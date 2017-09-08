Ch 2 perception, self, communication sscopy(1)

Perception, Self & Communication ENG 2013 COMMUNICATION SKILLS CHAPTER 2: • Definition of Perception • Differences in Perc...
What is PERCEPTION? The process of using the senses to acquire information about the surrounding environment or situation ...
Active Perception: the mind selects, organises, and interprets what is sensed (Pearson et al., 2011) Subjective Perception...
Perception & Communication The way others perceive us / The way we carry ourselves Affects their communication with us Aff...
Differences in PERCEPTION We don’t see things as they are; We tend to see things as we are
Why do differences in PERCEPTION occur? Physiological Factor Past Experience and Roles Present feelings and circumstances ...
The Perceptual Process What occurs in PERCEPTION? Organization InterpretationSelection
SELECTION paying attention to some stimuli and neglecting some others Selective exposure  Exposing yourself to informatio...
What did you see? Candlestick OR Two people facing each other ORGANIZATION Grouping of stimuli into units or wholes to hel...
Closure The tendency to fill in missing information to complete an otherwise incomplete figure / statement We fill in ga...
Proximity Non-verbal Proximity You want to try a new brand of shampoo at Watsons. You see a woman standing near the shelf ...
Similarity Elements are grouped together because they share same attributes We assume relationships based on resemblance
ORGANIZATION Grouping of stimuli into units or wholes to help us understand it Figure and ground  Figure: The focal point...
External Stimuli (What you perceive with your ears / eyes / nose / touch) Interpretation is affected by : 1. Degree of inv...
Self-Perception
Post-Video Analysis 1.What are your overall impressions of the video? How does it make you feel? 2.Do you think the self-p...
Errors in Our Perceptions Stereotyping  Making a hasty generalization about a group based on a judgment about an individu...
Sometimes we focus on intense, contrastive, or repetitious information and draw our conclusions from it. But the most noti...
Thinking Out Loud 1. What is your first impression of this man? 2. Will you befriend him? 3. What do you think his job is?
Interpreting behaviour of others Empathy  A process of describing, interpreting and verifying that helps you understand a...
Perception Checking Step 1: Description of behaviour Step 2: Suggestions of possible interpretations Step 3: Request for C...
Perception Checking Step 1: Description of behaviour Step 2: Suggestions of possible interpretations Step 3: Request for C...
What have we learned in this topic? 1. In your own words, define PERCEPTION. 2. List at least THREE (3) causes of differen...
References • Adler, R. B. & Rodman, G. 2006. Understanding Human Communication. 9th Ed. Oxford: Oxford University Press • ...
  24. 24. References • Adler, R. B. & Rodman, G. 2006. Understanding Human Communication. 9th Ed. Oxford: Oxford University Press • De Vito, J. A. 2014. Human Communication. The Basic Course. 12th Ed. Essex: Pearson • Pearson et al., 2013. Human Communication. 6th Ed. Singapore: McGraw Hill

