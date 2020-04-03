Gabana Quartzite

Gabana - Um quartzito nobre com fundo creme marfim em contraste com veios brancos e douradas que agregam sofisticação e elegância. O uso de iluminação causa efeitos translúcidos dramáticos nesta bela rocha natural exótica.

Gabana is a noble quartzite with an ivory creamy background contrasting with white and gold veins, it brings sophistication and elegance to the environment.

Its geological formation gives it a high degree of brightness and hardness.