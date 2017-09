Machine has better rigidity and processing stability. Suitable for processing steel plates, flange, heat exchanger etc.

Spindle rotation speed to 3000rpm.

Machine can equip with 2 spindles according to users' demands.



Jinan Supertime Technology Co.,Ltd

Whatsapp/tel: +86 15863141078

kevin@jntime.com assm@jntime.com mark@jntime.com