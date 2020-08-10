Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THORACOCENTESIS Dr Suresh Kumar MBBS(MAMC) Resident Doctor Radio-diagnosis (AIIMS New Delhi) Forewarded for review to Dr S...
Diagnosis of pleural effusion History and physical examination Mostly aympatomatic. Symptoms include cough, dyspnea and p...
CXR  Lateral decubitus* CXR requires at least 75 ml of fluid  CXR PAV requires at least 150 ml of fluid to be detected ...
Exceptionally on CXR  Loculated pelural effusion and effsuions in fissures are non dependent  Parapneumonic effusions ar...
Pleural sonography (USG chest) Ultrasound can rapidly differentiate conditions that demonstrate a non-specific, radiopaqu...
5 structures must be identified to diagnose a pleural effusion confidently. Colour doppler and M mode can be used as adjun...
Chareterization of pleural effusion on USG  Pleural fluid volume- 20x Max. Distance between two pleural layers (Supine pa...
Diifrential diagnoses of pleural effusion:
Pleural effusion Perform diagnostic thoracocentesis, measure pleural fluid protein and LDH Any of the following met? PF/se...
Pleural tap
Pleural anatomy (Suface markings) * Mid clavicular line Mid axillary line Paravetebral line ( Lateral to erecter spine m/s...
Indications A) Diagnostic  To determine the nature of fluid (Transudative vs exudative) and send another investiagtions B...
Contraindiactions  Insufficient pleural fluid  Local infection or wound at punctre site  Severe bleeding diathesis ( IN...
Methods  Usg guided*  Blind tap**
Equipments needed 1. Sterile gloves,gown and drapes;skin sterlizing fluid and swaps 2. 1-2% Lignocaine 3. Thoracocentesis ...
Premonitoring • Pulse, RR, SpO2, BP has to be measured Planning • Review recent CXR and screen with USG again • Aseemble t...
Procedure- • Positioning of patient - arms should be abducted, crossed over and should rest over the shoulders. • Draping ...
• Aspirate the fluid of desired voume in case diagnostic tap. • In case of therapeutric tap.Keep aspirating fluid with 20 ...
Blind puncture • Safer in cases of moderate and large effusions. • Done in posterior axillary line in 10/11th intercostal ...
Refrences:- 1.Harrison's principles of internal medicine 19th edition. 2.Up to date.com 3.Radiopedia.org 4.Soni NJ, Franco...
Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion
Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion
Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion
Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion
Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion
Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion
Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion
Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion
Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion
Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion

9 views

Published on

Here are the guidelines to do a pleural tap safely.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Thoracocentesis / pleural effusion

  1. 1. THORACOCENTESIS Dr Suresh Kumar MBBS(MAMC) Resident Doctor Radio-diagnosis (AIIMS New Delhi) Forewarded for review to Dr Shitij Chaudhary MBBS (MAMC) Resident Doctor Internal medicine (AIIMS New Delhi)
  2. 2. Diagnosis of pleural effusion History and physical examination Mostly aympatomatic. Symptoms include cough, dyspnea and pleuritic chest pain.There is often clue of associated diseases. Physical examination is unlikely detect effusion less than 300 ml, Dullnes on percussion and asymmetric chest expansion have most accurate to rule in the pleural effusion, while normal tactile vocal fremitus mostly rules out pleural effusion.
  3. 3. CXR  Lateral decubitus* CXR requires at least 75 ml of fluid  CXR PAV requires at least 150 ml of fluid to be detected  Supine CXR are fallacious to detect pleural effusion  CXR PA view d/ds Subpulmonic effusion Costophrenic and cardiophrenic recesses Blunting of hemidiaphragm Homogenous fluid dense radio-opacity in the lung field and making meniscsus without any bronchovascular markings within Large effusions causes underlying lung collapse and mediastenal shift to opposite side
  4. 4. Exceptionally on CXR  Loculated pelural effusion and effsuions in fissures are non dependent  Parapneumonic effusions are difficult to be detected on CXR Grading of effusion on CXR  Mild - Up to causing CoP angle blunting  Moderate - In between  Massive - almost entire hemithorax opaque with collapsed lung
  5. 5. Pleural sonography (USG chest) Ultrasound can rapidly differentiate conditions that demonstrate a non-specific, radiopaque appearance of lower lung fields on chest radiographs, including pleural effusions, pneumonia, atelectasis, elevated hemi-diaphragm, and lung or pleural masses. Can detect physiologic amounts of fluid (5ml) but minimal voume of 20 ml is more reliably detected. Low- frequency( 2-5 MHz) linear probe is used inbetween the ribs. And Pleural thickness, depth of accumilated pleural fluid, pneumothorax.
  6. 6. 5 structures must be identified to diagnose a pleural effusion confidently. Colour doppler and M mode can be used as adjunct.
  7. 7. Chareterization of pleural effusion on USG  Pleural fluid volume- 20x Max. Distance between two pleural layers (Supine patient at max. inspiration)  Simple vs Complex effusions*  Pleural thickness - apposed pleuras are 0.2 to 0.3 mm thick
  8. 8. Diifrential diagnoses of pleural effusion:
  9. 9. Pleural effusion Perform diagnostic thoracocentesis, measure pleural fluid protein and LDH Any of the following met? PF/serum protein >0.5 PF/serum LDH >0.6 PF LDH >2/3 upper normal serum LDH limit Yes No Exudate-needs further diagnostic procedures Transudate-treat CHF,cirrhosis,nephrosis Measure PF glucose Obtain PF cytology Obtain TLC/DLC Culture, Gram stain PF marker for TB (ADA/gene expert) Glucose < 60mg/dl Consider -Malignancy,Bacterial infection Rhematoid arthritis No diagnosis Consider PE (go for CTPA or lung scan) Treat for PE PF marker for TB Yes No Symptoms improving No Treat for TB Yes O b s e r v e Yes No Consider thoracoscopy or CT/USG guided pleural biopsy
  10. 10. Pleural tap
  11. 11. Pleural anatomy (Suface markings) * Mid clavicular line Mid axillary line Paravetebral line ( Lateral to erecter spine m/s) Visceral pleura 6th rib 8th 10th Parietal pleura 8th 10th 12th
  12. 12. Indications A) Diagnostic  To determine the nature of fluid (Transudative vs exudative) and send another investiagtions B) Therapeutic  To releive the respiratory distress caused by massive pleural effusion. and in cases of TB??and blood to ?
  13. 13. Contraindiactions  Insufficient pleural fluid  Local infection or wound at punctre site  Severe bleeding diathesis ( INR >1.5) Complications  Pneumothorax  Infection  Liver or spleen rupture  Bleeding  Pain
  14. 14. Methods  Usg guided*  Blind tap**
  15. 15. Equipments needed 1. Sterile gloves,gown and drapes;skin sterlizing fluid and swaps 2. 1-2% Lignocaine 3. Thoracocentesis needle or Needle of 18 gauze non puncture proof cannula, or 18 G LP needle.21 of 22 gauge Needle also can be used for puncture. 4. 5,20 and 50 ml syringes 5. 3 way stop cock,IV line and vacant saline bottles 6. Plain vials, E vials, Culture bottles 7. Bedside usg machine with clean linear probe and sterile gelly 8. Informed consent 9. Adhesive dressing
  16. 16. Premonitoring • Pulse, RR, SpO2, BP has to be measured Planning • Review recent CXR and screen with USG again • Aseemble the supplies and arrange all equipments • Explain the procedure, benefits and risk of procedure, management of complications to the patient • Get the consent form signed
  17. 17. Procedure- • Positioning of patient - arms should be abducted, crossed over and should rest over the shoulders. • Draping of the patient appropriately to avoid touching the unsterile areas. • Wear gown and gloves. • Clean the area of chest wall with betadiene which is to be punctured. • Focus with usg and infiltrate the area till parietal pleura with lignocaine safely withoput giving any intraarterial or intravenous injection opf lignocaine.# • Assemble the 3 way with puncture needle and puncture the site under usg guidence in the lower most aspect of I/c space at site of max pleural fluid thickness (Anechoic with acoustic enhacement).#
  18. 18. • Aspirate the fluid of desired voume in case diagnostic tap. • In case of therapeutric tap.Keep aspirating fluid with 20 or 50 ml syringe with needle by using three way.Or Remove the needle of cannula,attach IV set with sheath of cannula and let the fluid drain in bottle. • Inacase of dry tap,don't insert the needle forcefully. • Collect the fluid in desired vials and send samples immediately. (Also send blood samples to correlate with same timing) • Collect extra sample and handover to attender of patient for further use.*** Post procedure  Note down the fluid volume aspirated.  Check for pneumo/lung sliding on USG.  Monitor RR, SpO2, Puls and BP  CXR PAV in end expiration after 4 hrs.
  19. 19. Blind puncture • Safer in cases of moderate and large effusions. • Done in posterior axillary line in 10/11th intercostal space. • Look for Absence of bronchovascular markings, mensicus sign, mediastenal shift to get more confidence. • Avoid tapping parpneumonic effusions blindly. • Penetrate genatlly with support of fingers and 1-2 mm push in a go. • In cases of diagnostic tap, use smaller gauge needles 22,23 . • Drain less fluid in a single tap. • In case of doubt get an USG done to know depth od effusion and status of pleura.
  20. 20. Refrences:- 1.Harrison's principles of internal medicine 19th edition. 2.Up to date.com 3.Radiopedia.org 4.Soni NJ, Franco R, Velez MI, et al. Ultrasound in the diagnosis and management of pleural effusions. J Hosp Med. 2015;10(12):811-816. doi:10.1002/jhm.2434

×