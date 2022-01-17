Successfully reported this slideshow.
Flexible locker storage

Jan. 17, 2022
Supply point, a global market leader in intelligent inventory solutions, has increased its range of intelligent locker solutions with the addition of new reconfigurable lockers, Lockerflex. Which are now available worldwide, Customisable to the specific item portfolio of the individual customer. https://supplypoint.com/inventory-management-products/lockerflex

  1. 1. Supply point, a global market leader in intelligent inventory solutions, has increased its range of intelligent locker solutions with the addition of new reconfigurable lockers, Lockerflex. Which are now available worldwide, Customisable to the specific item portfolio of the individual customer.
  2. 2. LOCKERFLEX SUPPLYPOINT’S NEW RECONFIGURABLE LOCKER PROVIDES INCREASED FLEXIBILITY
  3. 3. SOME INSIDES: Mark Peers, President of SupplyPoint, explained: “Every facility is of course different. But until now customers have had to rely solely on standard solutions for the management of key assets and inventory items. Now, however, through Lockerflex our new flexible locker storage they can effectively store and manage items of varying heights. This locker storgae also make a perfect addition to any control unit already in the field, allowing the expansion of products controlled and managed. “Not only this, as business needs evolve, LockerFlex can be readily reconfigured to house different items – all while retaining control and traceability through proprietary SupplyPoint software.”
  4. 4. MAJOR FEATURES OF LOCKERFLOEX • LockerFlex is smart locker storage, it’s a flexible locker that helps in the management of a broad range of goods – indeed, virtually any products including personal protective equipment (PPE), tools, maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO), and office products. • This new tool locker provides you Illuminated Compartments, which makes it easier for you to find your items quickly, no matter where our product is in your facility. • It’s being adaptable to various item heights and the versatility of LockerFlex allows for a range of vertical configurations, making it flexible locker storage suitable for any factory or warehouse environment.
  5. 5. MAJOR FEATURES OF LOCKERFLOEX • The height of each compartment can be adjusted via the simple and rapid removal or replacement of individual shelves, creating anything from multiple individual compartments to a single compartment for longer items that may be too large to fit in other locker storage. This optimizes the use of space and the customer’s investment in this technology of tool storage. Doors spring open automatically, in any configuration; there is no need to adjust them as a result. • In this tool locker compartment size can be reconfigured as and when needed in the field to meet changing customer requirements, all while allowing for complete traceability and access control for individuals to different types of item through SupplyPoint’s industry-leading software. LED lights fitted to the bottom of each vertical shelf in this smart locker storage ensure that, irrespective of how many shelves are removed, each remaining compartment is always clearly illuminated.
  6. 6. Lockerflex is a new and smart development toward a quicker, hassle-free, and easier flexible locker solution to the demands of storage of this modern world. And because it is computer-driven smart locker storage it gives you control over it all the time, which makes it more secure options compare to other available tool storage in the market. Supply point helps you get smarter with your inventory. Take control of your processes for stocks, inventory and assets. Lockerflex perfectly carters the storage needs of any business premises as it allows member and visitor to store their valuable belongings with enhanced security and availability of flexible storage space and it easy to use nature. Get organized with Lockerflex a smarter solution to your storage at https://supplypoint.com/ LOCKERFLEX Flexible Compart ment Heights Manage larger items Illuminat ed Compart ments Tool-less quick release shelf
  7. 7. Contact Us • Address- Unit B. Swift Park, Swift Valley, Industrial Estate, Old Leicester Road, Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 1DZ • Phone- 4401162160431 • Email- uksales@supplypoint.com • Website: https://supplypoint.com/

