Johtokunnan jäsen Olli Rehn: Suomen kasvutarina ja yritysten tuottavuus. Yrittäjän päivän päätapahtuma. Helsinki, 5.9.2017.

Suomen Pankin johtokunnan jäsen Olli Rehn
Juhlapuhe Yrittäjän päivän pääjuhlassa
Suomen kasvutarina ja yritysten tuottavuus
Korjaamo, Helsinki 5.9.2017

  1. 1. Suomen Pankki Suomen kasvutarina ja yritysten tuottavuus Yrittäjän päivän pääjuhla Helsinki 5.9.2017 15.9.2017 Olli Rehn
  2. 2. Suomen Pankki – Finlands Bank – Bank of Finland5.9.2017 Olli Rehn 2 Elintason kasvu Suomessa 1860−2016
  3. 3. Suomen Pankki – Finlands Bank – Bank of Finland Elintason kasvu Suomessa 1860−2015 5.9.2017 Olli Rehn 3 0,5 1 2 4 8 16 32 64 1 21 41 61 81 101 121 141 Series1 Series2 Indeksi, 1860 = 1 Lähde: Tilastokeskus 50 vuotta 40 vuotta 20 vuotta 20 vuotta ?
  4. 4. Suomen Pankki – Finlands Bank – Bank of Finland Yritys- ja kotitalouslainojen korot euroalueella erittäin matalia 2015-17 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Yritykset Kotitaloudet Uusien lainasopimusten keskikorko, % Lähteet: EKP ja Macrobond. patu32423@korot 4Olli Rehn5.9.2017
  5. 5. Suomen Pankki – Finlands Bank – Bank of Finland Kilpailukykysopimus laski työkustannuksia yritystoiminnassa vuoden alussa 5.9.2017 Olli Rehn 5 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 Suomi Euroalue Saksa Ruotsi Työn hinta yritystoiminnassa Työkustannusindeksi (Labour Cost Index, Business economy). Lähde: Eurostat. 34093 Muutos vuotta aiemmasta vuoden 2017 ensimmäisellä neljänneksellä, %
  6. 6. Suomen Pankki – Finlands Bank – Bank of Finland Investoinnit lähteneet voimakkaaseen kasvuun Olli Rehn 6 -8.0 -6.0 -4.0 -2.0 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 %, trendi Talonrakennus Infrarakentaminen Koneet, laitteet, kuljetusvälineet T&K* Investoinnit yhteensä *Kasvatettavat varat ja henkiset omaisuustuotteet Lähde: Tilastokeskus ja Suomen Pankin laskelmat. Eurojatalous.fi 13.7.2017 33987@investointikontribuutio_YoY Investoinnit suuntautuneet myös tuotannollisiin kohteisiin Investointien vuosikasvu ja osatekijät 5.9.2017
  7. 7. Suomen Pankki – Finlands Bank – Bank of Finland Kapea yritysten kärki erkaantuu muista 5.9.2017 Olli Rehn 7 Top 5 % Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Suomen Pankki Eturintama Muut Työn tuottavuus: arvonlisä työntekijää kohden
  8. 8. Suomen Pankki – Finlands Bank – Bank of Finland5.9.2017 Olli Rehn 8 Yritysten uusiutuminen Tuottavuus Työllisyys Kasvu
  9. 9. Suomen Pankki – Finlands Bank – Bank of Finland Kiitos! 5.9.2017 Olli Rehn 9

