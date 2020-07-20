Film production services in delhi pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Shoot your next film in Delhi with Andromedia Productions, the best company for Film Production Services in Delhi. Andromedia Productions can take care of the full production of your film in Delhi, India.

With the experience of 20 years in providing film production services in Delhi, India, We are the most experienced and a top film production company in Delhi. AMP is the one-stop-shop for all your film production related requirements in Delhi, India. AMP is the top film production house in Delhi, India.

We cater to all the services related to Film Production, Pre Production, Post Production, Photography, Fashion Shoots, Corporate Shoots, Line Production, Equipment, Casting, Permissions, Documentary Film Production, Corporate Video Production, Video Production etc.

Andromedia Productions is a team of young and talented people who are highly creative and are capable of handling all the range of film production projects in Delhi, India.

We are a complete package of creativity and talent that can provide you with the best film production services in India. Besides producing films and television content we cater all the necessary services related to Film Production like:
1. Line Production in India
2. Location Scouting for Photography
3. Advertisement Production
4. Film Equipment Rental
5. Production Management
6. Crew and Casting Management
7. Filming Permissions
8. Crew Travel And Accommodation Management

  1. 1. Film Production House in Delhi Andromedia Productions is a film production house in Delhi. With an experience of over 20 years in film production, we have a team of some young and passionate professionals who are ready to explore something new every day. Andromedia Productions is a complete package of what one can expect from a film production house. We have a pool of great talents who can give visuals to your dream story. The creative minds of the team we have, can provide visual to a story in all kinds of formats like films, short films, documentary films, corporate films, advertisements, commercial videos, non-commercial videos, television shows, fiction, and nonfiction. Whatever the requirement is, Andromedia Production being the best video production company in Delhi can take care of that requirement. We are the only film production house in Delhi with expertise in being able to cover a wide variety of subjects. We can take on any challenge no matter what its technical complexity is.
  2. 2. Recent Film Production Projects In the past years, Andromedia Productions have worked on many dream projects of various filmmakers across the globe. We are capable of handling any kind of big scale or small scale filming project in Delhi, India. In the past we have worked for brands like Jaguar, TLC, BBC, Discovery Channel, Fujitsu, Sony, Panasonic, Zegna, Slice, Hyundai, Black & Decker, Cleo, Tokyo Metro, and more. In the recent past, Andromedia Productions has worked on multiple successful projects. We have line produced and played a very important role in the production of super hits like BBC’s Story of India​, a short film: ​The Partition, ​Bollywood hits like ​Besharam ​& ​Timeout​. Film Production Services in Delhi Andromedia Productions is making a name for itself in the league of the top film production house in Delhi. The work done by us speaks for itself as we give the utmost priority to every project of ours. Keeping the basic principle of work, Andromedia Productions deals in various film production services. Television Commercial:​ TV commercials have been playing a vital role in the minds of the people since quite a few times now. A good TV commercial always attracts a large pool of customers. In the past, Andromedia Productions has successfully delivered many television commercial projects.
  3. 3. Andromedia Productions is a one-stop-shop for all your TV Commercial Production requirements. We are the top film production house in Delhi that can give a vision to your TV commercial idea. We excel in delivering a company’s message through crisp and creative commercial ads. Why Andromedia Productions for your next Television Commercial Video? With an experience of more than 2 decades in film production and ​TV commercial video production​, Andromedia Productions is well equipped and trained in creating a thrilling and the best tv commercial for any product. We work with true dedication and are aware of the fact that to create a masterpiece of a TV commercial video, we need to understand the product as well as the emotions of the target audience. We then further start working in the direction of the tv commercial production.
  4. 4. Short Films: In this new era of the fast world, we all want to grab maximum information in a limited time. In the past few years there has been a significant rise in the demand for short films and hence there has been a rise in short filmmakers in Delhi. Being the best film production house in Delhi, Andromedia Productions is an expert in making and line producing short films. Andromedia Productions is a one-stop-shop for all your Short Film Production requirements. We are the top film production house in Delhi that can give a vision to your short film script. We excel in delivering a successful project when it comes to producing a short film. Why Andromedia Productions for your next Short Film Production? With an experience of 20 years in film production, we are through with all the challenges that one can face while producing a short film. In the past we have worked on many short film productions for many big clients like Jaguar, Sony, Fujitsu, BBC, Discovery Channel, etc. Providing excellent services and satisfying results is Andromedia Productions’ peculiarity. With the help of a very talented team, we can give a vision to your imagination in the form of a short film. From pre-production needs to post-production, we promise to deliver a refined end-product to our clients which is something they will cherish for life. This is what makes Andromedia Production the top film production house in Delhi.
  5. 5. Services for Film Production in Delhi Film Production:​ No matter what the project is whether its a film, short film, documentary film, corporate video, advertisement production, commercial video, non-commercial video, or any other media production project, Andromedia Productions can take care of all the services related to line production in Delhi. Andromedia Productions (AMP) knows all the ropes: local laws, permitting, incentives, crews, facilities, hotels and transportation, equipment rentals. Our production and creative team can undertake the full production of your project. Advertising:​ Advertising is the lure that draws new customers to your business or product. Andromedia Productions can undertake the responsibility of full production of your advertising project. We are a team of talented professionals who takes all the projects at the utmost priority. We are an experienced film production house in Delhi that is through with all challenges which one can expect in film production. Equipment Rental Services:​ With our connections all over the country, we can provide you with any equipment required on the set. India has one of the biggest Film Production Industries in the world, hence all kinds of equipment are available in Delhi and other major/local cities. All kinds of film and video equipment can be arranged in Delhi for example cameras like Arri Alexa, Bolex Reflex, Arri-Bl, Aaton LTR, Aaton XTR, Sony EX3, Canon C300, filming lights like ARRIMAX 18K / 12K, Soft lights, Nook lights 24 K dino, 12 K dino and more. We can also take care of other filming equipment like sound recorders, jimmy jibs, sound equipment, grips, lenses, photography equipment, vanity vans, and anything related to filming and line production. Production Management:​ Production management is an all-encompassing term that covers managing the manufacturing of your project. We can be in charge of all financial and non-financial aspects of the overall production. We can also take care of all operations and logistics of the film, from pre-production to delivery of work. Crew Management:​ We have a hardworking team that can also take care of the crew management services. We have a great pool of talented crew members. We make sure that the crew delivers the best possible service, coordinating any training or promotions. All aspects of Crew Management become our responsibility, including the handling of personnel-related budgets and travel budgets.
  6. 6. Casting Services:​ We also cater to casting services if required in a shoot. We have a huge range of models, non-models, actors, actresses, and street casting crew. Many local/national based actors, talent models, or actors that can be arranged for all casting requirements. No matter what you want and with whom you want to make your project a dream project, we can build the right acting team from lead actors to the extras, all within your budget. Location Services:​ After going through the project plot and script, we hunt for suitable locations and send you some suitable options that can be perfect for the shoot. Not only this, but you can also tell us your location requirement and we can take care of everything else. We will work hard to find you the best suitable location for the shoot. We are the most experienced source for​ ​location scouting in Delhi for Films and Video Production​. Permission Services:​ Once you approve the location we will start working on the permission services. We get all the required permits for you and acquire necessary clearances from the concerned authorities for the smooth functioning of your productions. Travel And Accommodation Services:​ If you are bothered about your travel and stay while you are here, then just leave that also to us! We will give you the best options for your travel plus stay and that too all within your budget. Andromedia Productions: One-Stop-Shop for Film Production Services Being the best film production house in Delhi, we work on our toes to provide the best services to our clients. With so much experience in film production, we can say that Andromedia Productions is the most creative film production house in Delhi. We have achieved this experience with the help of our hardworking team who works with its inspiring
  7. 7. ideas, crisp direction, and meticulous editing skills and that’s what separates us from other film production houses in Delhi. Quick Links For: Line Production & Film Production In India: ● Line Production in Delhi ● Corporate Video Production Company ● Documentary Film Production House in Delhi ● Ad Film Production House in Delhi ● Film and Video Production in Rajasthan ● Film and Video Production in India ● Line Production in India We Operate 24X7, Get In Touch!! Looking to shoot your next project in India? Quick Connect: + (91) 9811 353 976 Email: info@andromediaproductions.com

