IIMK CC Ecommerce

Career Conversations" on Supply Chain and Operations An IIMB NSRCEL & Goldman Sachs Supported Firm
• E-Commerce Business Models • eSCM • Salt n Soap Case Study © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 2 What we intend t...
• A new sales channel? • A home delivery service? • A seller-buyer information portal? • A technology platform? © Bluebeak...
What is “E-Commerce”? © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 4
Out of 5 only 1.5 Senses can be transmitted electronically! If all other considerations were same, we all will buy everyth...
Customer Engagement Cycle: Discover to Experience (D2E) Discover Research Order Pay Possess Experience © Bluebeaks Solutio...
D2E Process: Brick and Mortar Retail Domain Discover Research Order Pay Possess Experience © Bluebeaks Solutions LLPFriday...
Revenue Model: Brick and Mortar Retail Discover Research Order Pay Possess Experience “Revenue – Cost = Profit” : Traditio...
Channels Facilitating D2E Cycle Discover Research Order Pay Possess Experience Physical Channel © Bluebeaks Solutions LLPF...
Digital Disruption in D2E Cycle Discover Research Order Pay Possess Experience Physical Channel Digital Channel © Bluebeak...
How Customers Today Traverse the D2E Path Discover Research Order Pay Possess Experience Physical Channel Digital Channel ...
Retail in Digital Age Discover Research Order Pay Possess Experience Physical Channel Digital Channel © Bluebeaks Solution...
Retail Industry in Digital Age: E-Commerce Business Model Discover Research Order Pay Possess Experience Physical Channel ...
Leveraging Digital Assets Digital Asset Monetise “Digital Entry Barrier” Higher Customer Life Cycle Value Cost Take-out th...
So... What can the Customer get from E-Commerce Transformation? Cost ConvenienceChoice © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 1...
Can E-Commerce Provide a Sustainable Low Cost Option? Challenges Opportunities Cross-subsidising product sale with earning...
Can E-Commerce Provide Convenience with Dependability? Challenges Opportunities “aving customers’ time, fuel, hassles, etc...
Can E-Commerce Provide Choice with Timeliness? Challenges Opportunities Fulfilment predictability and time Servicing the “...
e-SCM © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 19
eSCM Models in E-Commerce eSCM Models in E-Commerce Inventory Led Drop Ship Marketplace VMI Hyper-local © Bluebeaks Soluti...
Inventory Led Model Warehouse/ Brick and Mortar Retail Store 1 (Owned by Portal) Warehouse/ Brick and Mortar Retail Store ...
Drop-Ship Model Retailer 1 Retailer 2 E-Commerce Portal 1. Product , stock and price updated in Portal by Retailer 2. Cust...
Marketplace Model E-Commerce Portal 1. Product , stock and price updated in Portal by Retailer 2. Customer places order on...
VMI Model E-Commerce Portal 3. Customer places order on Portal on a specific Retailer 4. Store to Door delivery managed by...
Hyper-local Delivery Model E-Commerce App 1. Product range , stock and price updated in Portal consolidated or for specifi...
Model Comparison © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 26 Parameters Inventory Led Drop Ship Marketplace VMI Hyper- l...
Online Grocery Its Different! © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 27
Difference # 1 Many Items in a Cart: The “Original “hopping Cart” © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 28
Difference # 2 A Large Number of SKUs, Changing Frequently © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 29
Difference # 3 Perishable/ Short Shelf Life Products © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 30
Difference # 4 Price and Stock Positions Change Frequently © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 31
Difference # 5 Many “Qualitative” Parameters in Product “election © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 32
Difference # 6 Need of “Fast Delivery” © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 33
Difference # 7 “Order Fill Rate” Units of Items Delivered Order Fill Rate = Units of Items Ordered © Bluebeaks SolutionsFr...
Difference # 8 Frequent Repeat Purchase Categories © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 35
Difference # 9 Vs. Different Demographic and Psychographic Customer Segment Compared to Other Categories of E-Commerce © B...
Difference # 10 Thin Margin © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 37
Online Grocery: Differences Create Challenges © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 38
Challenge # 1 Appropriate Web Store/ App Design and Features © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 39
Challenge # 2 Updating SKUs and their Information, Prices and Availability © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 40
Challenge # 3 Multiple Customer Touch Points © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 41
Challenge # 4 Geographical Expansion © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 42
Challenge # 5 Adoption of Marketplace Model for Grocery © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 43
Challenge # 6 Packaging © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 44
Challenge # 7 Home Delivery © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 45
Challenge # 8 Managing Returns © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 46
Challenge # 9 Managing Customer Expectation © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 47
Challenge # 10 Managing Employee Expectation © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 48
Salt n Soap ““hop n Drop” Model © Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 49
© Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 50 Strategic Considerations for Salt n Soap Supply Chain Model Parameters Strat...
© Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 51 Salt n Soap ““hop n Drop” Model 2. Customer of a zone views products availab...
© Bluebeaks SolutionsFriday, June 17, 2016 52 Strategic Considerations for Salt n Soap Supply Chain Model Parameters Strat...
IIMK CC Ecommerce

