May. 13, 2021

CNN based Handwritten Signature Recognition

  1. 1. CNN based Handwritten Signature Recognition Presented By: Suresh Pokharel, IOE Pulchowk Campus Santosh Giri, Kathford Int’l College of Engg. and Mgmt. Prof. Dr. Subarna Shakya, IOE Pulchowk Campus
  2. 2. Outline ❏ Background ❏ Motivation ❏ Methodology ❏ Results ❏ Summary ❏ Limitations ❏ Future Enhancement 2
  3. 3. Background ● Signature is commonly accepted as a means of verifying the legality of documents such as certiﬁcates, checks, drafts, letters, approvals etc. ● Problems in countering the forgery and falsiﬁcation of such documents in diverse ﬁnancial, legal, academic, and other commercial settings. 3
  4. 4. Background ❏ Signature veriﬁcation task is very critical and often presents diﬃculties like high variability (Factors: Age, behavior and environment, similarities between signatures of diﬀerent person and similarity in duplication or forgery of one’s signature.) 4
  5. 5. Background Types of Signature Veriﬁcation Techniques: ❏ Online Veriﬁcation Consists of electronic signing system that uses dynamic data features such as the speed, pressure, pen’s position, altitude angle etc. ❏ Oﬄine Veriﬁcation Takes use of static features of two dimensional image pixel. 5
  6. 6. Motivation ● Validation of signature in legal documents are highly critical. ● Failure in the authentication may lead to serious consequences and damages. ● New and complex forgery and fraud techniques are emerging. 6
  7. 7. Methodology Data collection and Preprocessing: ❏ Collected in hard copy ❏ Converted into an image scanner ❏ Image Preprocessing Techniques: cropping, scaling (224px X 224px) ❏ Image Size: 40 KiloBytes (Approx.) 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. Methodology (Contd...) ❏ The pre-trained CNN model, GoogleNet is used for experiment and the tensorﬂow platform is used. ❏ GoogleNet model consists of two parts; a classiﬁcation layer and a feature extraction layer. ❏ The parameters on the classiﬁcation layer are removed and trained with the transfer values from the feature extraction layer of the model. 9
  10. 10. Experiment Setup 10 Primary Data Speciﬁcation: ❏ Classes: 25 ❏ Samples per class: 100 ❏ Training set: 65% ❏ Validation: 20% ❏ Testing: 15% Hardware ❏ DELL: Intel i5, 1.7 GHZ processor ❏ 7.7GiB Memory
  11. 11. Results Training and Validation Accuracy graph. 11
  12. 12. Results Training Results: Training and Validation Accuracy graph. 12
  Thank You 13

