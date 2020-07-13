Jabones y estropajo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jabones y estropajos
  1. 1. Jabones y estropajos
  2. 2. El ixtle (del náhuatl ichtli) de lechuguilla es una fibra natural usada en México desde épocas prehispánicas, que se obtiene del conjunto de hojas centrales de una planta xerófila silvestre del género agave y de la especie lechuguilla. Este agave crece en las regiones semidesérticas del norte y algunas partes del Sur de México. Se utiliza en la fabricación de cepillos y brochas para usos industriales y domésticos, ya que tiene la propiedad de no producir electricidad estática que adhiera el polvo, lo que lo hace superior a otras fibras duras y además es sumamente resistente. México prácticamente es el único productor de ixtle en el mundo. El estropajo para baño es ideal para exfoliar y eliminar las células muertas de la piel No daña al medio ambiente. Estire y deje escurrir para secar su estropajo después de usarlo para conservarlo por más tiempo. Recomendamos que usted cambie su estropajo Estropajo de Ixtle
  3. 3. Cuenta la leyenda maya que el Dios Zamná caminaba por un plantío de henequén y fue herido por las espinas de una hoja. Inmediatamente, se dio cuenta que de ésta salían unas fibras muy resistentes, las cuales serían de gran utilidad para su pueblo. El henequén (Agave fourcroydes) es un arbusto del género de los agaves, perteneciente a la familia “Agavacea”. Es originario del estado de Yucatán, y en la época prehispánica, los mayas lo llamaban “Ki”, en su lengua materna. De esta planta se obtiene la fibra que se emplea en la industria textil, conocida mundialmente como “sisal”, en alusión al puerto yucateco donde se exportaba hacia los diferentes destinos Puede cultivarse en casi todos los tipos de suelos, excepto en aquellos que son húmedos, salinos o arcillosos. En el siglo XIX (1890 a 1910), el henequén era conocido como el “oro verde” debido a la gran derrama económica que generó en la capital yucateca. Una vez realizada la cosecha, sus hojas se cortan y se presionan para separar la pulpa de las fibras y evitar la oxidación y descomposición. La malla funda para jabón de 100 a 150 grs es muy valorada por gente que habita fuera del la Península de Yucatán tanto como artesanía, así como auxiliar para baño, ya actúa como exfoliante al remover las células muertas y activar la circulación de las partes del cuerpo donde se use. Estire y deje escurrir para secar su estropajo después de usarlo FUNDA PARA JABÓN
  4. 4. La miel es considerada uno de los mejores antibióticos naturales, ya que, es capaz de equilibrar la producción de grasa y aclarar el tono de la piel, además de hidratarla y revitalizarla. Otros maravillosos efectos en la piel de esta sustancia es combatir el acné y ayudar a aliviar las quemaduras realizadas por el sol. La avena ayuda a combatir las imperfecciones en la piel como espinillas; es un exfoliante 100% natural que elimina las células muertas, dejando la piel más suave y con una apariencia más saludable. El coco contiene vitamina E, la cual ayuda a tener piel saludable, contrarresta los efectos del envejecimiento resultando una piel de aspecto más joven y saludable. Podemos decir que este jabón es la mejor opción para pieles grasas pues les ayuda a JABÓN NATURAL MIEL, AVENA Y COCO (EXFOLIANTE Y HUMECTANTE)
  5. 5. El jabón contiene Carbón Activado el cual tiene propiedades que limpian profundamente la piel. Es un producto perfecto de origen vegetal, absorbe las impurezas, respetando el estrato celular. Nunca penetra en la piel y elimina todos los elementos tóxicos, la suciedad, células muertas y grasa, a la vez que reduce la apariencia de puntos negros o espinillas JABÓN NATURAL CARBÓN ACTIVADO (LIMPIEZA PROFUNDA)
  6. 6. La arcilla es absorbente, por lo que limpia todas las toxinas de la piel; otra propiedad es su facultad de descongestión, es decir evita la acumulación de células muertas, además de ayudar a una correcta a la renovación celular La miel es considerada uno de los mejores antibióticos naturales, ya que, es capaz de equilibrar la producción de grasa y aclarar el tono de la piel, además de hidratarla y revitalizarla. Otros maravillosos efectos en la piel de esta sustancia es combatir el acné y ayudar a aliviar las quemaduras realizadas por el sol. Los jabones de arcilla tienen propiedades JABÓN NATURAL ARCILLA CON MIEL (ANTI INFLAMATORIO Y ANTISEPTICO)
  7. 7. El nopal contiene grandes propiedades emolientes que dejan tu piel libre de grasa y con gran suavidad. El pepino hidrata gracias a los niveles de aceites naturales y agua, además, contiene vitaminas (A, C y E) que actúan como antioxidantes y ayudan a combatir los radicales libres de la piel. La sábila tiene muchas propiedades curativas y antisépticas, esto gracias a su alto contenido de vitaminas A y E, además de tener antioxidantes como Fito esteroles y beta carotenos; otro aporte de la sábila es su capacidad de regenerar las células gracias al omega 6 y 9, la arginina y la glicina. Es excelente para todo tipo de piel. JABÓN NATURAL NOPAL, PEPINO Y SABILA (HIDRATANTE)
  8. 8. La caléndula, también conocida popularmente como "botón de oro“; tiene propiedades antiinflamatorias, así como un gran poder cicatrizante porque, con su aplicación, se observa que las heridas cicatrizan y se reduce la inflamación, estos resultados se consiguen por los principios que contiene como el faradiol, que es uno de los más importantes antiinflamatorios. Otro de los grandes beneficios de la caléndula es su capacidad exfoliante, la cual es perfecta para reducir la piel muerta o para combatir el acné. La caléndula es especialmente indicada para las pieles secas, ya que hidrata en gran medida la piel, previniendo así la aparición de las arrugas. La flor también tiene propiedades antibacterianas y ayuda a eliminar imperfecciones de la piel como verrugas e, JABÓN NATURAL DE CALENDULA (ANTISEPTICO)

