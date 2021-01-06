Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bilingual Teaching Suresh Babu G Assistant Professor CTE CPAS Paippad
Bilingual Teaching - Language Across the Curriculum
Bilingual Teaching - Language Across the Curriculum - BE.d

Published in: Education
Bilingual Teaching - Language Across the Curriculum

  1. 1. Bilingual Teaching Suresh Babu G Assistant Professor CTE CPAS Paippad
  2. 2. Bilingual Teaching • Bilingual Method is one of many teaching methods of English language. This method of teaching foreign language was developed by C.J Dodson in 1967. • The method is used where two language ie, the mother tongue and target language are used. • In this method, the mother tongue is used to achieve the target language.
  3. 3. • The method is based on the principles of similarities and differences which is found between the two languages. • These may be of situation, sounds, vocabulary, structure, etc.
  4. 4. Principles of Bilingual Teaching Method • The understanding of words and sentences in foreign language can be made easier by the use of mother tongue. • There is no need to create artificial situations for explaining the meaning of words and sentences of the targeted language. • Bilingual method is the combination of the Direct method and Grammar translation method.
  5. 5. Characteristics of Bilingual Method • Permits the use of first language. • Teacher is not required to make situations. • Sentence is the unit of teaching. • Intensive practice in sentence patterns. • Restricted use of mother tongue. • Emphasis on pronunciation • Consideration for all skills.
  6. 6. Advantages of Bilingual Method • The teacher can save time as the mother tongue is used. • An average teacher can use this method in class. • This method is less costly as the use of teaching aids is minimum. • Mother tongue acquisition rules are helpful in this method.
  7. 7. Disadvantages of Bilingual Method • It cannot be applied in multi linguistic group. • It requires teachers well versed in both language. • Frequent comparison and contrast with mother tongue may cause confusion. • It may degenerate into translation method. • This method diverges the attention of the students
  8. 8. • Spoils the continuity and fluency of the language. • Can lead to defective pronunciation. • Danger of the bad habit of learning everything by filtering through mother tongue. • It reduces students exposure to the target language. • It ignores the fundamental aims of English language teaching. Disadvantages of Bilingual Method

