Exogenous Pigmentation of Oral Cavity

Oral Medicine Seminar Suruthi.S
Contents  What is Pigmented lesions?  What is Exogenous Pigmentations ?  Classification of Exogenous Pigmentations  Am...
A pigmented lesion can be defined as an area of altered coloration of the oral mucosa either because of physiologic or pat...
What is Exogenous Pigmentations? Def :A pigment produced outside the human body. Exogenous substances cause oral mucosal p...
Classifications Classification Proposed By Faizan Alawi Exogenous Pigmentation 1. Amalgam Tattoos 2. Graphite Tattoos 3. O...
According To Thibodeau Ea et al Classifications Reference :Thibodeau. Durgesh N Bailoor, Nagesh KS. Fundamentals of Oral M...
According To Sr Prabhu et al. : Classification of Pigmented Lesions of the Oral Mucosa based on the source or origin of Pi...
Classifications Reference :Greenberg, Glick, Ship. Burket’s Oral Medicine.12th ed, BC Decker Inc, 2015
Pigmentations
Amalgam Tattoo Etiology and Pathogenesis • The most common pigmented lesion in the oral mucosa is amalgam tattoo. • These ...
• Site : They may be found on any mucosal surface. However, the gingiva, alveolar mucosa, buccal mucosa, and floor of the ...
Histopathology • Microscopically: amalgam tattoos show a fine brown granular stippling of collagen fibers, with a particul...
Graphite Tattoo Graphite tattoos are an unusual source of focal exogenous pigmentation. • Site :They are most commonly see...
Reference :http://www.jordi.com.br/detalhe_artigo.asp?id=75
Ornamental Tattoo/Cosmetic Tattoo • Tattooing for ornamental purposes is an ancient practice that remains popular in moder...
Treatment • Laser therapy Microscopic (histologic) description • Tattoo pigments are easily visualized in tissue sections ...
Heavy Metal Poisioning
Mercury poisoning can be because of acute or chronic exposure of mercury vapors. Clinical features • include gastric distu...
Acrodynia(Swift disease, Pink disease) is idiosyncratic reaction to large doses of amalgam. It is an uncommon mercury toxi...
Acrodynia
• Reduce Exposure • Gastric lavage with 250ml of sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate. Sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate is che...
Lead (plumbism) is an occupational hazard seen in plumbers due to acute or chronic exposure because of inhalation of lead ...
Burtonian line An X ray demonstrating the characteristic finding of lead poisoning in humans— dense metaphyseal lines.
Arsenic in both organic and inorganic forms may produce acute or chronic symptoms. Oral manifestations may include increas...
Bismuth • Bismuth is used in treatment of syphilis and dermatological disorders. Bismuth salts likewise have modest antibi...
Oral manifestations : • Bismuth line which is a bluish black line in marginal gingiva confined to gingival papilla. • Bism...
Silver Poisoning-Argyria Argyria or Argyrosis is a condition caused by excessive exposure to chemical compounds of the ele...
Treatment There is currently no cure for argyria, but recent research indicates that laser therapy using the quality switc...
Reference:https://www.researchgate.net/publication/7464295_Chelators_as_Antidotes_of_Metal_Toxicity_Therapeutic_and_Experi...
Reference:https://www.researchgate.net/publication/7464295_Chelators_as_Antidotes_of_Metal_Toxicity_Therapeutic_and_Experi...
Drug-Induced Pigmentations List of drugs that can Induce pigmentations • Bleomycin • Busulphan • Clofazimine • Chloroquine...
Reference :Nisar, M.S., Iyer, K.R., Brodell, R.T., Lloyd, J.R., Shin, T.M., & Ahmad, A. (2013). Minocycline-induced hyperp...
Thankyou
This is a detailed presentation about the Exogenous Pigmentations of the Oral Cavity and its Etiology , Clinical Features, Oral Manifestations, and treatment plan.

  1. 1. Oral Medicine Seminar Suruthi.S
  2. 2. Contents  What is Pigmented lesions?  What is Exogenous Pigmentations ?  Classification of Exogenous Pigmentations  Amalgam Tattoo  Graphite Tattoo  Ornamental Tattoo/Cosmetic Tattoo  Heavy Metal poisoning  Mercury poisoning  Lead  Arsenic  Bismuth  Silver  Drug Induced Pigmentations
  3. 3. A pigmented lesion can be defined as an area of altered coloration of the oral mucosa either because of physiologic or pathologic process because of deposition of endogenous or exogenous pigments or embedded foreign material in the tissues. The various pigmentations can be in the form of blue/purple vascular lesions, brown melanotic lesions, brown heme- associated lesions, gray/black pigmentations. What is Pigmented Lesion?? Reference :Greenberg, Glick, Ship. Burket’s Oral Medicine.11th ed, BC Decker Inc, 2008 http://www.oraljournal.com/pdf/2019/vol5issue2/PartG/5-2-71-962.pdf
  4. 4. What is Exogenous Pigmentations? Def :A pigment produced outside the human body. Exogenous substances cause oral mucosal pigmentation because these substances are embedded in the oral tissues either by direct trauma or iatrogenic implantation. Exogenous pigmentation could be induced by drugs, tobacco/smoking, amalgam tattoo or heavy metals induced. Reference :exogenous pigment. (n.d.) Medical Dictionary. (2009). Retrieved July 1 2020 from https://medical- dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/exogenous+pigment Greenberg M, Glick M. Burkets oral medicine diagnosis and treatment. 10th ed. Hamilton, Ontario: B. C. Decker; 2003. pp. 126–36
  5. 5. Classifications Classification Proposed By Faizan Alawi Exogenous Pigmentation 1. Amalgam Tattoos 2. Graphite Tattoos 3. Ornamental Tattoos 4. Medicinal Metal-induced Pigmentation 5. Drug-induced Pigmentation 6. Hairy Tongue Reference :Greenberg, Glick, Ship. Burket’s Oral Medicine.11th ed, BC Decker Inc, 2008 http://www.oraljournal.com/pdf/2019/vol5issue2/PartG/5-2-71-962.pdf
  6. 6. According To Thibodeau Ea et al Classifications Reference :Thibodeau. Durgesh N Bailoor, Nagesh KS. Fundamentals of Oral Medicine and Radiology.1st ed. Jitender P Vij, 2005 http://www.oraljournal.com/pdf/2019/vol5issue2/PartG/5-2-71-962.pdf a) Mercury b) Bismuth c) Lead d) Silver e) Mercury f) Gold g) Arsenic a) Amalgam Tattoo b) Graphite Exogenous Pigmentation Systemically Introduced metallic substances Locally introduced pigments Miscellaneous Conditions a) Black Hairy Tongue b) Carotenaemia c) Stains from tobacco etc.
  7. 7. According To Sr Prabhu et al. : Classification of Pigmented Lesions of the Oral Mucosa based on the source or origin of Pigment: Lesions produced by exogeneous pigmentation: 1. Amalgam Tattoo (Focal Agyrosis) 2. Heavy-metal pigmentation. 3. Tattoos-cultural and social. Classifications Reference :. Prabhu SR. Textbook Of Oral Medicine.1st ed.Oxford University Press, 2004 http://www.oraljournal.com/pdf/2019/vol5issue2/PartG/5-2-71-962.pdf
  8. 8. Classifications Reference :Greenberg, Glick, Ship. Burket’s Oral Medicine.12th ed, BC Decker Inc, 2015
  9. 9. Pigmentations
  10. 10. Amalgam Tattoo Etiology and Pathogenesis • The most common pigmented lesion in the oral mucosa is amalgam tattoo. • These are iatrogenic in origin and typically a consequence of the inadvertent deposition of amalgam restorative material into the submucosal tissue. Amalgam tattoo is a grey, blue or black area of discoloration on the mucous membranes of the mouth, typically on the gums of the lower and upper jaws. Also called as focal argyrosis Clinical Features • Epidemiology :Amalgam tattoos may be found in up to 1%-3% of the general population. • About the lesion :The lesions are typically small, asymptomatic, macular, and bluish gray or even black in appearance. Reference :Greenberg, Glick, Ship. Burket’s Oral Medicine.12th ed, BC Decker Inc, 2015 2)Neville BW, Damm DD, Allen CM, Bouquot JE. Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology. 2nd Ed. Saunders, Philadelphia, p: 390-2, 2002.
  11. 11. • Site : They may be found on any mucosal surface. However, the gingiva, alveolar mucosa, buccal mucosa, and floor of the mouth represent the most common sites. • The lesions are often found in the vicinity of teeth with large restorations or crowned teeth that probably had amalgams, around the apical region of endodontically treated teeth with retrograde restorations or obturated with silver points, and in areas in and healed extraction sites • Amalgam tattoo of the head and neck skin may occur in dentists and represents an occupational hazard resulting from failure to use facial protective barriers • Oral manifestations : include increased salivation (ptyalism) as mercury is excreted in saliva. Tongue may be enlarged and painful (glossodynia). There may be hyperemia and swelling of gingiva, ulcerative stomatitis, loosening and exfoliation of teeth. Reference :. Meleti M, Vescovi P, Mooi WJ, Van der Waal L. Pigmented lesions of the oral mucosa and perioral tissues: a flow-chart for the diagnosis and some recommendations for the management. Oral Surg Oral Med Pathol Oral Radiol Endod 2008;105:606–616..
  12. 12. Histopathology • Microscopically: amalgam tattoos show a fine brown granular stippling of collagen fibers, with a particular affinity for vessel walls and nerve fibers with little or no inflammation. • large aggregates of black material may be seen and could result in a foreign body–type giant cell granulomatous inflammation. • a mild to moderate lymphocytic inflammatory infiltrate is more commonly Management • Investigation : dental radiographs. • the focal argyrosis may compromise esthetics; • Treatment : surgical removal A report on a two-stage surgical approach (subepithelial connective tissue graft followed by laser surgery) to eliminate an amalgam tattoo has yielded excellent results. However, since amalgam tattoos are innocuous, their removal is not always necessary, particularly in the of radiographic evidence of amalgam. • if the lesion is not in proximity to a restored tooth, or if the lesion suddenly appears, a biopsy is warranted. Differential diagnosis includes melanotic macule, nevus, and melanoma.
  13. 13. Graphite Tattoo Graphite tattoos are an unusual source of focal exogenous pigmentation. • Site :They are most commonly seen on the palate and gingiva • Etiology : traumatic implantation of graphite particles from a pencil • Clinical Features :The lesions may be indistinguishable from amalgam tattoos, often presenting as a solitary gray or black macule. • Since the traumatic event • often occurs in childhood, many patients may not report a history of injury. • Thus, a biopsy is often warranted. • Microscopically,:graphite particles resemble those of amalgam • Treatment: an excisional incision. The incineration method was used as a differential diagnosis for the histopathologic examination. • Differential Diagnosis: Amalgam tattoo, melanoma Reference :Rihani F B, Da'ameh D M. Intraoral graphite tattoo. Arch Dis Child 2006; 91:563. http://www.jordi.com.br/detalhe_artigo.asp?id=75
  14. 14. Reference :http://www.jordi.com.br/detalhe_artigo.asp?id=75
  15. 15. Ornamental Tattoo/Cosmetic Tattoo • Tattooing for ornamental purposes is an ancient practice that remains popular in modern times • Dye injected into dermis is phagocytosized by macrophages, which are permanent .Image does fade over time • In certain tribal cultures, ornamental mucocutaneous tattooing is considered a rite of passage and esthetically pleasing. • Complications include infections introduced at time of tattooing; cutaneous diseases that localize in tattoos, often in a koebner-type phenomenon; allergic reactions to tattoo pigments and photosensitivity reactions • Clinical features • Lymph nodes:May cause lymphadenopathy, usually resolves spontaneously • Pigment initially within keratinocytes, fibroblasts, macrophages and mast cells; later only within dermal fibroblasts surrounded by connective tissue; eventually tattoo ink appears in regional lymph nodes • Melanoma patients should be questioned regarding history of tattoos, particularly prior to sentinel node treatment Histologic confirmation of melanoma in nodes is necessary to avoid unnecessary surgery Reference :Shinohara, MM, Nguyen, J, Gardner, J, Rosenbach, M, Elenitsas, R. The histopathologic spectrum of decorative tattoo complications.
  16. 16. Treatment • Laser therapy Microscopic (histologic) description • Tattoo pigments are easily visualized in tissue sections • After several weeks, they localize around vessels in the upper and dermis in macrophages and fibroblasts • Extracellular deposits of pigment are also found between collagen bundles; the pigment is generally refractile, but not doubly refractile • No foreign body granulomatous reaction except in presence of other severe reactions • Hypersensitivity reactions vary from a diffuse dermal infiltrate with plasma cells and eosinophils, to a lichenoid reaction sometimes with associated epithelial hyperplasia • Sarcoidal granulomas, a granuloma annulare-like reaction, vasculitis, pseudolymphomatous patterns and scarring may be present • Rare features are a morphea-like reaction, epidermal spongiosis and pseudoepitheliomatous hyperplasia Reference :Hamodat M. Tattoo. PathologyOutlines.com website. https://www.pathologyoutlines.com/topic/skinnontumortattoo.html. Accessed June 30th, 2020. 2)Vellaisamy G, Tirumalae R, Inchara Y K. Histopathologic spectrum of reactions to black tattoo pigment: a report of five cases from India. Egypt J Dermatol Venerol 2018;38:18-22
  17. 17. Heavy Metal Poisioning
  18. 18. Mercury poisoning can be because of acute or chronic exposure of mercury vapors. Clinical features • include gastric disturbances, diarrhea, excitability, headache and mental depression. Patients complain of gastric disturbances, diarrhea, excitability, headaches and mental depression. • Patient may have tremors of lips and extremities, dermatitis and nephritis. Oral manifestations • increased salivation (ptyalism) as mercury is excreted in saliva. • Tongue may be enlarged and painful (glossodynia). • hyperemia and swelling of gingiva, ulcerative stomatitis, • loosening and exfoliation of teeth. Mercury Poisoning
  19. 19. Acrodynia(Swift disease, Pink disease) is idiosyncratic reaction to large doses of amalgam. It is an uncommon mercury toxicity reaction in which skin is also involved. • Etiology : It usually occurs after ingestion of mercury from powder, ammoniated mercury ointment, calomel lotion. • Age :It is mainly seen in the children below the age of 5–6 years. • Manifestations : are widespread involving the hand, feet, nose and cheeks which become red or pink in color, cold and clammy like a raw beef. • Skin may have maculopapular rashes with pruritis. • Patients may complain of irritability, photophobia and muscular weakness. Children may be able to remove their hair in patches. • Oral manifestations include profuse salivation, gingiva is painful and ulcerated, teeth may become loose and exfoliate and bruxism is a common finding. Reference :James K. HartsfieldJr., Angus C. Cameron, in McDonald and Avery's Dentistry for the Child and Adolescent (Tenth Edition), 2016
  20. 20. Acrodynia
  21. 21. • Reduce Exposure • Gastric lavage with 250ml of sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate. Sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate is chemical antidote that reduces the perchloride to metallic mercury . • 5-10% sulphoxylate and 5% sodium-bi-carbonate is used for stomach of which 200ml should be left in stomach. This is beneficial if given only in first half an hour. • The goal of treatment is to remove the mercury and correct any fluid or electrolyte imbalances. Chelating agents such as meso 2,3- dimercaptosuccinic acid are used to prevent methylmercury uptake by erythrocytes (red blood cells) and hepatocytes (liver cells). • Hemodialysis with and without the addition of L-cysteine as a chelating agent has been used in patients with acute renal failure from mercury toxicity. • Dimercaprol is effective in treating inorganic mercury poisoning, should not be used in case of methylmercury poisoning • D-Penicillamine • vitamin B1 given parenterally Reference : 1) WHO. JAMA,1991 2)Campbell,J.R.et.al JAMA,1986 3) Goyer, RA, Clarkson TM. Toxic effects of metals, In: Klaassen CD. ed Casarett & Doull’s toxicology. New York: McGraw-Hill, 2001, 811-868 4) P Williams, BG Shapiro, R Bartelot - Lancet, 1940 - cabdirect.org Treatment for Mercury Poisoning
  22. 22. Lead (plumbism) is an occupational hazard seen in plumbers due to acute or chronic exposure because of inhalation of lead vapors or dust. It is also seen among the children who chew wood painted with lead. Clinical features : • gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting and constipation. • Patients may have encephalitis or peripheral neuritis characterized by wrist drop or foot drop. • Patients may have hypochromic anemia with basophilic stippling in red blood cells. Oral manifestations • linear bluish black discoloration seen in the gingival margin called Burtonian line. • Gingivitis, ulcerative stomatitis, excessive salivation, metallic • taste, or rarely bismuth may get deposited in the deciduous • teeth too. Lead Poisoning - Plumbism
  23. 23. Burtonian line An X ray demonstrating the characteristic finding of lead poisoning in humans— dense metaphyseal lines.
  24. 24. Arsenic in both organic and inorganic forms may produce acute or chronic symptoms. Oral manifestations may include increased salivation, gingivitis, and oral ulcerations. Clinical Features : severe edema of the eyelids, gastrointestinal irritation, and both central and peripheral neuropathies. Diagnosis : Arsenic levels can be assessed by complete blood count, urine analysis and hair and finger nail clippings. Management: The condition can be managed by removing the offending agent followed by gastric lavage and chelation therapy with d-penicillamine.Reference :https://dghs.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/file/Guidelines_on_Arsenicosis_Final.PDF https://www.researchgate.net/publication/322668037_Groundwater_Arsenic_Contamination_in_the_Ganga_River_ Arsenic Poisoning - Arsenicosis
  25. 25. Bismuth • Bismuth is used in treatment of syphilis and dermatological disorders. Bismuth salts likewise have modest antibiotic properties, which may be useful in surface inflammation and for deodorizing fecal material. It is no wonder that bismuth salts have been widely used since antiquity, and still hold a secure place in medicinal therapy today. • Bismuth toxicity like that of other heavy metals is attributable to its predilection to combine with sulhydril groups. Because sulhydril groups are components of many vital enzymes, the effect of bismuth is to denature and destroy the function of these enzymes. Clinical Features : • Patients usually have systemic complaints and it is characterized by ‘bismuth grip’, muscular cramps in the abdomen. • In the skin a lichen planus-like rash .Inflammation and inclusion bodies in the liver, kidney, and bone are characteristic. • In the brain, the lesions will cause encephalitis. • weight loss, gastrointestinal symptoms, signs of encephalopathy including confusion, disorientation and rarely seizures, and black stools. Reference :DiPalma, Joseph R. MD Bismuth Toxicity, Often Mild, Can Result in Severe Poisonings, Emergency Medicine News: April 2001 - Volume 23 - Issue 3 - p 16 https://journals.lww.com/em- news/fulltext/2001/04000/bismuth_toxicity,_often_mild,_can_result_in_severe.12.aspx#:~:text=Renal%20toxicity%20in%20acute%20poisoning,a%20 blue%20black%20gum%20line.
  26. 26. Oral manifestations : • Bismuth line which is a bluish black line in marginal gingiva confined to gingival papilla. • Bismuth may react with hydrogen sulfide produced by the bacteria to form bismuth sulfide that gets precipitated around periphery of an ulcer or erupting molar. • burning sensation and metallic taste in the mouth Diagnosis : • Modified Reinsch's test -A simple, reliable, and fast bedside test. It can identify mercury, arsenic, antimony, and bismuth. Use 10 to 15 g of gastric contents or tissue homogenate. Add 3 ml of concentrated hydrochloric and insert a copper wire spiral. Heat gently for two hours. • A silvery deposit is mercury; • shiny black is bismuth; • dull black is arsenic; • purple is antimony. • Confirmatory tests such as the Gutzeit test can confirm each deposit, and they can even be quantified. Treatment: • Chelation therapy with BAL is often recommended. Reference :Kaye S. Handbook of Emergency Toxicology, Charles C. Thomas, Springfield, IL. 1980, pp. 55, 84.)
  27. 27. Silver Poisoning-Argyria Argyria or Argyrosis is a condition caused by excessive exposure to chemical compounds of the element silver, or to silver dust.The most dramatic symptom of argyria is that the skin turns blue or blue-grey. It may take the form of generalized argyria or local argyria. Generalized argyria affects large areas over much of the visible surface of the body. Local argyria shows in limited regions of the body, such as patches of skin, parts of the mucous membrane or the conjunctiva.. Exposure to silver causes a violet marginal line,often is accompanied by a diffuse bluish-gray discoloration throughout the oral mucosa. It can also be associated with neurologic and hearing damage. Histologically we can observe silver particles staining the reticular fibers. Reference :James, William D.; Berger, Timothy G.; Elston, Dirk M.; Odom, Richard B. (2006). Andrews' diseases of the skin: clinical dermatology. Saunders Elsevier. p. 858. ISBN 0-7216-2921-0. OCLC 62736861
  28. 28. Treatment There is currently no cure for argyria, but recent research indicates that laser therapy using the quality switch (QS) laser may significantly improve skin discoloration. The QS laser delivers high-intensity pulses of light to affected areas of skin. steps to prevent further exposure: •If you must work with silver, cover your skin with gloves and other protective wear. •Avoid dietary supplements and medicines that contain silver. •Avoid cosmetics containing silver Differential Diagnosis •Exogenous ochronosis. Skin discoloration that usually results from the prolonged use of skin-lightening creams, such as hydroquinone. •Chrysiasis. Skin discoloration due to the long-term use of gold gold salts to treat rheumatoid arthritis. •Hemochromatosis or “iron overload.” A condition in which body absorbs too much iron. It can be fatal without treatment. Reference :https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/325581#outlook
  29. 29. Reference:https://www.researchgate.net/publication/7464295_Chelators_as_Antidotes_of_Metal_Toxicity_Therapeutic_and_Experimental_Aspect Chelators as ANTIDOTES for Metal Toxicity
  30. 30. Reference:https://www.researchgate.net/publication/7464295_Chelators_as_Antidotes_of_Metal_Toxicity_Therapeutic_and_Experimental_Aspect Chelators as ANTIDOTES for Metal Toxicity
  31. 31. Drug-Induced Pigmentations List of drugs that can Induce pigmentations • Bleomycin • Busulphan • Clofazimine • Chloroquine • Chlorpromazine • Cyclophosphamide • Doxorubicin • Estrogen • 5-Fluorouracil • Gold • Hydroxychloroquine • Ketoconazole • Minocycline • Tetracycline • Quinacrine hydrochloride • Zidovudine • Many medications when taken over a long period of time can cause oral mucosal pigmentation. Drug-induced pigmentation can be due to increased synthesis and accumulation of melanin pigments, deposition of the drug or its metabolites into the oral tissues or deposition of iron after damage to the dermal vessels • Chloroquine and other quinine derivatives which are usually used in the treatment of malaria and cardiac arrhythmia can cause pigmentation of oral tissues due to a direct stimulating effect on the melanocytes (Figure 3). According to some of the studies these drugs usually cause pigmentation of the palatal tissues. • Minocycline is another drug causing pigmentation of oral tissues. It is a synthetic tetracycline that is commonly used in the treatment of acne vulgaris. Tetracycline causes pigmentation of only the bones and teeth but minocycline can also cause pigmentation of soft tissues. It usually causes diffuse brownish discoloration of the hard palate, gingiva, mucous membranes and tongue. Oral pigmentation can also be due to intake of birth control pills. • Chloasma is the term which is used to describe perioral and periorbital pigmentation in such patients The pigmentation usually occurs as a diffuse brown macular pigmentation which is asymptomatic and lesions resolve upon cessation of drug intake. These lesions usually occur due to the hormonal changes which influence melanocyte stimulation. • Imatinib (a tyrosine kinase inhibitor used for the treatment of chronic myeloid
  32. 32. Reference :Nisar, M.S., Iyer, K.R., Brodell, R.T., Lloyd, J.R., Shin, T.M., & Ahmad, A. (2013). Minocycline-induced hyperpigmentation: comparison of 3 Q-switched lasers to reverse its effects. Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology, 6, 159 - 162.
  33. 33. Thankyou

