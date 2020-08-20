Successfully reported this slideshow.
Language Across the Curriculum - Language - Principles and Functions
  1. 1. Language Across the Curriculum Suresh Babu G Asst. Professor CTE Paippad
  2. 2. LANGUAGE Language is a medium through which one can express one’s ideas, thoughts , feels etc.
  3. 3. Aims of Language Teaching 1. Ability to understand speaking language. 2. Ability to read. 3. Development of creative skills. 4. Ability to understand the specific aspect of a language.
  4. 4. Principles of Language Teaching • Principle of exercise • Principle of child centered learning. • Principle of exposure to the language. • Principle of motivation and interest. • Principle of oral approach. • Principle of habit formation. • Correlated with life. • Principle of individual difference.
  5. 5. Functions of Language • Information function. • Expressive function. • Directive function • Preservative function. Functions of language Can be divided as Primary Function Secondary Function Directive Communicative Aesthetic Preservative Culture Information Expression
  6. 6. Functions in Classroom • Information function • Communication / interactive function • Instrumental function • Regulative function • Personal function • Imaginative function

