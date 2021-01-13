Presentation unit4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentation Unit 4 Oxford EAP Pre-Intermediate
Presentation task Research the role of sport in your country e.g. Sport as part of the formal education system Sport’s rol...
• As a group decide who is going to give feedback on each of the following areas for each presentation. 1) Content Is ther...
Feedback 2) Organisation Is the organisation logical? Is it divided into clear parts, with an introduction at the start an...
Feedback 3) Communication Is the speed OK? Is delivery clear? Have they used their camera? Is body language appropriate, e...
Feedback 4) Visuals Is there too much text on each slide? Or, is the balance between text, pictures and blank space good? ...
  1. 1. Presentation Unit 4 Oxford EAP Pre-Intermediate
  2. 2. Presentation task Research the role of sport in your country e.g. Sport as part of the formal education system Sport’s role in improving society Sporting successes Prepare 4-6 PowerPoint slides about what you have discovered. Time limit: 3-4 minutes per person for the presentation, plus extra time at the end of each one to ask and answer questions. When: Monday of week 4 You will give each other feedback. You can also record it to self-reflect on how you can improve for the next time.
  3. 3. • As a group decide who is going to give feedback on each of the following areas for each presentation. 1) Content Is there too much or not enough information for the time? Is the information interesting? Is the information relevant to the topic?
  4. 4. Feedback 2) Organisation Is the organisation logical? Is it divided into clear parts, with an introduction at the start and a conclusion at the end? Are linking words or phrases used to connect ideas and move from one section to the next?
  5. 5. Feedback 3) Communication Is the speed OK? Is delivery clear? Have they used their camera? Is body language appropriate, e.g. eye contact and gestures? Can the language be understood? Can they answer questions at the end?
  6. 6. Feedback 4) Visuals Is there too much text on each slide? Or, is the balance between text, pictures and blank space good? Is the layout of the slides attractive? Is the text appearing on the slides accurate? Is the size of the text readable? Or, is it too small? Are there too many slides?

