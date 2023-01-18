Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Ethnographies of energy: Recruiting participants for in-home interviews

Jan. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Heat resilience in Stockton
Heat resilience in Stockton
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Energy and human behavior
Indicia Consulting LLC
Who are we and what do we do? Indicia Consulting
Indicia Consulting LLC
Not So Easy: Accessing Energy Efficiency in New Orleans, LA
Indicia Consulting LLC
Ethnography of Cool Roof Retrofits: BECC 2011
Indicia Consulting LLC
Ethnographies of Energy: Three Projects
Indicia Consulting LLC
Better Big Macs
Indicia Consulting LLC
1 of 17 Ad

Ethnographies of energy: Recruiting participants for in-home interviews

Jan. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Marketing

Our experience with recruiting for in-depth interviews is that there is a fair amount of ‘craft’ knowledge and anecdotal evidence regarding effective participant recruitment, but much of this evidence has yet to be formally collected and assessed
This discussion will be helpful to anyone using mixed methods approaches that include surveys and in-depth interviews (IDIs).
We discuss results, impact, and implications for recruiting strategies

Our experience with recruiting for in-depth interviews is that there is a fair amount of ‘craft’ knowledge and anecdotal evidence regarding effective participant recruitment, but much of this evidence has yet to be formally collected and assessed
This discussion will be helpful to anyone using mixed methods approaches that include surveys and in-depth interviews (IDIs).
We discuss results, impact, and implications for recruiting strategies

Marketing
Advertisement

Recommended

Heat resilience in Stockton
Indicia Consulting LLC
31 views
38 slides
What is ethnography
Indicia Consulting LLC
16 views
17 slides
BECC Presentation 2020
Indicia Consulting LLC
12 views
20 slides
Practicing anthropology
Indicia Consulting LLC
39 views
19 slides
Running a business as an anthropologist
Indicia Consulting LLC
18 views
10 slides
Preparing students to practice anthropology
Indicia Consulting LLC
160 views
19 slides
Ethnographies of energy as tools for public policy
Indicia Consulting LLC
194 views
31 slides
The infamous Christmas Food paper
Indicia Consulting LLC
92 views
4 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Indicia Consulting LLC (6)

Energy and human behavior
Indicia Consulting LLC
202 views
Who are we and what do we do? Indicia Consulting
Indicia Consulting LLC
144 views
Not So Easy: Accessing Energy Efficiency in New Orleans, LA
Indicia Consulting LLC
592 views
Ethnography of Cool Roof Retrofits: BECC 2011
Indicia Consulting LLC
469 views
Ethnographies of Energy: Three Projects
Indicia Consulting LLC
412 views
Better Big Macs
Indicia Consulting LLC
515 views
Energy and human behavior
Indicia Consulting LLC
202 views
26 slides
Who are we and what do we do? Indicia Consulting
Indicia Consulting LLC
144 views
14 slides
Not So Easy: Accessing Energy Efficiency in New Orleans, LA
Indicia Consulting LLC
592 views
21 slides
Ethnography of Cool Roof Retrofits: BECC 2011
Indicia Consulting LLC
469 views
17 slides
Ethnographies of Energy: Three Projects
Indicia Consulting LLC
412 views
27 slides
Better Big Macs
Indicia Consulting LLC
515 views
10 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

pembiayaan koperasi simpan pinjam O8I5-7565-7I84, pembiayaan akad mudharabah
PplBmtbahtera20231
0 views
pembiayaan musyarakah O8I5-7565-7I84, pembiayaan ultra mikro
PplBmtbahtera20231
0 views
str ppt mehak.pptx
ArpanaGupta18
3 views
Mary’s Marketing Adventures Chapter 1.pdf
LauraBright7
0 views
pembiayaan bmt umy O8I5-7565-7I84, pembiayaan bmt beringharjo
PplBmtbahtera20231
0 views
Content Portfolio - SanjanaK.pdf
SanjanaKrishnamani
7 views
student copy Unit 3 chap9.ppt
MadaraUchiha725569
3 views
pembiayaan bmt itqan O8I5-7565-7I84, pembiayaan bmt
PplBmtbahtera20231
0 views
Animated Explainer Video Storyboard Example
VideoIgniter
24 views
SM - Service marketing management process.pptx
SaloniGupta854120
0 views
Public Relations For Business Owners - Checklist.pdf
VarietyTalk
0 views
mis.ppt
Nitin Jain
3 views
personality development 2.pptx
PreetiArya36
0 views
Intro-to-Insurance-Overheads043004.ppt
salimkhan905570
1 view
pembiayaan akad mudharabah O8I5-7565-7I84, pembiayaan aman
PplBmtbahtera20231
0 views
UNOSAFE ELEVATOR PVT LTD
UNOSAFEELEVATOR
0 views
THE SELLING PROCESS.pptx
matpk6922
3 views
49679903-PRODUCT-DETAILING-IN-THE-PHARMA-INDUSTRY-final.pptx
matpk6922
0 views
pembiayaan mudharabah O8I5-7565-7I84, pembiayaan bank syariah
PplBmtbahtera20231
0 views
Affiliate Marketing Secrets.pdf
elmehdielmastour1
3 views
pembiayaan koperasi simpan pinjam O8I5-7565-7I84, pembiayaan akad mudharabah
PplBmtbahtera20231
0 views
1 slide
pembiayaan musyarakah O8I5-7565-7I84, pembiayaan ultra mikro
PplBmtbahtera20231
0 views
1 slide
str ppt mehak.pptx
ArpanaGupta18
3 views
11 slides
Mary’s Marketing Adventures Chapter 1.pdf
LauraBright7
0 views
21 slides
pembiayaan bmt umy O8I5-7565-7I84, pembiayaan bmt beringharjo
PplBmtbahtera20231
0 views
1 slide
Content Portfolio - SanjanaK.pdf
SanjanaKrishnamani
7 views
17 slides
Advertisement

Ethnographies of energy: Recruiting participants for in-home interviews

  1. 1. Ethnographies of energy: Recruiting participants for in- home interviews Energy Extraction: Ethnography, Science, Sustainability Panel Society for Applied Anthropology Annual Meeting April, 2018 Philadelphia
  2. 2. Cybernetic Research Across California • Our California Energy Commission funded project explores the emotional relationships consumers have with their personal technology • Our goal is a more nuanced understanding of the role emotions surrounding technology play in energy consumption • How does technology mediate energy consumption, and what does it mean to people?
  3. 3. Cybersensitives Cybersensitives are more viscerally responsive to technological interventions than peers in cohorts organized by class, gender, neighborhood, age, or income stratification. 01 We believe that people with stronger emotional attachments to their devices (phones, tablet, laptops, wearables) will have higher energy savings when exposed to their energy consumption information via said device. 02 Evidence for this can be found here http://indiciaconsulting.com /downloads/Indicia-EPIC- Task-Deliverable-5- Cybersensitive-Electricity- Consumption-Patterns.pdf 03
  4. 4. Ethnographic Methodology • Focus on recruitment strategies for interviews around cybersensitivity in Marin County, CA. • Our experience with recruiting for in-depth interviews is that there is a fair amount of ‘craft’ knowledge and anecdotal evidence regarding effective participant recruitment, but much of this evidence has yet to be formally collected and assessed • This discussion will be helpful to anyone using mixed methods approaches that include surveys and in- depth interviews (IDIs). • We discuss results, impact, and implications for recruiting strategies
  5. 5. Screener Survey • We developed a screener survey to recruit people to take part in the research • Questions about device ownership, usage, attitudes towards technology and energy consumption. • We accepted anyone willing into the IDI pool, but this survey allowed us to conduct preliminary stratification on respondents • We later cross-tabulated survey responses with interview data for a close grained look at participants’ perspectives
  6. 6. Marin Clean Energy • Marin Clean Energy is the project’s local utility partner in Northern California. MCE is a local, non-profit energy provider serving Marin County, City of Richmond, and adjacent areas in northern California • MCE agreed to include information on the project and the screener survey link in three electronic newsletters.
  7. 7. Recruitment channels and tracking We recruited respondents through our local utility partner Marin Clean Energy, the California Sierra Club, a proprietary Constant Contact email list, and social media. 01 We recruited respondents electronically via announcements, banners, advertisements, or emails. 02 We tracked each of these individual recruitment methods through unique web links to the screener survey. 03
  8. 8. Social Media • We used Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and NextDoor for recruitment outreach. • We used social media outlets because they are free, public-facing, and have a high potential for pass-along recruitment (i.e. snowball sampling). • Marin Clean Energy also promoted our research and the link to the screener survey through their social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter.
  9. 9. Social Media Results • The highest number of likes and click-throughs we received was on a Facebook post with a picture of a squirrel on a pumpkin. • Even so, people drawn to the squirrel picture did not produce many survey takers or interview participants. • Social media, though it gave us a lot of exposure and ‘likes,’ gave us very little in the way of survey completion, and nothing in terms of interviews.
  10. 10. Incentives and motivation • In early 2016, to accelerate recruitment, we shifted from a non-incentivized approach to offering a small incentive ($25 USD Amazon gift card). • Curious whether we would identify response rate differences between groups when offered an extrinsic motivation via an incentive—$25 USD gift card in this project—and those relying on intrinsic motivations, such as environmentalist stances, altruism, or civic pride. • We announced the incentive with our email and newsletter campaigns as well as through the social media outlets.
  11. 11. Landing page • We directed potential respondents to a landing page on Indicia Consulting’s website • This landing page provided the screener survey link and briefly described the in- home interview process. • This page also described that respondents that completed in-home interviews would receive an incentive ($25 Amazon gift card).
  12. 12. Incentives and impact on recruitment • Click rates for October 2015 email campaigns ran between 2.8 and 4.2% • The March 2016 email with incentive returned a measly .7% click rate. • Yet, despite the much lower click rate, participants left their contact information on the screener survey at the same rate as the earlier emails had elicited (64%). • Further, the conversion rate from screener survey participant to in-home interview was three times as high for the third email compared to the first (43% vs 13%) .
  13. 13. Takeaways from incentives • The small cash incentives offered during recruitment did not affect the rate or percentage of people taking the screener survey. • However, offering small cash incentives did affect the conversion rate of people from survey participant to in-home interviewee. • The presence of incentives in social media campaigns did not produce greater participation than email campaigns deployed without incentives, but where an established relationship between sender and recipient existed previously.
  14. 14. Conclusions • The team explored different channels (online, face-to-face), media (digital, paper) platforms (email, social media), messages (civic, environmental), and reward types (intrinsic vs. extrinsic) to reach out to potential participants. • None of these are directly comparable, and the numbers are small, but the outcomes gave us plenty to think about.
  15. 15. Conclusions In terms of platforms, email out- performed social media with respect to response rates and interview sign-ups, even though social media impressions reached far more people. 01 The most effective means of recruiting participants for in-home interviews was via channels that take advantage of a pre-existing, positive relationship. 02
  16. 16. Indiciaconsulting.com susanmazur Facebook/indiciaconsulting Twıtter/indiciainfo info@indiciaconsulting.com https://www.linkedin.com/compan y/indicia-consulting

×