Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Our experience with recruiting for in-depth interviews is that there is a fair amount of ‘craft’ knowledge and anecdotal evidence regarding effective participant recruitment, but much of this evidence has yet to be formally collected and assessed
This discussion will be helpful to anyone using mixed methods approaches that include surveys and in-depth interviews (IDIs).
We discuss results, impact, and implications for recruiting strategies
Our experience with recruiting for in-depth interviews is that there is a fair amount of ‘craft’ knowledge and anecdotal evidence regarding effective participant recruitment, but much of this evidence has yet to be formally collected and assessed
This discussion will be helpful to anyone using mixed methods approaches that include surveys and in-depth interviews (IDIs).
We discuss results, impact, and implications for recruiting strategies