Know all about diffusion pump part 1

A diffusion pump works on the principle of gas diffusion to create vacuum. In a diffusion pump, diffusion pump oil is heated to its boiling temperature. Vapor of this oil is compressed in a vertically tapering hollow cone as it moves up. Simultaneously this oil vapor escapes from jets along the height of hollow cone. Oil vapor escaping at great speed traps air and then collides with water cooled wall of Diffusion Pump and moves down. Trapped air is released at bottom of Diffusion Pump. This creates differential pressure in diffusion pump. Pressure at top is minimum (high Vacuum) and at bottom is maximum (low Vacuum) from bottom of diffusion pump the air is sucked by rotary pump.