa Paz Soldán de Moreyra. 1.3 Actividad de la Institución La actividad que realiza es brindar servicios de calidad con transparencia y tecnología en beneficio del ciudadano, logrando el desarrollo integral y sostenible de la ciudad, a través de una gestión participativa e innovadora. Gobierno Electrónico Centrado en la Atención al Ciudadano Es el principal eje de desarrollo del Gobierno Electrónico en la municipalidad Distrital de San Isidro ayuda a estrechar lazos con la ciudadania, haciendo parte de sus acciones, actividades que esta desarrollando para el beneficio de nuestro Pais, al igual que la tecnologia, se encuentran en una revolucion digital, la cual continua tomando ventajas en las facilidades de la institucion y comunicación ofrecidas por internet para dar servicios publicos. Por esta razon la municipalidad Distrital de San Isidro implemento el gobierno electronico y tiene un avance significativo. I. AMBITO DE ESTUDIO II. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL PROBLEMA
  4. 4. El rapido avance del uso de las TIC se caracteriza a la ultima decada ya que ha impactado a generacion tras generacion, como lo fue en la tecnologia de la informacion, etc. El desarrollo de las TIC en la Municipalidad Distrital de San Isidro son consideradas el impulso del desarrollo de una nueva sociedad basada en informacion y conociemiento. El internet es parte de las TIC, es una red de redes que se ha incrementado desde los 80´s. cada vez mas son las coputadoras interconectadas a esta red global. IMAGEN 01 Fuente: portal de la municipalidad Distrital de San Isidro IMAGEN 02 Fuente: portal de la municipalidad Distrital de San Isidro
  5. 5. Gobierno Eficiente Es imperativa la modernización de servicios funcionales y eficientes que proporciona la teconologia, para el desarrollo de la sociedad, asimismo, para lograr Ante la demanda de brindar servicios eficientes, la Municipalidad Distrital de San Isidro ha determinado elevar los estándares de eficiencia y eficacia través de la sistematización y digitalización de todos los trámites en linea y administrativos para el aprovechamiento de tecnologías de la información y comunicaciones para la Gestión Municipal La informática Municipal es la aplicación de los sistemas electrónicos y telemáticos que posibilitan la información automática, en las actividades dentro del municipio, constituye parte del proceso de modernización del estado; usando medios tecnológicos que generan nuevos sistemas de administración, gestión y decisión; redes de interconexión nacional e internacional; bases de datos; pagos y consultas tributarias; consulta de fichas catastrales; certiicados de defensa civil; y otros. IMAGEN 03 Fuente: portal de la municipalidad Distrital de San Isidro IMAGEN 04
  6. 6. Gobierno Abierto El Gobierno Abierto define una nueva forma de comunicación permanente y transparente entre el Municipio y los ciudadanos, bidireccional, mediante el cual se consigue su participación efectiva en los procesos de decisión, colaboración y control de la Administración. El municipio, sustenta el concepto de Gobierno Abierto en tres pilares básicos: la Transparencia, la Colaboración y la Participación de la ciudadanía de San Isidro. El municipio progresivamente se ha empezado a usar la informática de gestión, en el desarrollo de la gestion Municipal. IMAGEN 04 Fuente: portal de la municipalidad Distrital de San Isidro IMAGEN 05 Fuente: portal de la municipalidad Distrital de San Isidro
  7. 7. III. OBJETIVOS 3.1 Objetivo general Diagnosticar la situación actual del gobierno electrónico en la municipalidad distrital de San Isidro- 2017 3.2 Objetivos específicos  Determinar como va la implementación del gobierno electronico.  Determinar cuál es impacto tiene la tecnología en la formación y expectativas de los usuarios en el distrito de San Isidro y administrativos.  Determinar los beneficios que trae contribuir a que una mayor cantidad de personas acceda a información Municipal IV. METODOLOGÍA El metodo utilizado es cualitativo descriptivo puesto que nuestro objetivo general pretende determinar como va la implementacion de su gobierno electronico en la Municipalidad Distrital de San Isidro - Lima, por tanto se realizo un diagnostico mediante el portal de la municipalidad.
  8. 8. V. DIMENSIONES 5.1. SOCIEDAD DE LA INFORMACIÓN 5.1.1. Hogares con acceso a servicios y bienes de tecnologías de Información y comunicaciones –TIC 5.1.2. Población de 6 y más años de edad que hace uso de internet, según sexo y grupo de edad 5.2 SERVICIO AL CIUDADANO 5.2.1 Licencias de Funcionamiento Inteligente “CÓDIGO C” 5.2.2 Estados de Cuenta Corriente en Línea Constancia de No Adeudo. Constancia de Registro de Contribuyente en la Base de Datos Duplicado de Declaración Jurada Certificación de Estados de Cuenta Alerta Predial El Impuesto Predial puede pagarse al contado, hasta el último día hábil de febrero. Asimismo puede pagarse en forma fraccionada debiendo pagar la primera cuota hasta su vencimiento. El valor de la segunda, tercera y cuarta cuota, se pagará reajustada con el Índice de Precios al Por Mayor (IPM), que publica el Instituto Nacional de Estadística e Informática (INEI) mensualmente Lugares y Medios de Pago Cargo automático en tarjeta de crédito Con solo completar y suscribir la autorización que se incluye en la cuponera 2013 (formato SD) usted puede programar el pago de sus tributos, vía cargo automático a sus tarjetas AMERICAN EXPRESS, DINERS CLUB, MASTER CARD, VISA y VISA ELECTRON, conforme a cada fecha de vencimiento programado. Pago en bancos También puede realizar el pago de sus tributos correspondientes al presente año, en las agencias de los siguientes bancos o desde la comodidad de su hogar o su oficina y desde cualquier parte del mundo a través de sus respectivas páginas Web. 5.2.4 Pagos con VISA 5.2.3 Tramites Tributarios en Línea.
  9. 9. Botón de Pánico: SOS Alto al Crimen SOS Alto al Crimen es una aplicación que permite a los usuarios presentar denuncias de forma sencilla, rápida y anónima desde sus Smartphone. También ofrece la opción del BOTÓN DE PÁNICO, por el que desde cualquier punto del distrito, con un solo botón, podrá solicitar ayuda inmediata de nuestro personal de Seguridad Ciudadana, quienes se comunicarán con usted telefónicamente y acudirán al punto desde donde se solicitó ayuda ubicando a través del GPS de su teléfono móvil. ¿Dónde descargar la aplicación “Alto al Crimen”? La aplicación puede ser descargada a su Smartphone desde Google Play y App Store a. Los Restaurantes del distrito b. Los espacios de Música y Copas c. Los Hoteles del Distrito d. Información de Parques e. Zonas de Recreación f. Entre Otros datos de Interés. PARTICIPACION CIUDADANA Proceso en el que las ciudadanas y ciudadanos, de manera individual o colectiva, tienen el derecho de manifestar sus intereses y solicitudes, e influir así en la formulación y toma de decisiones de gobierno. Por otro lado brinda una consulta en línea a la población. REGISTRO DE VISITAS Aquí encontrarás los datos de los visitantes a los funcionarios públicos, tales como día, hora y motivo de visita. 5.2.5 Botón de Pánico. 5.2.6 Conéctate con Nombre de Institución desde tu móvil 5.2.8 El Registro de visitas 5.2.7 Servicio de Mensajería para el
  10. 10. Biblioteca municipal La Biblioteca Municipal de San Isidro se orienta hacia los objetivos planteados por la UNESCO, y en este sentido ofrece sus servicios buscando ser un lugar para la adquisición de conocimientos, la reflexión y encuentro social, y un espacio de recreación cultural y formador de ciudadanos. Servicios  Amplia sala de lectura con vista al Bosque El Olivar.  Acceso a más de 40,000 volúmenes entre libros, periódicos y revistas, y artículos seleccionados.  Principales periódicos de circulación nacional en sus ediciones diarias.  Atención a consultas personalizadas, ya sea en sala, por teléfono o correo electrónico.  Servicio de Wi-Fi.  Préstamo de libros a domicilio para los vecinos de San Isidro.  Fotocopias de publicaciones, según lo permiten las normas vigentes.  Módulos de consulta electrónica al catálogo bibliográfico.  Computadoras para búsquedas en Internet.  Los vecinos adultos mayores que cuenten con carné de biblioteca, podrán solicitar el delivery del préstamo a domicilio previa coordinación telefónica. Biblioteca Infantil Desde el año 2009, la Biblioteca Infantil de San Isidro brinda sus servicios para despertar y fortalecer los vínculos tempranos con la lectura por parte de las niñas y niños que la visitan. Lograrlo hoy en día no es una tarea fácil, ya que los medios de comunicación masiva y las nuevas tecnologías concentran casi toda la atención de las personas. Ante tal realidad, la Biblioteca Infantil de San Isidro ofrece un espacio especialmente adecuado para facilitar el encuentro entre la lectura y los usuarios. Servicios  Colección, Actividades y talleres, Préstamo a domicilio, Carné de lector. 5.2.9 Biblioteca Municipal en Línea
  11. 11. 5.2.16 TV MJM 5.2.10 Licencias de Funcionamiento y Publicidad Exterior - en línea. 5.2.11 Guía de Calles del Distrito de San isidro, imágenes por satélites y Escalonados de mapas. 5.2.12 Mapas temáticos 5.2.13 Mapa de Locales. 5.2.14 Carpeta Electrónica del Ciudadano. En el sistema integrado de consultas en línea se tiene los siguientes pagos y consultas tributarias, consulta de fichas catastrales ,estado de trámites, certificado de defensa civil, normas institucionales ,visor de información catastral, san isidro tv, sugerencias entre otros. 5.2.15 Sistema integrado de Consultas en línea. 5.2.17 Galería de Fotos
  12. 12. PLANEAMIENTO / ORGANIZACION Aquí encontrará los instrumentos de gestión, planes y políticas, que regulan las actividades de la entidad 5.2.19 SID 5.2.20 Sistema Integral de Gestión Administrativa SIGA La municipalidad de san isidro realiza el seguimiento de requerimiento de bienes y servicios a través del sistema informativo SIGA. 5.2.21 Plataforma Gestión 5.2.22 Sistema para la Gestión de Inventario. 5.2.23 Sistema de Registro de Personal. 5.2.25 Intranet Municipal. 5.3 GOBIERNO EFICIENTE captura de dato - escaneo de documento - procesamiento de documento - servicio de digitalización - sistema de gestión de documentos - escáner - escaneo de archivo - digitalización de documentos - scanner - digitación de dato - microfilm - servicio - digitalización de archivo - archivo - escaneo - gestión de documento . La Municipalidad de San Isidro ingresa a un nuevo nivel de calidad en la atención a sus vecinos y usuarios. Esto se da a través de su flamante Sede Electrónica, un servicio en línea que permite solicitar un trámite sin necesidad de acercarse a la sede física de la Municipalidad. 5.3.2 Digitalización de Datos (Microformas). 5.3.3 Firma Digital 5.2.18 Sistema de Gestión Documental
  13. 13. En principio ponemos a disposición los primeros cinco trámites en línea que son:  Certificado de Nomenclatura de Vía  Certificado de Numeración Municipal  Certificado de Jurisdicción  Certificado de Parámetros Urbanísticos y Edificatorios; y  Licencia de funcionamiento para establecimientos con un área de hasta 100 m2, con ITSE básica ex – post. Esta Sede electrónica es un espacio virtual a disposición de los ciudadanos(as) accesible las 24 horas del día, todos los días del año. A través de ella, los interesados pueden interactuar con la administración municipal, lo que les facilita el acceso a toda la información de sus trámites y los servicios en general de forma personalizada. Gracias a esta iniciativa promovemos un uso mínimo de papel, cero colas y mucho menor tiempo de duración del trámite respectivo. Adicionalmente, se podrá consultar el estado de sus trámites en línea por medio de un buzón de notificaciones e incluso efectuar el íntegro de sus pagos con visanet. Cabe indicar que toda documentación entregada virtualmente contará con una firma digital infalsificable, lo cual le brinda las máximas garantías al usuario. Una ventaja adicional es el hecho de que con la actualización de sus datos todo usuario recibirá mensajes de texto y correos electrónicos para conocer el estado de sus trámites. La Sede Electrónica de la Municipalidad de San Isidro es la primera entidad Municipal del país en hacer uso de firmas digitales para atender trámites externos. 5.3.5 Certificado Domiciliario en Línea. 5.4 GOBIERNO ABIERTO 5.4.1 Web de Gobierno Abierto 5.4.2 Presupuesto Participativo electrónico 5.4.3 Participación Abierta al Ciudadano en temas de gestión. 5.4.4 El Ciudadano Propone en la institución 5.4.5 Foros de Gobierno Abierto 5.4.6 Sitio Web para los Profesionales Voluntarios.
  14. 14. 5.5.1. Barreras Económicas y financieras El problema económico siempre ha sido un factor determinante a la hora de asumir cambios en una entidad del sector público, según la Resolución de Alcaldía Nro. 58-2016 de la Municipalidad de San Isidro, los recursos contenidos en la municipalidad no son suficientes para un adecuado uso de redes, el equipamiento va de acuerdo a las necesidades de la municipalidad, tener una nueva oficina trae consigo problemas de recursos en equipos y recursos logísticos. En la situación actual de la Municipalidad se tiene la gerencia de Información y Comunicación, se tienen 30 personas trabajando en esta área, respecto al hardware se tiene un equipamiento pero que no es suficiente para tener un buen desempeño, se tienen servidores, computadoras personales, impresoras, scanner y otros .El software en la institución consta de Sistemas operativos contenidos en la municipalidad, motores de bases de datos, Herramientas de desarrollo, herramientas de oficina, diseño de web, antivirus y otros. La conectividad es suficiente, pero debe ser mejorada. 5.5.2. Barreras de Acceso y uso de las Nuevas Tecnologías Resistencia al cambio sobre usos de las TICs que es un problema a nivel nacional, el crecimiento económico del Distrito a pesar de tener una economía empoderada, el crecimiento económico es impredecible para tener la seguridad de que la población en general haga uso d los TICs en el distrito. 5.5.3. Barreras de diseño Técnico Personal a nivel nacional poco calificado para desempeñar esta labor, poseemos en el Perú internet bastante deficiente, la lentitud de la internet es una dificultad para emplear mejores desarrolladores, limitada reglamentación para la implementación de tecnologías, proyectos dispersos y aislados sin diseño de procesos bajo las normativas de las políticas de modernización, cambios políticos que afectan los planes operativos, limitada oferta tecnológica de los servicios en línea de la MSI. 5.5. BARRERAS
  15. 15. VI. CONCLUSIONES: En conclusión la municipalidad de san isidro cumple con la gran mayoría de implementación del plan de gobierno electrónico, se puede decir que tiene un avance del 70% Una mejor atención al ciudadano a través de las TIC sin necesidad de que el ciudadano se acerque a una entidad pública. Llegar a este estadio donde las TIC dejan de ser el apoyo y se convierten en un medio integral en la atención del ciudadano da muestra del desarrollo del gobierno electrónico y favorece la modernización del Estado e incide exponencialmente en la eficacia, eficiencia y por ende en la efectividad del mismo favoreciendo una mejor relación entre el Estado y el ciudadano. Para el presente diagnostico se considera al gobierno electrónico en su sentido amplio como aquel que hace uso de las TIC en la administración pública, es decir hacia la prestación de servicios, acceso a servicios e información, transparencia.
  16. 16. VII. ANEXOS IMAGEN N° 01 IMAGEN N° 02 IMAGEN N° 03
  17. 17. IMAGEN N° 04

