Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OM APPEN EJ FUNGERAR FÖR ER. Här är frågorna och rörelseövningar i en powerpoint-presentation!
1/10: 1. UNICEF arbetar för att det ska bli bättre i hela världen för… A. Barn B. Pensionärer C. Vuxna D. Djur
Rätt: BARN
2/10: 2. Alla länder i världen utom ett land har sagt att de ska jobba med barnkonvention. Vilket land är det? A. Italien ...
RÄTT: USA
3/10: Vad heter den app som UNICEF tar fram för att du och andra barn och ungdomar skall få tycka till om hur världen bör ...
RÄTT: U- Report
4/10: Hur många år är man när man slutar räknas som barn? A. 15 år B. 10 år C. 18 år D. 20 år
RÄTT: 18 år
5/10: Denna fråga kommer från Svenska Motionsförbundet, Korpen: Armand Duplantis vann OS-guld för Sverige i somras. I vilk...
RÄTT: STAVHOPP
6/10: 6. När du planerar din dag med uppgifter bör du, enligt Jana Söderberg, med fördel dela in dina uppgifter i tidsinte...
RÄTT: 20-40 min
7/10: Jana Söderberg pratar om din vardag som ”Yin och Yang”. Det finns fördelar med att ha återkommande uppgifter och sam...
RÄTT: Välja en uppgift som ser ut på samma sätt varje dag
8/10: Denna fråga kommer från Svenska Motionsidrottsförbundet, Korpen: Man pratar ibland om Growth Mindset och Fixed Minds...
RÄTT: Jag håller mig till det jag kan!
9/10: ”Mulititasking är en svaghet, inte en styrka.” Jana Söderberg pratar om att vår hjärna är dålig på att hålla många b...
RÄTT: 10 min
10/10: När vi är i ”flow” är vi som mest tidseffektiva. Ju mer du minskar yttre och inre distraktioner, desto lättare har ...
RÄTT: Att ha app- notiser aktiva i telefonen
BRA JOBBAT !
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 26, 2021
58 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Mindset quiz

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 26, 2021
58 views

...

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Mindset quiz

  1. 1. OM APPEN EJ FUNGERAR FÖR ER. Här är frågorna och rörelseövningar i en powerpoint-presentation!
  2. 2. 1/10: 1. UNICEF arbetar för att det ska bli bättre i hela världen för… A. Barn B. Pensionärer C. Vuxna D. Djur
  3. 3. Rätt: BARN
  4. 4. 2/10: 2. Alla länder i världen utom ett land har sagt att de ska jobba med barnkonvention. Vilket land är det? A. Italien B. Norge C. Spanien D. USA
  5. 5. RÄTT: USA
  6. 6. 3/10: Vad heter den app som UNICEF tar fram för att du och andra barn och ungdomar skall få tycka till om hur världen bör se ut? A. Together B. U-Report C. Younicef D. HumanRights
  7. 7. RÄTT: U- Report
  8. 8. 4/10: Hur många år är man när man slutar räknas som barn? A. 15 år B. 10 år C. 18 år D. 20 år
  9. 9. RÄTT: 18 år
  10. 10. 5/10: Denna fråga kommer från Svenska Motionsförbundet, Korpen: Armand Duplantis vann OS-guld för Sverige i somras. I vilken gren? A. Höjdhopp B. Stavhopp C. Längdhopp D. Diskus
  11. 11. RÄTT: STAVHOPP
  12. 12. 6/10: 6. När du planerar din dag med uppgifter bör du, enligt Jana Söderberg, med fördel dela in dina uppgifter i tidsintervaller. Hur långa skall dina uppgifter vara för att inte vara för korta, men inte heller för långa? A. 20-40 min B. 5-10 min C. 30-60 min D. 60-120 min
  13. 13. RÄTT: 20-40 min
  14. 14. 7/10: Jana Söderberg pratar om din vardag som ”Yin och Yang”. Det finns fördelar med att ha återkommande uppgifter och samtidigt hitta nya vägar i vardagen. Om du inte har så många fasta strukturer i din vardag kan det därför vara en fördel att…. A. Välja en uppgift som ser ut på samma sätt varje dag B. Fortsätta att göra olika saker varje dag C. Bara stanna upp och andas D. Bryta stillasittandet
  15. 15. RÄTT: Välja en uppgift som ser ut på samma sätt varje dag
  16. 16. 8/10: Denna fråga kommer från Svenska Motionsidrottsförbundet, Korpen: Man pratar ibland om Growth Mindset och Fixed Mindset. Ett exempel på ett utvecklande (Growth) Mindset är ”Misslyckanden är utveckling!”. Vad är exempel på motsatsen, alltså ett Fixed Mindset? A. Det går om man vill! B. Utmaningar får mig att växa! C. Jag håller mig till det jag kan! D. Feedback är konstruktivt!
  17. 17. RÄTT: Jag håller mig till det jag kan!
  18. 18. 9/10: ”Mulititasking är en svaghet, inte en styrka.” Jana Söderberg pratar om att vår hjärna är dålig på att hålla många bollar i luften samtidigt. Om du hoppar mellan två olika uppgifter på en minut, Hur lång tid tar det då för din hjärna att komma tillbaka till samma djupa fokus som från början? A. 30 min B. 60 min
  19. 19. RÄTT: 10 min
  20. 20. 10/10: När vi är i ”flow” är vi som mest tidseffektiva. Ju mer du minskar yttre och inre distraktioner, desto lättare har du att hitta ett djupt fokus och komma in i ett flow. Vilket av följande alternativ hjälper dig INTE? A. Ta på dig hörlurar med brusreducering B. Stäng av TV:n i bakgrunden C. Sätt mobilen på ”Stör ej-läge” D. Att ha app-notiser aktiva i telefonen
  21. 21. RÄTT: Att ha app- notiser aktiva i telefonen
  22. 22. BRA JOBBAT !

    Be the first to comment

...

Views

Total views

58

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×