Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Environmental Ethics _ 2022 .ppt

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Disaster management basic concept 2020
Disaster management basic concept 2020
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

fgegeN TITLE.pptx
SupraptiSuprapti12
EOPS_2019_03_26.pdf
EOPS EOPS
EOPS_2012_02_27.pdf
EOPS EOPS
University of New Mexico diploma
College diploma
Modeling peat CO2 & N2O emission factors for oil palm plantations
Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR)
EOPS_2011_04_15.pdf
EOPS EOPS
EOPS_04_01_2021.pdf
EOPS EOPS
EOPS_2019_09_12.pdf
EOPS EOPS
1 of 82 Ad

Environmental Ethics _ 2022 .ppt

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Environment

Environmental ethics, is all about Vasudeva kutumbakam.

Environmental ethics, is all about Vasudeva kutumbakam.

Environment
Advertisement

Recommended

Disaster management basic concept 2020
SureshKumar Pandian
735 views
32 slides
Herbal medicine 08.06.2020
SureshKumar Pandian
535 views
44 slides
Marine biodiversity indian context
SureshKumar Pandian
243 views
79 slides
Disaster risk reduction article
SureshKumar Pandian
322 views
8 slides
Conservation of environment for future
SureshKumar Pandian
1.7k views
79 slides
Marine environment 08.01.2019
SureshKumar Pandian
5.6k views
39 slides
BIODETERIORATION
SureshKumar Pandian
26.8k views
76 slides
Ecosystem
SureshKumar Pandian
5k views
163 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

fgegeN TITLE.pptx
SupraptiSuprapti12
0 views
EOPS_2019_03_26.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
EOPS_2012_02_27.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
University of New Mexico diploma
College diploma
0 views
Modeling peat CO2 & N2O emission factors for oil palm plantations
Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR)
0 views
EOPS_2011_04_15.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
EOPS_04_01_2021.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
EOPS_2019_09_12.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
EOPS_06_17_2021.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
EOPS_2020_03_16.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
EOPS_2019_02_21.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
Presentation.pptx
Mohsin271448
0 views
EOPS_21_01_14.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
EOPS_2018_09_17.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
Gas_detector_ppt.pptx
fsdxv7
0 views
Presentation - OECD workshop on the performance of utilities for wastewater, ...
OECD Environment
0 views
EOPS_2021_04_01.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
Natural and manmade Disaster.pptx
Anupama Kate
0 views
EOPS_2021_02_03.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
EOPS_2019_10_30.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
fgegeN TITLE.pptx
SupraptiSuprapti12
0 views
15 slides
EOPS_2019_03_26.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
39 slides
EOPS_2012_02_27.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
32 slides
University of New Mexico diploma
College diploma
0 views
1 slide
Modeling peat CO2 & N2O emission factors for oil palm plantations
Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR)
0 views
20 slides
EOPS_2011_04_15.pdf
EOPS EOPS
0 views
10 slides

Featured (20)

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
16.8k views
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.4k views
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.1k views
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.2k views
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.4k views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.3k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
16.8k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.4k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.1k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.2k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.4k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Advertisement

Environmental Ethics _ 2022 .ppt

  1. 1. Environmental Ethics By Dr.P.Sureshkumar
  2. 2. ENVIRONMENT The living and nonliving things that surround a living thing make up its environment. • 'Environment' defined under the Environmental Protection Act, 1986, 'Environment' includes Water, air and land and the inter-relationship which exists among and between, water, air, land, and human beings, other living creatures, plants, microorganisms and property.
  3. 3. Ecosystem • “Any unit that includes all of the organisms in a given area interacting with the physical environment so that a flow of energy leads to exchange of materials between living and non-living parts of the system” (Odum, 1969). • The ecosystem is the basic functional unit of organism and their environment interacting with each other. • The function of ecosystem is related to the energy flow, decomposition, nutrient cycling and major biomes.
  4. 4. Ecosystem structure and functions https://theintactone.com/2019/10/29/es-u2-topic-1-ecosystems-concept-structure-and-function/
  5. 5. Ecosystem services
  6. 6. Survival of the fittest • Survival of the fittest, term made famous in the fifth edition (published in 1869) of On the Origin of Species by British naturalist Charles Darwin, which suggested that organisms best adjusted to their environment are the most successful in surviving and reproducing.
  7. 7. Environmental issues at global level • Depletion of natural resources • Water pollution • Air pollution • Ground water pollution • Toxic chemicals & soil pollution • Ozone layer depletion • Global warming • Sea level rise • Loss of bio-diversity • Extinction of wildlife and loss of natural habitat • Nuclear wastes and radiation issues
  8. 8. Pollution
  9. 9. “Don’t drink water in under developed countries, Don’t breathe air in the developed countries”
  10. 10. Ozone depletion
  11. 11. Climate Change • Climate change threatens people with food and water scarcity, increased flooding, extreme heat, more disease, and economic loss. Human migration and conflict can be a result. The World Health Organization (WHO) calls climate change the greatest threat to global health in the 21st century.
  12. 12. Graphs showing correlation of measured global average temperature, from five different scientific organizations. Graphs of datasets from five scientific organizations were vertically adjusted, if needed, to a common reference/base period 1951-1980 ( Craig, 2009)
  13. 13. Sea level Changes (Frederikse et al. 2020)
  14. 14. Sea Level Rise “The IPCC says we can expect the oceans to rise between 11 and 38 inches (28 to 98 centimeters) by 2100, enough to swamp many of the cities along the U.S. East Coast. More dire estimates, including a complete meltdown of the Greenland ice sheet, place sea level rise to 23 ft (7 m), enough to submerge London.” http://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/global-warming/sea-level-rise/
  15. 15. Sea level changes in India
  16. 16. Biodiversity Loss • At threat of extinction are • 1 out of 8 birds • 1 out of 4 mammals • 1 out of 4 conifers • 1 out of 3 amphibians • 6 out of 7 marine turtles • 75% of genetic diversity of agricultural crops has been lost • 75% of the world’s fisheries are fully or over exploited • Up to 70% of the world’s known species risk extinction if the global temperatures rise by more than 3.5°C • 1/3rd of reef-building corals around the world are threatened with extinction
  17. 17. State of Biodiversity Loss IUCN, Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (2010) Global Biodiversity Outlook 3, May 2010
  18. 18. Loss of Biodiversity (Luypaert et al., 2019)
  19. 19. Biodiversity Services
  20. 20. 22 ADD A FOOTER • Environmental Ethics ............ What is the solution for these issues?
  21. 21. What is Ethics ? 23 The Cambridge Dictionary of Philosophy states that the word "ethics" is "commonly used interchangeably with 'morality' ... and sometimes it is used more narrowly to mean the moral principles of a particular tradition, group or individual."
  22. 22. What is Environmental Ethics ? 24 Environmental ethics is an established field of practical philosophy "which reconstructs the essential types of argumentation that can be made for protecting natural entities and the sustainable use of natural resources."
  23. 23. Does Environmental Ethics save the earth? Yes When we try to use culturally extended rights and psychologically based utilities to protect the flora or even the insentient fauna, to protect endangered species or ecosystems, we can only stammer. Indeed, we get lost trying to protect bighorns, because, in the wild, cougars are not respecting the rights or utilities of the sheep they slay, and, in culture, humans slay sheep and eat them regularly, while humans have every right not to be eaten by either humans or cougars. There are no rights in the wild, and nature is indifferent to the welfare of particular animals.(Rolston, 1991) 25
  24. 24. Environmental ethics in daily decisions. 26 There are many ethical decisions that human beings make with respect to the environment
  25. 25. Environmental ethics in daily decisions • Should humans continue to clear forests for the sake of human consumption? • Why should humans continue to propagate its species, and life itself? • Should humans continue to make gasoline- powered vehicles? • What environmental obligations do humans need to keep for future generations? • Is it right for humans to knowingly cause the extinction of a species for the convenience of humanity? • How should humans best use and conserve the space environment to secure and expand life? • What role can Planetary Boundaries play in reshaping the human-earth relationship? 27
  26. 26. Marshall's categories Three general ethical approaches have emerged over the last 40 years: Libertarian Extension, the Ecologic Extension, and Conservation Ethics. (Marshall, Alan) 28
  27. 27. Libertarian extension Marshall's libertarian extension echoes a civil liberty approach (i.e. a commitment to extending equal rights to all members of a community). In environmentalism, the community is generally thought to consist of non-humans as well as humans. 29
  28. 28. Ecologic extension Alan Marshall's category of ecologic extension places emphasis not on human rights but on the recognition of the fundamental interdependence of all biological (and some abiological) entities and their essential diversity. 30
  29. 29. Conservation ethics Marshall's category of 'conservation ethics' is an extension of use-value into the non- human biological world. It focuses only on the worth of the environment in terms of its utility or usefulness to humans. 31
  30. 30. Humanist theories 32
  31. 31. Humanist Theories Peter Singer advocated the preservation of "world heritage sites", unspoilt parts of the world that acquire a "scarcity value" as they diminish over time. Their preservation is a bequest for future generations as they have been inherited from human's ancestors and should be passed down to future generations so they can have the opportunity to decide whether to enjoy unspoilt countryside or an entirely urban landscape. A good example of a world heritage site would be the tropical rainforest, a very specialist ecosystem that has taken centuries to evolve. Clearing the rainforest for farmland often fails due to soil conditions, and once disturbed, can take thousands of years to regenerate 33
  32. 32. Applied theology ADD A FOOTER 34
  33. 33. Applied Theology The Christian world view sees the universe as created by God, and humankind accountable to God for the use of the resources entrusted to humankind. Ultimate values are seen in the light of being valuable to God. This applies both in breadth of scope – caring for people and environmental issues, e.g. environmental health and dynamic motivation, the love of god controlling and dealing with the underlying spiritual disease of sin, which shows itself in selfishness and thoughtlessness. In many countries this relationship of accountability is symbolised at harvest thanksgiving. 35
  34. 34. Applied Theology Abrahamic religious scholars have used theology to motivate the public. John L. O'Sullivan, who coined the term manifest destiny, and other influential people like him used Abrahamic ideologies to encourage action. These religious scholars, columnists and politicians historically have used these ideas and continue to do so to justify the consumptive tendencies of a young America around the time of the Industrial Revolution. In order to solidify the understanding that God had intended for humankind to use earths natural resources, environmental writers and religious scholars alike proclaimed that humans are separate from nature, on a higher order. 36
  35. 35. Applied Theology Since the turn of the 20th century, the application of theology in environmentalism diverged into two schools of thought. The first system of understanding holds religion as the basis of environmental stewardship. The second sees the use of theology as a means to rationalize the unmanaged consumptions of natural resources. Lynn White and Calvin DeWitt represent each side of this dichotomy 37
  36. 36. Applied Theology Authors like Terry Tempest Williams as well as John Muir build on the idea that "...God can be found wherever you are, especially outside. Family worship was not just relegated to Sunday in a chapel." References like these assist the general public to make a connection between paintings done at the Hudson River School, Ansel Adams' photographs, along with other types of media, and their religion or spirituality. Placing intrinsic value upon nature through theology is a fundamental idea of deep ecology. 38
  37. 37. Normative ethical theories Normative ethics is a field in Moral Philosophy that investigates how one ought to act. What is morally right and wrong, and how moral standards are determined. Superficially, this approach may seem intrinsically anthropocentric. However, theoretical frameworks from traditional normative ethical theories are abundant within contemporary environmental ethics 39
  38. 38. Consequentialism Consequentialist theories focus on the consequences of actions, this emphasises not what is 'right', but rather what is of 'value' and 'good'. Act Utilitarianism, for example, expands this formulation to emphasise that what makes an action right is whether it maximises well-being and reduces pain. Thus, actions that result in greater well-being are considered obligatory and permissible. It has been noted that this is an 'instrumentalist' position towards the environment, and as such not fully adequate to the delicate demands of ecological diversity. 40
  39. 39. Deontology Deontological theories state that an action should be based on duties or obligations to what is right, instead of what is good. In strong contrast to consequentialism, this view argues for principles of duty based not on a function of value, but on reasons that stand beyond the consequences of an action. Something of intrinsic value, then, has to be protected not because its goodness would maximise a wider good, but because it is valuable in itself; not as a means towards something, but as an end in itself. Thus, if the natural environment is categorised as intrinsically valuable, any destruction or damage to such would be considered wrong as a whole rather than merely due to a calculated loss of net value. It can be said that this approach is more holistic in principle than one of consequentialist nature, as it fits more adequately with the delicate balance of large ecosystems. 41
  40. 40. Virtue ethics Virtue ethics states that some behaviours should be cultivated, and others avoided. This framework avoids problems of defining what is of intrinsic value, by instead arguing that what is important is to act in accordance with the correct balance of virtue. The Golden mean formulation, for example, states that to be 'generous' (virtue), one should neither be miserly (deficiency) or extravagant (excess). Unlike deontology and consequentialism, theories of virtue focus their formulations on how the individual has to act to live a flourishing life. This presents a 'subjective flexibility' which seems like an adequate position to hold considering the fluctuating demands of sustainability. However, as a consequence, it can also be said that this is an inherently anthropocentric standpoint. 42
  41. 41. Anthropocentrism Anthropocentrism is the position that humans are the most important or critical element in any given situation; that the human race must always be its own primary concern. 43
  42. 42. Anthropocentrism • Baruch Spinoza reasoned that if humans were to look at things objectively, they would discover that everything in the universe has a unique value. Likewise, it is possible that a human-centred or anthropocentric/ androcentric ethic is not an accurate depiction of reality, and there is a bigger picture that humans may or may not be able to understand from a human perspective. • Peter Vardy distinguished between two types of anthropocentrism. A strong anthropocentric ethic argues that humans are at the center of reality and it is right for them to be so. Weak anthropocentrism, however, argues that reality can only be interpreted from a human point of view, thus humans have to be at the centre of reality as they see it. 44
  43. 43. Anthropocentrism • Another point of view has been developed by Bryan Norton, who has become one of the essential actors of environmental ethics by launching environmental pragmatism, now one of its leading trends. Environmental pragmatism refuses to take a stance in disputes between defenders of anthropocentrist and non- anthropocentrist ethics. • Instead, Norton distinguishes between strong anthropocentrism and weak-or-extended- anthropocentrism and argues that the former must underestimate the diversity of instrumental values humans may derive from the natural world. 45
  44. 44. Anthropocentrism A recent view relates anthropocentrism to the future of life. Biotic ethics are based on the human identity as part of gene/protein organic life whose effective purpose is self-propagation. This implies a human purpose to secure and propagate life. Humans are central because only they can secure life beyond the duration of the Sun, possibly for trillions of eons.[35] Biotic ethics values life itself, as embodied in biological structures and processes. Humans are special because they can secure the future of life on cosmological scales. In particular, humans can continue sentient life that enjoys its existence, adding further motivation to propagate life. Humans can secure the future of life, and this future can give human existence a cosmic purpose. 46
  45. 45. Relationship with animal ethics Truth Centrism or Right Oriented Environmental Ethics 47
  46. 46. Relationship with animal ethics The theory of “truth centrism in environmental ethics” is a new theory that discusses the human needs and protection of life and nature. This theory holds that all beings have a right in the system of existence. So, the attitude and consequences of human morality and behavior with their environment and other beings must be oriented according to the type and proportion of the right position of each of them and the position of human himself. Numerous theories have been proposed in the field of environmental ethics; however, each has its shortcomings and has provoked much criticism about itself. 48
  47. 47. Relationship with animal ethics Along these theories, a new theory has been described in 2020 by Jalal Valiallahi Director of Environmental Education and Sustainable Development (located In Iran), from the theorist's point of view, this theory is a holistic view that encompasses the scope of moral consideration of all universes and creations, including living and non-living. Also, its holistic look is realistic and practical. This theory was proposed in 2014 and in 2020 it received a lot of attention. at the following link, this theory is explained and developed so that it can be exposed to the judgment and critical view of experts in order to become more comprehensive. 49
  48. 48. Unethical Activities 50
  49. 49. Deforestation Deforestation or forest clearance is the removal of a forest or stand of trees from land that is then converted to non-forest use. Deforestation can involve conversion of forest land to farms, ranches, or urban use. The most concentrated deforestation occurs in tropical rainforests. 51 Deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil's Maranhão state, 2016
  50. 50. Deforestation • About 31% of Earth's land surface is covered by forests at present. • Between 15 million to 18 million hectares of forest, an area the size of Bangladesh, are destroyed every year. • On average 2,400 trees are cut down each minute. • FAO estimate that the global forest carbon stock has decreased 0.9%, and tree cover 4.2% between 1990 and 2020. 52 Forest Landscape Integrity Index showing anthropogenic modification of remaining forest
  51. 51. Desertification Desertification is a type of land degradation in dry lands in which biological productivity is lost due to natural processes or induced by human activities whereby fertile areas become increasingly arid. It is the spread of arid areas caused by a variety of factors, 53 View of Sydney Harbour Bridge covered in dust
  52. 52. Desertification Drylands occupy approximately 40–41% of Earth's land area and are home to more than 2 billion people. It has been estimated that some 10–20% of drylands are already degraded, the total area affected by desertification being between 6 and 12 million square kilometres, that about 1–6% of the inhabitants of drylands live in desertified areas, and that a billion people are under threat from further desertification. 54 Lake Chad in a 2001 satellite image, with the actual lake in blue. The lake lost more than 90% of its surface area between 1987 and 2005
  53. 53. Holocene extinction The Holocene extinction, otherwise referred to as the sixth mass extinction or Anthropocene extinction, is an ongoing extinction event of species during the present Holocene epoch (with the more recent time sometimes called Anthropocene) as a result of human activity. 55 The dodo became extinct during the mid-to-late 17th century due to habitat destruction, hunting, and predation by introduced mammals.
  54. 54. Holocene extinction According to 2011 IUCN estimates: lions are down to 25,000, from 450,000; leopards are down to 50,000, from 750,000; cheetahs are down to 12,000, from 45,000; tigers are down to 3,000 in the wild, from 50,000. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) characterises 'recent' extinction as those that have occurred past the cut-off point of 1500,[164] and at least 875 plant and animal species have gone extinct since that time and 2009. 56 Top: Arid ice age climate Middle: Atlantic Period, warm and wet Bottom: Potential vegetation in climate now if not for human effects like agriculture.
  55. 55. Forced displacement Forced displacement (also forced migration) is an involuntary or coerced movement of a person or people away from their home or home region. The UNHCR defines 'forced displacement' as follows: displaced "as a result of persecution, conflict, generalized violence or human rights violations". 57 Syrian and Iraqi migrants arriving in Lesbos, Greece in 2015 seeking refuge
  56. 56. Forced displacement As a result of 2004 Tsunami, over 1.7 million people were displaced, mostly from Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and India. A nuclear meltdown on April 26, 1986 near Pripyat, Ukraine contaminated the city and surrounding areas with harmful levels of radiation, forcing the displacement of over 100,000 people. 58 Jewish people, forcibly displaced by the Nazi regime during Germany's WWII occupation of Poland, loaded onto trains for transport to concentration camps
  57. 57. Erosion In earth science, erosion is the action of surface processes (such as water flow or wind) that removes soil, rock, or dissolved material from one location on the Earth's crust, and then transports it to another location where it is deposited. Erosion is distinct from weathering which involves no movement. 59 An actively eroding rill on an intensively-farmed field in eastern Germany
  58. 58. Erosion In Taiwan, increases in sediment load in the northern, central, and southern regions of the island can be tracked with the timeline of development for each region throughout the 20th century. The intentional removal of soil and rock by humans is a form of erosion that has been named lisasion. 60 Human Impact on Coastal Erosion in Taiwan
  59. 59. Oil depletion Oil depletion is the decline in oil production of a well, oil field, or geographic area 61 Abandoned gas well pump
  60. 60. Oil depletion The United States Energy Information Administration predicted in 2006 that world consumption of oil will increase to 98.3 million barrels per day (15,630,000 m3/d) (mbd) in 2015 and 118 million barrels per day in 2030. With 2009 world oil consumption at 84.4 mbd, reaching the projected 2015 level of consumption would represent an average annual increase between 2009 and 2015 of 2.7% per year. 62 Depletion Curves for Crude-Oil Extraction
  61. 61. Ozone depletion Ozone depletion consists of two related events observed since the late 1970s: a steady lowering of about four percent in the total amount of ozone in Earth's atmosphere, and a much larger springtime decrease in stratospheric ozone (the ozone layer) around Earth's polar regions. 63 The ozone cycle
  62. 62. Ozone depletion The Antarctic ozone hole is an area of the Antarctic stratosphere in which the recent ozone levels have dropped to as low as 33 percent of their pre-1975 values. 64 Ozone hole in North America during 1984 (abnormally warm, reducing ozone depletion) and 1997 (abnormally cold, resulting in increased seasonal depletion). Source: NASA
  63. 63. Greenhouse gas A greenhouse gas (GHG or GhG) is a gas that absorbs and emits radiant energy within the thermal infrared range, causing the greenhouse effect. 65
  64. 64. Extreme energy Klare originated the concept of extreme energy. Extreme energy is a range of techniques for the production of energy from unconventional resources which share characteristics of being environmentally damaging or risky 66
  65. 65. Water Gasification Gasification under supercritical conditions. Supercritical water (SCW) gasification is the process in which water having a pressure of over 22 MPa and a temperature over 374 °C (i.e., supercritical conditions) is used as the gasifying agent. 67
  66. 66. Natural hazard A natural hazard[ is a natural phenomenon that might have a negative effect on humans and other animals, or the environment. Natural hazard events can be classified into two broad categories: geophysical and biological. 68
  67. 67. Natural disaster A natural disaster is a major adverse event resulting from natural processes of the Earth; examples include firestorms, dust storms, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis, storms, and other geologic processes. A natural disaster can cause loss of life or damage property, 69
  68. 68. Depletion of Minerals In the geological and economic aspect, the depletion of minerals is a decrease in initial reserves and a discrepancy between the norms for the extraction of natural resources and the needs of mankind (country, region, etc.) 70
  69. 69. How to be ethical? 71
  70. 70. Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R). Cut down on what you throw away. Follow the three "R's" to conserve natural resources and landfill space. 72
  71. 71. Educate. When you further your own education, you can help others understand the importance and value of our natural resources. 73
  72. 72. Conserve water. The less water you use, the less runoff and wastewater that eventually end up in the ocean. 74
  73. 73. Shop wisely. Buy less plastic and bring a reusable shopping bag. 75
  74. 74. Use long-lasting light bulbs. Energy efficient light bulbs reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Also flip the light switch off when you leave the room! 76
  75. 75. Plant a tree. Trees provide food and oxygen. They help save energy, clean the air, and help combat climate change. 77
  76. 76. Don't send chemicals into our waterways. Choose non-toxic chemicals in the home and office. 78
  77. 77. Use Public Transport. Use Public transport more wherever possible. 79
  78. 78. “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.” ― Mahatma Gandhi
  79. 79. Our Earth • The only planet known to support life is our Earth. • So, Take pledge on this Environmental day to follow the environmental ethics to save this mother earth.
  80. 80. • “We do not inherit the earth from our parents, we borrow it from our children” -Chief Seattle

×