Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail PDF KINDLE EPUB
Descriptions Of Book : Emma Gatewood told her family she was going on a walk and left her small Ohio hometown with a chang...
● ● ● ● ● ● Details Of Book : Author : Ben Montgomery Pages : 288 pages Publisher : Chicago Review Press Language : ISBN-1...
Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail
Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail Get the best Books, Magazines &C...
anybody heard from her, this genteel, farm-reared, sixty-seven-year-old great- grandmother had walked 800 miles along the ...
Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail PDF KINDLE EPUB
Descriptions Of Book : Emma Gatewood told her family she was going on a walk and left her small Ohio hometown with a chang...
● ● ● ● ● ● Details Of Book : Author : Ben Montgomery Pages : 288 pages Publisher : Chicago Review Press Language : ISBN-1...
Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail
Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail Get the best Books, Magazines &C...
anybody heard from her, this genteel, farm-reared, sixty-seven-year-old great- grandmother had walked 800 miles along the ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
14 views
May. 01, 2021

「PDF｣ Download Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail

Get the best Books, Magazines & Comics in every genre including Action, Adventure, Anime, Manga, Children & Family, Classics, Comedies, Reference, Manuals, Drama, Foreign, Horror, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Sports and many more.

Title : Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail
Author : Ben Montgomery
Status : Available
Descriptions : Emma Gatewood told her family she was going on a walk and left her small Ohio hometown with a change of clothes and less than two hundred dollars. The next anybody heard from her, this genteel, farm-reared, sixty-seven-year-old great-grandmother had walked 800 miles along the 2,050-mile Appalachian Trail. By September 1955 she stood atop Maine’s Mount Katahdin, sang “America, the Beautiful,” and proclaimed, “I said I’ll do it, and I’ve done it.”            Driven by a painful marriage, Grandma Gatewood not only hiked the trail alone, she was the first person—man or woman—to walk it twice and three times. At age seventy-one, she hiked the 2,000-mile Oregon Trail. Gatewood became a hiking celebrity, and appeared on TV with Groucho Marx and Art Linkletter. The public attention she brought to the trail was unprecedented. Her vocal criticism of the lousy, difficult stretches led to bolstered maintenance, and very likely saved the trail from extinction.            Author Ben Montgomery interviewed surviving family members and hikers Gatewood met along the trail, unearthed historic newspaper and magazine articles, and was given full access to Gatewood’s own diaries, trail journals, and correspondence. Grandma Gatewood’s Walk shines a fresh light on one of America’s most celebrated hikers. 

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

「PDF｣ Download Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail

  1. 1. Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail PDF KINDLE EPUB
  2. 2. Descriptions Of Book : Emma Gatewood told her family she was going on a walk and left her small Ohio hometown with a change of clothes and less than two hundred dollars. The next anybody heard from her, this genteel, farm-reared, sixty-seven-year-old great- grandmother had walked 800 miles along the 2,050-mile Appalachian Trail. By September 1955 she stood atop Maine’s Mount Katahdin, sang “America, the Beautiful,” and proclaimed, “I said I’ll do it, and I’ve done it.” Driven by a painful marriage, Grandma Gatewood not only hiked the trail alone, she was the first person—man or woman—to walk it twice and three times. At age seventy-one, she hiked the 2,000-mile Oregon Trail. Gatewood became a hiking celebrity, and appeared on TV with Groucho Marx and Art Linkletter. The public attention she brought to the trail was unprecedented. Her vocal criticism of the lousy, difficult stretches led to bolstered maintenance, and very likely saved the trail from extinction. Author Ben Montgomery interviewed surviving family members and hikers Gatewood met along the trail, unearthed historic newspaper and magazine articles, and was given full access to Gatewood’s own diaries, trail journals, and correspondence. Grandma Gatewood’s Walk shines a fresh light on one of America’s most celebrated hikers.
  3. 3. ● ● ● ● ● ● Details Of Book : Author : Ben Montgomery Pages : 288 pages Publisher : Chicago Review Press Language : ISBN-10 : 1613734999 ISBN-13 : 9781613734995
  4. 4. Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail
  5. 5. Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail Get the best Books, Magazines &Comics in every genre including Action, Adventure, Anime, Manga, Children &Family, Classics, Comedies, Reference, Manuals, Drama, Foreign, Horror, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Sports and many more. Title : Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail Author : Ben Montgomery Status : Available Descriptions : Emma Gatewood told her family she was going on a walk and left her small Ohio hometown with a change of clothes and less than two hundred dollars. The next
  6. 6. anybody heard from her, this genteel, farm-reared, sixty-seven-year-old great- grandmother had walked 800 miles along the 2,050-mile Appalachian Trail. By September 1955 she stood atop Maine’s Mount Katahdin, sang “America, the Beautiful,” and proclaimed, “I said I’ll do it, and I’ve done it.” Driven by a painful marriage, Grandma Gatewood not only hiked the trail alone, she was the first person—man or woman—to walk it twice and three times. At age seventy-one, she hiked the 2,000-mile Oregon Trail. Gatewood became a hiking celebrity, and appeared on TV with Groucho Marx and Art Linkletter. The public attention she brought to the trail was unprecedented. Her vocal criticism of the lousy, difficult stretches led to bolstered maintenance, and very likely saved the trail from extinction. Author Ben Montgomery interviewed surviving family members and hikers Gatewood met along the trail, unearthed historic newspaper and magazine articles, and was given full access to Gatewood’s own diaries, trail journals, and correspondence. Grandma Gatewood’s Walk shines a fresh light on one of America’s most celebrated hikers.
  7. 7. Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail PDF KINDLE EPUB
  8. 8. Descriptions Of Book : Emma Gatewood told her family she was going on a walk and left her small Ohio hometown with a change of clothes and less than two hundred dollars. The next anybody heard from her, this genteel, farm-reared, sixty-seven-year-old great- grandmother had walked 800 miles along the 2,050-mile Appalachian Trail. By September 1955 she stood atop Maine’s Mount Katahdin, sang “America, the Beautiful,” and proclaimed, “I said I’ll do it, and I’ve done it.” Driven by a painful marriage, Grandma Gatewood not only hiked the trail alone, she was the first person—man or woman—to walk it twice and three times. At age seventy-one, she hiked the 2,000-mile Oregon Trail. Gatewood became a hiking celebrity, and appeared on TV with Groucho Marx and Art Linkletter. The public attention she brought to the trail was unprecedented. Her vocal criticism of the lousy, difficult stretches led to bolstered maintenance, and very likely saved the trail from extinction. Author Ben Montgomery interviewed surviving family members and hikers Gatewood met along the trail, unearthed historic newspaper and magazine articles, and was given full access to Gatewood’s own diaries, trail journals, and correspondence. Grandma Gatewood’s Walk shines a fresh light on one of America’s most celebrated hikers.
  9. 9. ● ● ● ● ● ● Details Of Book : Author : Ben Montgomery Pages : 288 pages Publisher : Chicago Review Press Language : ISBN-10 : 1613734999 ISBN-13 : 9781613734995
  10. 10. Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail
  11. 11. Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail Get the best Books, Magazines &Comics in every genre including Action, Adventure, Anime, Manga, Children &Family, Classics, Comedies, Reference, Manuals, Drama, Foreign, Horror, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Sports and many more. Title : Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail Author : Ben Montgomery Status : Available Descriptions : Emma Gatewood told her family she was going on a walk and left her small Ohio hometown with a change of clothes and less than two hundred dollars. The next
  12. 12. anybody heard from her, this genteel, farm-reared, sixty-seven-year-old great- grandmother had walked 800 miles along the 2,050-mile Appalachian Trail. By September 1955 she stood atop Maine’s Mount Katahdin, sang “America, the Beautiful,” and proclaimed, “I said I’ll do it, and I’ve done it.” Driven by a painful marriage, Grandma Gatewood not only hiked the trail alone, she was the first person—man or woman—to walk it twice and three times. At age seventy-one, she hiked the 2,000-mile Oregon Trail. Gatewood became a hiking celebrity, and appeared on TV with Groucho Marx and Art Linkletter. The public attention she brought to the trail was unprecedented. Her vocal criticism of the lousy, difficult stretches led to bolstered maintenance, and very likely saved the trail from extinction. Author Ben Montgomery interviewed surviving family members and hikers Gatewood met along the trail, unearthed historic newspaper and magazine articles, and was given full access to Gatewood’s own diaries, trail journals, and correspondence. Grandma Gatewood’s Walk shines a fresh light on one of America’s most celebrated hikers.

×