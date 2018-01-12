Night watch Meetup slides

These the slides that are presented in London SDET meetup, the main intention of this presentation is to usability of BDD concept without creating feature file. In this automation code is made modularized and this creates a capability to reuse those modules. Using this we can able create a flow.



Many companies will love BDD, but on the other side they prefer not use it. So by using this approach we can create a flow/ user journey by reusing those modules.

