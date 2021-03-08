Optimizacion del plan maestro de la produccion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Optimización del Plan Maestro de la Producción mediante la aplicación de Técnicas Metaheurísticas (Marco Teórico) Particip...
Planeamiento y programación de la producción. Planificación agregada Técnicas de tablas y gráficos Programación lineal El ...
El pronóstico es el proceso en el cual se predice eventos futuros como la cantidad de productos que se deben fabricar en u...
Para lograr un óptimo plan maestro de la producción o MPS (Máster Production Schedule)contamos con varios puntos entre ell...
Un plan maestro de producción y de las funciones metaheurísticas, garantizan una adecuada planificación y control de la pr...
  1. 1. Optimización del Plan Maestro de la Producción mediante la aplicación de Técnicas Metaheurísticas (Marco Teórico) Participantes: -Susana Duran Acuña. -Angie León Rodríguez. -Luis Retana Bermúdez. -Yajaira Barrantes Orozco. - Alexa Zamora Guzmán. Administración de la Producción
  2. 2. Planeamiento y programación de la producción. Planificación agregada Técnicas de tablas y gráficos Programación lineal El pronóstico Promedio Móvil Promedio Centrado Promedio Móvil Ponderado
  3. 3. El pronóstico es el proceso en el cual se predice eventos futuros como la cantidad de productos que se deben fabricar en una empresa, para ello conoceremos las siguientes fórmulas.
  4. 4. Para lograr un óptimo plan maestro de la producción o MPS (Máster Production Schedule)contamos con varios puntos entre ellos: • Programación de la producción • Dimensiones de una MPS • Procedimientos metahurísticos • Algoritmo Genético • Búsqueda Tabú • Recocido Simulado • Búsqueda Scatter • Optimización por colonias de hormigas • La metaheurística GRASP
  5. 5. Un plan maestro de producción y de las funciones metaheurísticas, garantizan una adecuada planificación y control de la producción y la optimización del MPS, obteniendo resultados favorables.

