Education
May. 18, 2021

Multi Sensory Approach in Education Technology

  1. 1. Suresh Babu G Assistant Professor
  2. 2. Suresh Babu G Multi Sensory Studying using different sensory organics Five sensory organics 1. Eye-to see 2. Ear-hear 3. Nose-smell 4.Tonge-taste 5.Skin-touch
  3. 3. Suresh Babu G Multisensory Approach • Approaching the teaching learning using 5 sensory organics • Multisensory teaching combines three learning senses – auditory , visual and kinesthetic.
  4. 4. Suresh Babu G Multisensory Learning Approach in Teaching  A multisensory learning approach is a term many schools use to describe teaching methods that involve engaging more than one sense at a time.  Involving the use of visual, auditory and kinesthetic-tactile pathways, a multisensory approach can enhance memory and ability to learn.
  5. 5. Suresh Babu G Multisensory Teaching Strategies in the Classroom • Use visual, auditory, kinesthetic/tactile activities for teaching or reinforcing concepts whenever possible. • Practice teacher dictation where students say and write the responses. • Ask students to touch and say each word or each letter to read or check spelling. • Use magnetic letters for word study.
  6. 6. Suresh Babu G Multisensory Techniques • To stimulate visual reasoning and learning • Auditory Techniques • Tactile Teaching Methods • Kinaesthetic Method
  7. 7. Suresh Babu G Key Benefits of the Multisensory Approach • Increased learner engagement • Generating a greater capacity for learning • Encouraging a greater knowledge transfer • Improved attitudes towards learning • Greater student achievement
