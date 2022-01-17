Flexible locker storage

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Supply point, a global market leader in intelligent inventory solutions, has increased its range of intelligent locker solutions with the addition of new reconfigurable lockers, Lockerflex. Which are now available worldwide, Customisable to the specific item portfolio of the individual customer. https://supplypoint.com/inventory-management-products/lockerflex