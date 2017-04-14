Blending quality models equations manual - Sample

This manual provides information about the blending models equations that any blending optimization system such as OMS’ Dynamic Link Library (DLL) omsQLibs™ uses to calculate blend properties. In addition, there are sections that describe the objective functions, the management of blending index biases, component pooling, and average property calculations for groups of blends. Reference numbers are included for many of these methods. The composite list of references is provided at the end of this appendix.