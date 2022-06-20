When you spend money on something, you weigh the pros and cons of the said item. In a similar way, when you are considering teeth alignment and its cost, first weigh the pros and cons. Not just of the treatment, but what you would lose or gain if you do not get the treatment. Like any other investment for a better future, the cost of teeth alignment is the right investment for a bright and smiling future for yourself. Let’s start with what you are losing when you avoid treatment, by making you aware of the ramifications of just letting your dental problems be.