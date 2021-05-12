Successfully reported this slideshow.
Intelligence Test - Categories of Intelligence tests – uses and limitations of intelligence testing

Intelligence Test - Categories of Intelligence tests – uses and limitations of intelligence testing

  1. 1. Suresh Babu G Intelligence Test Suresh Babu G Assistant Professor
  2. 2. Suresh Babu G Measurement of Intelligence Intelligence can be measured by using intelligence tests. They are standardized tools having acceptable reliability and validity. The intelligence tests are classified in to two different ways. 1. Classification based on the method of testing (a) Individual tests – only one individual is tested at a time. (b) Group tests – a group of individuals is tested at the same time
  3. 3. Suresh Babu G 2. Classification based on the medium of testing (a) Verbal Tests – they make use of language (b) Non-Verbal Tests – they make use of some activity or performance. Individual Test Group Test Verbal Test Intelligence Test Non-Verbal Test (Performance Test) Verbal Test Non-Verbal Test (Performance Test) Measurement of Intelligence
  4. 4. Suresh Babu G Classification Based on the Method of Teaching 1. Individual Tests  Individual tests of intelligence are those tests that are administrated to a single to as single individual at a time. In this type of tests, the test material is presented by the examiner to the examinee in a face to face situation.  Individual test may be either verbal or non-verbal (performance) type.  Individual tests can be better applied to young children and children below school age.
  5. 5. Suresh Babu G Example • Stanford - Binet Test (Individual Verbal Test) – This is prepared by the French Psychologist Alfred Binet (known as the father of intelligence tests) along with Theodore Simon in 1905. It was later revised by Terman and Merrill at Stanford University in 1916. • The Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale (WAIS) developed by David Wechler. • Bhatia’s Battery of Performance Test developed by C.M.Bhatia. Classification Based on the Method of Teaching
  6. 6. Suresh Babu G Merits of Individual Tests • It is suited for individuals who cannot read and write including small children. • The tester can motivate the testee by means of praise and encouragement. • There is very little scope for cheating. Demerits of Individual Tests • It is costly in terms of administration and time. • A trained person is required to administer the test. • It is not free from the personal bias. Classification Based on the Method of Teaching
  7. 7. Suresh Babu G 2. Group Tests  A group test of intelligence is one that is administered to a group of individuals at a time. All the people in the group are given the same direction and have to perform the same activities.  In almost all group tests, the items are placed together in separate sub-tests and usually it impose time limits for each sub-tests. Classification Based on the Method of Teaching
  8. 8. Suresh Babu G • Group test is divided into verbal and nonverbal test. Example  A nonverbal group test of intelligence for secondary school by A. Sukumaran Nair  The Group Test of General Mental Ability developed by J.S.Jalota (Verbal group intelligence test)  Otis-Lennon School Ability Test (Verbal group intelligence test) Classification Based on the Method of Teaching
  9. 9. Suresh Babu G Merits of Group Intelligence Tests • It is less costly in terms of administration and time. • No trained examiners are required to administer the test • Group tests are scored more rigidly and more objectively than individual tests. Classification Based on the Method of Teaching
  10. 10. Suresh Babu G Demerits of Group Intelligence Tests • It is unsuitable for individuals suffering from reading disability. • Speed and reading ability may influence the test scores • Several formalities are observed in administration. Classification Based on the Method of Teaching
  11. 11. Suresh Babu G Difference Between Individual and Group Intelligence Tests Individual Test • Administrated to a single individual at a time • Costly • Trained examiner needed to administer it • Little scope for cheating • Interest of a examiner is assured • More reliable than group test • Involves Face to face interaction Group Test • Administrated to a group of individual at the same time • Less costly • No trained examiner needed to administer it • Cheating on a large scale • Interest of a examiner is not assured • Less reliable than Individual test • No Face to face interaction
  12. 12. Suresh Babu G Classification Based on the Medium of Testing 1. Verbal Test  A test which requires the use of verbal ability – ability to read, write and understand words – of the subject is called verbal test. Such test make use of language as the vehicle of testing.  The test content is loaded with verbal materials and the items are presented orally or in written forms for which answer have to be given in oral and written language.  To take such a tests knowledge of the language of the test is necessary.
  13. 13. Suresh Babu G Examples • Stanford – Binet Test (individual verbal test) • Army Alpha Test by Lewis Termin and Robert Yerkes (for US Army) • CIE Verbal Group Test of Intelligence (Hindi) constructed by Uday Sankar. Classification Based on the Medium of Teaching
  14. 14. Suresh Babu G Merits • Administration and scoring is easy and less time consuming even in group situation. • They are less expensive compared to non- verbal or performance test. • Preparation of verbal test is easer than non- verbal test Classification Based on the Medium of Teaching
  15. 15. Suresh Babu G Demerits • Proficiency of language may influence test • Knowledge of language of the test is necessary • Individual with necessary handicaps ( auditory and visual handicaps) and very young children cannot be tested Classification Based on the Medium of Teaching
  16. 16. Suresh Babu G Non – Verbal Tests • These are tests of intelligence that require no verbal response in its administration or in the subject’s answers. These tests involve activities in which instructions can be given by pantomime and no language need to be used at any point during the testing. • Items of non-verbal tests are in the form of symbols, diagrams, perceptual designs or even concrete objects. • Types of items included in such test are: figure analogies, figure classification, spatial visualization etc. Classification Based on the Medium of Teaching
  17. 17. Suresh Babu G Example • The Raven’s Progressive Matrices Test by John C. Raven in 1936. • A nonverbal group test of intelligence for secondary schools by A.Sukumaran Nair. • The Chicago Non-verbal Test. Classification Based on the Medium of Teaching
  18. 18. Suresh Babu G Performance Tests of Intelligence • A performance test is one in which the subject has to perform certain standardized tasks or to manipulate some concrete materials without the use of language. In these tests the items which require response in terms of motor activities rather then to make verbal response are included. • For example, the test includes items to solve a maze, to fit cutouts appropriate holes in a from board (form board test) etc. • Performance tests are non-verbal; but all non-verbal tests need not be performance type. Classification Based on the Medium of Teaching
  19. 19. Suresh Babu G Example • The Pinter-Paterson Performance Scale (it is the first performance test; developed in 1917) • Koh’s Block Design Test. Classification Based on the Medium of Teaching
  20. 20. Suresh Babu G Merits • Performance tests are most useful with persons handicapped by language disabilities such as deaf, dumb, illiterates etc. • Test can be administrated who do not understand the language • The results of these tests are less affected by schooling than are the results of verbal tests. Classification Based on the Medium of Teaching
  21. 21. Suresh Babu G Demerits • They are costly • Standardization of performance tests are difficult. • They are more susceptible to practice effects and chance successes are more frequent than in the case with verbal tests. Classification Based on the Medium of Teaching
  22. 22. Suresh Babu G Difference Between Verbal and Non-Verbal Tests Verbal Test • It makes use of language • The abilities usually measured in verbal tests are verbal reasoning, memory and numerical reasoning. • Verbal tests cannot be used for testing subjects who lack linguistic ability • It is less expensive Non-Verbal Tests (Performance Test) • It makes use of pictures, designs or activities • The abilities measured in non-verbal tests are spatial ability, speed and induction. • Subject who lack language ability can also be using non-verbal tests. • It is expensive
  23. 23. Suresh Babu G Verbal Test • Tests are much affected by schooling • Standardization of verbal tests are easy • Administration and scoring of verbal tests are easy Non-Verbal Tests (Performance Test) • Tests are less affected by schooling • Standardization of non-verbal tests are difficult • Administration and scoring of non -verbal tests are difficult Difference Between Verbal and Non-Verbal Tests
  24. 24. Suresh Babu G Uses of Intelligence Tests • For the purpose of selection • For the purpose of classification • For the purpose of promotion • For knowing one’s potentiality • For diagnostic purpose • Helps in research work
  25. 25. Suresh Babu G Limitations of Intelligence Tests • Different kinds of intelligence tests may yield different scores • Students performance is affected by many temporary factors such as general health, mood , fatigue etc • Test items typically reflect skills valued in main stream western culture • Unfamiliarity with the content or types of tasks in particular test items may yield poor performance
  26. 26. Suresh Babu G • Some students may not be motivated to perform at their best and so may obtain scores that underestimate their abilities. Limitations of Intelligence Tests
  27. 27. Suresh Babu G Do the test

