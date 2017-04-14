Copyright ©1998-2016 All Rights Reserved. Page-2 Offsite Management Systems LLC, Houston, USA January 26, 2016 Table of Co...
Copyright ©1998-2016 All Rights Reserved. Page-3 Offsite Management Systems LLC, Houston, USA January 26, 2016 Antiknock I...
Copyright ©1998-2016 All Rights Reserved. Page-4 Offsite Management Systems LLC, Houston, USA January 26, 2016 Pour Point ...
Copyright ©1998-2016 All Rights Reserved. Page-6 Offsite Management Systems LLC, Houston, USA January 26, 2016 Introductio...
Blending quality models equations manual - Sample
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Blending quality models equations manual - Sample

31 views

Published on

This manual provides information about the blending models equations that any blending optimization system such as OMS’ Dynamic Link Library (DLL) omsQLibs™ uses to calculate blend properties. In addition, there are sections that describe the objective functions, the management of blending index biases, component pooling, and average property calculations for groups of blends. Reference numbers are included for many of these methods. The composite list of references is provided at the end of this appendix.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
31
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Blending quality models equations manual - Sample

  1. 1. Copyright ©1998-2016 All Rights Reserved. Page-2 Offsite Management Systems LLC, Houston, USA January 26, 2016 Table of Contents Copyright and Trademarks 5 Copyright 5 Revision 5 Disclaimer of Liability 5 Copy and Use Restrictions 5 Introduction 6 Blending Quality Models Equations 7 Overview 7 Common Terms 7 Density 8 Specific Gravity (60/60) 8 API Gravity - API 8 Sulfur 8 Sulfur in Weight Percent 8 Sulfur in Parts per Million 9 Reid Vapor Pressure - RVP 9 Volumetric Average 9 Texaco Blending Values 9 Index Method 10 RVP Equivalent 10 RVP Equivalent - EPA 10 Octane 11 Octane Terms 11 Ethyl RT-70 (National Equation Set) 12 Research Octane (0 lead level) 12 Motor Octane (0 lead level) 13 Leaded Research Octane (at the specified lead level) 15 Leaded Motor Octane (at the specified lead level) 16 DuPont Interactive Method 16 DuPont Interactive Terms 16 Unleaded Blends 17 Leaded Blends 17 Octane Blending Values - Ethyl RT-70 (National Equation Set) 17 Blending Values Terms 18 Research Octane (0 lead level) 18 Motor Octane (0 lead level) 19 Leaded Research Octane (at the specified lead level) 21 Leaded Motor Octane (at the specified lead level) 21 Octane Blending Values - DuPont Interactive Method 22 Unleaded Blends 22 Leaded Blends 22 Simulation Sciences interaction method 23 Unleaded Blends 23 Antiknock Response 24 Lead Alkyl Only 25 Lead Alkyl and Manganese based Additives 26 Leaded Blends (0.2 or more g of lead/gal) 26
  2. 2. Copyright ©1998-2016 All Rights Reserved. Page-3 Offsite Management Systems LLC, Houston, USA January 26, 2016 Antiknock Index (Road Octane Index) - RDOI 27 Volumetric Average Boiling Point - VABP 27 ASTM Method 27 Texaco Method 27 ASTM D-86 Distillation Temperatures 28 Ethyl Blending Values Method 28 Table of Coefficients for Ethyl Method 28 Ethyl Coefficients 29 Texaco Coefficients 29 Blending Index Method 30 Aromatics 31 Olefins 31 Vapor Lock Index (estimate of V/L =20) 31 Vapor Lock Index (Vapor Lock Protection Temperature) - VLI 32 United Kingdom Vapor Lock Index - VLI_UK 32 Columbian Vapor Lock Index - VLI_CO 32 Flexible Volatility Index - FVI 33 Bromine Number 33 Oxygen Content 33 Oxygenate Content 34 Front End Octane (RON below 100 C) - FON 34 Flash Point Temperature 34 Ethyl Corporation - Index Method 34 Texaco Blending Index Method 35 Notes 35 Cloud Point Temperature 36 Ethyl Corporation - Index Method 36 Texaco Blending Index Method 36 Pour Point Temperature 37 Ethyl Corporation - Index Method 37 Freeze Point Temperature 39 Ethyl Corporation - Index Method 39 Texaco Blending Index Method 39 Generic Blending Index Method 39 Cetane Number 40 Cetane Index - ASTM D-976 40 Cetane Index - ASTM D-4737 41 Cetane Engine Number 41 Cetane Improver 42 Polynuclear Aromatics - PNA 42 Nitrogen 42 Viscosity 43 Aviation Jet Fuel and Kerosene Viscosity - Centistokes @ -20C (-4F) 43 Middle Distillates - Centistokes at 40C (104F) 43 Fuel Oil Viscosity - Centistokes @ 50 °C (122 °F) 44 Smoke Point 44 Naphthalenes 44 Heat of Combustion - HT_COMB 45 Conradson Carbon Residue 45 Aluminum 45 Ash 46 Water and Sediment 46 Xylene Number - Xylene Equivalency Test 46
  3. 3. Copyright ©1998-2016 All Rights Reserved. Page-4 Offsite Management Systems LLC, Houston, USA January 26, 2016 Pour Point Temperature Depressant 46 Volume Percent Off at a Given Temperature 47 Recover - Volume Percent Recovered 47 Driveability Index 47 References 48 Appendix – A Glossary 52 Overview 52 Terms 52
  4. 4. Copyright ©1998-2016 All Rights Reserved. Page-6 Offsite Management Systems LLC, Houston, USA January 26, 2016 Introduction Overview This document provides a handy reference for the following fuels (gasoline, diesel and fuel oil) qualities model equations. These models have default parameters and must be customized for specific refinery using the history of blend data. OMS has developed a DLL (Dynamic Link Library) which can be used in VB, VBA, FORTRAN and C++ programs to calculated linear/non-linear blend properties. This DLL can be downloaded with its documentation from our website (www.globaloms.com) and used royalty free in your applications. This DLL can be used in the following manners: 1. Excel based application and VBA code to calculate blend properties to optimize the blend recipe 2. VB, VB.net based application to calculate blend properties to optimize the blend recipe 3. Blend optimizer developed by OMS in FORTRAN and links above DLL in both Excel based VBA, VB/VB.net to integrate the calculation and optimization of blend properties and blend recipe

×