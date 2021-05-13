Elon musk just crashed bitcoin by 15%

Hey Everyone!!!



Last night Elon Musk made a tweet that sent Bitcoin spiralling down 14.2% down to $47,000 in just a couple of hours.



Since then the price has recovered and as of now Bitcoin sits at almost exactly $50,000 – still over 9% down from the tweet and 15.8% down from its high on Friday last week.



So has the correction now finished? Will the price continue falling? Are we at the start of another huge price drop as we’ve seen multiple times before?





