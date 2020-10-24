Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AS AN ADVERTISER WHAT SHOULD YOU KNOW ABOUT GOOGLE ADS / PPC CAMPAIGNS.
Why understand Google Ads? ● Every advertiser / business owner needs to know where Digital marketing monies are being spen...
Communication Hygiene 1 - Landing Page ● Put your message across without asking the user too much of his time. ● Typical c...
2. Keyword research ● Keyword research is all about understanding the prospective consumers behaviour and his intent when ...
3. Keywords - The Long tail strategy ● Long tail keywords are longer keyword phrases that may have three or more words in ...
Regular campaign monitoring ● The success of an SEM campaign depends on the ability to monitor, analyze & constantly chang...
● Continuously improve the content quality, design, navigation and usability of landing pages. ● Hire a content writing ag...
Google ads is not a Quick Fix ● It’s important to understand that the results of the initial few weeks should not be taken...
Read more : Know your Google Ads Campaigns THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

As an advertiser what should you know about search engine marketing ppc campaigns.

9 views

Published on

A brief guide on how you can optimize your position as an advertiser and give valuable inputs about search engine optimization, Google ads, PPC etc.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

As an advertiser what should you know about search engine marketing ppc campaigns.

  1. 1. AS AN ADVERTISER WHAT SHOULD YOU KNOW ABOUT GOOGLE ADS / PPC CAMPAIGNS.
  2. 2. Why understand Google Ads? ● Every advertiser / business owner needs to know where Digital marketing monies are being spent and if the spends are worthwhile. ● Of all the users worldwide approx 56% of those people use a search engine once day! ● Knowing what goes into a successful Google Ads campaign will help you understand its operating efficiencies, success parameters etc.
  3. 3. Communication Hygiene 1 - Landing Page ● Put your message across without asking the user too much of his time. ● Typical customers will make their decisions in the initial few seconds. ● Good copy, images and easy to fill form will help improve your campaign performance.
  4. 4. 2. Keyword research ● Keyword research is all about understanding the prospective consumers behaviour and his intent when he is on search engines. ● Targeting the right keywords and phrases will increase number of users visiting the website / landing page. ● Targeting wrong or irrelevant keywords will reduce your findability, resulting in negative ROI, so taking help from a Digital Marketing agency will be ideal.
  5. 5. 3. Keywords - The Long tail strategy ● Long tail keywords are longer keyword phrases that may have three or more words in the search phrase. ● They are more specific of the users intent . ● More Quality Visitors to your website ● Better overall campaign performance ● Higher conversion potential
  6. 6. Regular campaign monitoring ● The success of an SEM campaign depends on the ability to monitor, analyze & constantly change campaign parameters for an optimal mix. ● Targeted and relevant traffic that results in higher conversions and a strong ROI is the ideal goal. ● Monitoring analytics of your website are also important.
  7. 7. ● Continuously improve the content quality, design, navigation and usability of landing pages. ● Hire a content writing agency to improve your content quality. ● Having appropriate keyword strategy, perfectly crafted advert copy, effective bid management is not enough as you can loose consumers after they reach your landing page. Campaign optimization Tips
  8. 8. Google ads is not a Quick Fix ● It’s important to understand that the results of the initial few weeks should not be taken as a long term benchmark. ● Google Ads campaigns can take a few weeks of optimization before they reach start performing. ● While employing an experienced agency like Virtual Snipers will get your work done, it is imperative that you know what goes into a successful PPC campaign.
  9. 9. Read more : Know your Google Ads Campaigns THANK YOU

×