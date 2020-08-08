Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mindset of an Example PMI WHIZ Talks (A talk series exclusively for PMIK Members) - a 30 (50) min session by Sunil K R ( P...
Thank you note “I thank all participants for being a part of this presentation. I thank PMI Kerala chapter, the board driv...
Thank you note My Expectations: I hope this presentation ‘mindset of an example’ transforms the participant as ‘an example...
Current Times need agility towards adaptability • What are the changes COVID-19 has brought to our system? • Medium of com...
Example of Dr. Albert Schweitzer Here I present 3 incidents extracted from his life work 1. as a Sr Manger – Responsible r...
“ Watch who I am, what role I represent and my circumstance or context, in the top banner.” 6 RACI “Read this bottom banne...
• R- Responsible • A- Accountable • C- Consulted • I - Informed • Informed – [ As per context] • Responsible – [Team membe...
Where did Dr. Albert Schweitzer come from? Dr. Albert Schweitzer, M.D., OM, was an Alsatian theologian, musician, philosop...
Who was Dr. Albert Schweitzer ? There he went with his wife, physician and researcher Hélène Bresslau, to Lambarene, Gabon...
Who was Dr. Albert Schweitzer ? in 1952 he won the Nobel Peace Prize, after which he spent most of his remaining years for...
‘ Leadership by example transforms mindset ’ sunil kr “Example is not the main thing in influencing others. It is the only...
Example of Dr. Albert Schweitzer Here I present 1st incident extracted from his life work 1. as a Sr Manger – Responsible ...
Example -1 ‘Dr. Albert Schweitzer’ as a Sr. Health Care Manager 13 Responsible “Welcome opportunities and accept challenge...
Example -1 ‘Dr. Albert Schweitzer’ – Sr. Health Care Manager - Expectations 14 “Welcome opportunities and accept challenge...
Example-1 Sr. Health Care Manager -The Crisis in 1st week - Discovery “Watch out for disruptive events and be willing to f...
Example-1 Sr. Health Care Manager –Assessment-Whose Job is it? Root cause analysis – 5Why 1. No Services can be offered 2....
Example-1 Sr. Health Care Manager -Solution to the Crises 17 “Generalization of skills is a key to the success of a team’s...
Example-1 Sr. Health Care Manager - Solution to Crises -the Learning 18 “ learning enables effective decision making” Suni...
Example-1 Sr. Health Care Manager -the Learning - Outcome • I enjoyed adding value through my actions to different systems...
Example of Dr. Albert Schweitzer Here I present 2nd incident extracted from his life work 1. as a Sr Manger – Responsible ...
Example 2 ‘Dr. Albert Schweitzer’ – Manager Over 20 years later , I, Dr. Albert Schweitzer was managing mental health serv...
Example 2 Manager- the Crisis in mental health services - Discovery 22 “ Understanding the situation is accepting that you...
Example 2 Manager - Solution to the Crises include constraints / dependencies / availability 23 “ Winning is ensuring succ...
Example 2 Manager -Solution to the Crises – the study - Learning 24 “Learn to build trust by ensuring a sense of belonging...
Example 2 Manager -Solution to the Crises –Learning -Outcome • I did not forget the experience the circumstance or context...
Example of Dr. Albert Schweitzer Here I present 3rd incidents extracted from his life work 1. as a Sr Manger – Responsible...
Example 3 Moving on another few years - Locality Manager health services Job Role and Responsibilities • Reports to Countr...
Example 3 Locality Manager – The Plan I wanted to get a feel for what it is really like to work as a District Nurse or Rec...
Example 3 Locality Manager –Planning Initiatives through Collaboration I planned it in partnership with the professionals ...
Example 3 Locality Manager- Executing and Learning “Develop agility towards adaptability with an Inclusive culture to win ...
Example 3 Locality Manager Experience –Sharing and Leading When circumstances dictate you have to ‘get your hands dirty’, ...
Example 3 Locality Manager Experience –Sharing and Leading I feel, it should not be something we only do as leaders, when ...
Example 3 Locality Manager Experience –Learning Outcomes I felt privileged to be able to share the time with those staff a...
Leadership Lessons-1,2 ‘Walking the talk’ means getting your hands dirty. You never lose the responsibility of making sure...
Leadership Lessons -3,4,5,6,7 “Leadership is being an Example of Quality in Context in all aspects of perceptions of the j...
Leadership Mindset of an Example Influences • Enthusiasm of the team members to feel working in awesome environment. • Per...
Peoples Leader? “Example of this Mindset Transforms you to acquire Mindset of the Example” 37
Famous Inspiring Quotes- Dr. Albert Schweitzer “ Success is not key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you ...
Famous Inspiring Quotes- Dr. Albert Schweitzer “ I don’t know what your destiny will be, but one thing I know : the ones a...
Famous Inspiring Quotes- Dr. Albert Schweitzer “An optimist is the person who sees a green light every where, while a pess...
Discussions ? SUNIL K R BE (Electronics and Communications), PMI-PMP, PMI-ACP, PMI-DALSM, TTT, CSM Email: pm@mmproject4me....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mindset of an Example

16 views

Published on

PMI Kerala Chapter Whiz Talks : Mindset of an Example
by Sunil K. Ramarao
Hosted by Jayakishore S R on Thursday, Aug 6, 2020 8:00 pm

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Mindset of an Example

  1. 1. Mindset of an Example PMI WHIZ Talks (A talk series exclusively for PMIK Members) - a 30 (50) min session by Sunil K R ( PMI-PMP. PMI-ACP, DALSM, CSM, TTT) Dr. Albert Schweitzer | Museum Kaysersberg 1
  2. 2. Thank you note “I thank all participants for being a part of this presentation. I thank PMI Kerala chapter, the board driving the initiatives to success and giving me this opportunity to me. I thank PMI to having set this PMI Chapter platform to develop the ordinary with extraordinary capabilities.” SUNIL K R 2
  3. 3. Thank you note My Expectations: I hope this presentation ‘mindset of an example’ transforms the participant as ‘an example of the mindset’ at the end of the presentation.” SUNIL K R 3
  4. 4. Current Times need agility towards adaptability • What are the changes COVID-19 has brought to our system? • Medium of communication – More digital • Mode of communication – More digital conference • Response cycles of communication– At irregular times • Feedback cycles of communications.– At more convenient times • Tools Knowledge and delivery mechanisms are challenged • Standardization of new technology and frameworks- are challenged • Transportation- man, material, places – are challenged • Real time Localization and Visualization - are challenged • In current situation role of leaders changed ? • Has communication stopped ?-- No • Has the RACI changed ?--No • Has the work you have to perform changed ?--No 4
  5. 5. Example of Dr. Albert Schweitzer Here I present 3 incidents extracted from his life work 1. as a Sr Manger – Responsible role 2. as a Sr Manager - Consulting role 3. as a locality Manager – Accountable role I am going to narrate one incident in each role 5
  6. 6. “ Watch who I am, what role I represent and my circumstance or context, in the top banner.” 6 RACI “Read this bottom banner to voice your mind.” Sunil kr • Listen to my Example 1 2 3 4
  7. 7. • R- Responsible • A- Accountable • C- Consulted • I - Informed • Informed – [ As per context] • Responsible – [Team member] • Consulted – [Sr Manager] • Accountable – [Leaderships] 7 RACI –Roles - Values Dear Friends, I, am going to take you through aa example of Dr. Albert Schweitzer. The narration is about an example that relate leaders to the RACI roles & values. The story localizes and visualizes how RACI values navigates through a Leader. Responsibilities have defined RACI which have Goals specified as per the context. As the context changes the goal’s change. Defined by Goals as per the context
  8. 8. Where did Dr. Albert Schweitzer come from? Dr. Albert Schweitzer, M.D., OM, was an Alsatian theologian, musician, philosopher, and physician. Born: 14 January 1875, Kaysersberg-Vignoble, France In 1899 received a doctorate in philosophy In 1900 received a doctorate in theology from Strassburg. 1905 and 1911 he began making intensive studies and contributions to the literature on Johann Sebastian Bach, whose organ music he edited. In 1913 received a M.D. degree 8 Informed
  9. 9. Who was Dr. Albert Schweitzer ? There he went with his wife, physician and researcher Hélène Bresslau, to Lambarene, Gabon Schweitzer later took a zinc-lined organ with him to the damp climate of Gabon -equatorial Africa. Occasionally, he returned to his Günsbach bench ( A village in France), performed elsewhere in Europe to raise funds for his African ventures. It was these African endeavors that made a world citizen out of Schweitzer 9 Informed
  10. 10. Who was Dr. Albert Schweitzer ? in 1952 he won the Nobel Peace Prize, after which he spent most of his remaining years for his philosophy of "reverence for life", expressed in many ways, but most famously in founding and sustaining the Lambaréné Hospital in Gabon, west central Africa Died: 4 September 1965, Lambarene, Gabon 10 * Reverence mans = deep respect for someone or something. Informed
  11. 11. ‘ Leadership by example transforms mindset ’ sunil kr “Example is not the main thing in influencing others. It is the only thing.” Dr. Albert Schweitzer 11
  12. 12. Example of Dr. Albert Schweitzer Here I present 1st incident extracted from his life work 1. as a Sr Manger – Responsible role 2. as a Sr Manager - Consulting role 3. as a locality Manager – Accountable role I am going to narrate one incident in each role 12
  13. 13. Example -1 ‘Dr. Albert Schweitzer’ as a Sr. Health Care Manager 13 Responsible “Welcome opportunities and accept challenges which would eventually bring joy to every heart.” Sunil kr 22 yrs
  14. 14. Example -1 ‘Dr. Albert Schweitzer’ – Sr. Health Care Manager - Expectations 14 “Welcome opportunities and accept challenges which would eventually bring joy to every heart.” Sunil kr Oversee and manage process of clinical teams Plan, Organize and manage operations and activities of one or more health clinics or health programs Stay abreast of important , and relevant laws, policies, and procedures in governing Set a direction for the team, involve any issues and provide guidance to team members Responsible
  15. 15. Example-1 Sr. Health Care Manager -The Crisis in 1st week - Discovery “Watch out for disruptive events and be willing to face the challenge. Start from where you are. ” Sunil kr 15 van driver relief driver Responsible
  16. 16. Example-1 Sr. Health Care Manager –Assessment-Whose Job is it? Root cause analysis – 5Why 1. No Services can be offered 2. No Laundry / courier service / people transport possible 3. No transport available 4. No Driver available 5. Driver is Sick 16 “Awareness and urgency directs demand’s prioritization appropriately” Sunil kr Responsible
  17. 17. Example-1 Sr. Health Care Manager -Solution to the Crises 17 “Generalization of skills is a key to the success of a team’s goals” Sunil kr Responsible
  18. 18. Example-1 Sr. Health Care Manager - Solution to Crises -the Learning 18 “ learning enables effective decision making” Sunil kr Responsible
  19. 19. Example-1 Sr. Health Care Manager -the Learning - Outcome • I enjoyed adding value through my actions to different systems to make it performing. • I could fit into the system only with clear purpose to co-exist and become effective. • Doing the right thing at the Right time at the right place brings efficiency 19 “ Success comes with effective coexistence in your environment.” Sunil kr Responsible 1 2 3
  20. 20. Example of Dr. Albert Schweitzer Here I present 2nd incident extracted from his life work 1. as a Sr Manger – Responsible role 2. as a Sr Manager - Consulting role 3. as a locality Manager – Accountable role I am going to narrate one incident in each role 20
  21. 21. Example 2 ‘Dr. Albert Schweitzer’ – Manager Over 20 years later , I, Dr. Albert Schweitzer was managing mental health services, we had a staff crisis owing to industrial action and a work to rule 21 Consulted “ Experienced Leaders navigate the seas of work with acquired resources.” Sunil kr
  22. 22. Example 2 Manager- the Crisis in mental health services - Discovery 22 “ Understanding the situation is accepting that you have a problem at hand to solve” Sunil kr Consulted
  23. 23. Example 2 Manager - Solution to the Crises include constraints / dependencies / availability 23 “ Winning is ensuring success by making people happy.” Sunil kr Consulted
  24. 24. Example 2 Manager -Solution to the Crises – the study - Learning 24 “Learn to build trust by ensuring a sense of belonging and safety for your team.” Sunil kr Work along with the front line staff Consulted
  25. 25. Example 2 Manager -Solution to the Crises –Learning -Outcome • I did not forget the experience the circumstance or context. • I take pride in empathizing. • I Do it till I truly know it. 25 “Leader’s recognition comes from giving appreciation to the real people” Sunil kr Consulted 1 2 3
  26. 26. Example of Dr. Albert Schweitzer Here I present 3rd incidents extracted from his life work 1. as a Sr Manger – Responsible role 2. as a Sr Manager - Consulting role 3. as a locality Manager – Accountable role I am going to narrate one incident in each role 26
  27. 27. Example 3 Moving on another few years - Locality Manager health services Job Role and Responsibilities • Reports to Country head of Health Services • Development and delivery of Quality, • Strategic planning and delivery of services. • Ensure effective multi-disciplinary working and most efficient use of resource. • Implement performance management framework and provide clear leadership and operational management • Responsible for achievement of agreed performance management targets • Responsible for ensuring high standards of patient and client safety and clinical and social care governance. • Ensure compliance with regulation and registration, identification of learning needs , development of post registration and learning opportunities 27 Accountable “Practice Minimal governance and maximum empowerment” Sunil kr
  28. 28. Example 3 Locality Manager – The Plan I wanted to get a feel for what it is really like to work as a District Nurse or Receptionist or Health Visitor and so on I planned to spend at least one day working with a member of each of the professions I was accountable for. 28 Accountable “Experiencing how your team feels happens only with them.” Sunil kr
  29. 29. Example 3 Locality Manager –Planning Initiatives through Collaboration I planned it in partnership with the professionals concerned and there were a few cynical people who again were presumably suspicious of my intentions and motives. 29 “ Plan your pace with the pace of your team to be part of the team” Sunil kr Accountable
  30. 30. Example 3 Locality Manager- Executing and Learning “Develop agility towards adaptability with an Inclusive culture to win hearts.” Sunil kr 30 On the whole though I was received very well and again I found the learning to be very special. Accountable
  31. 31. Example 3 Locality Manager Experience –Sharing and Leading When circumstances dictate you have to ‘get your hands dirty’, remember where you came from and why you are there. 31 “Your experience is what decides why are you in the circumstance and for what purpose.” Sunil kr Accountable
  32. 32. Example 3 Locality Manager Experience –Sharing and Leading I feel, it should not be something we only do as leaders, when there is a crisis. I would suggest all leaders or aspiring leaders, would be well advised to build into their regular regime, some time spent alongside their front line staff. 32 “Work shoulder to shoulder to gel with the team.” Sunil kr Accountable
  33. 33. Example 3 Locality Manager Experience –Learning Outcomes I felt privileged to be able to share the time with those staff and I am convinced it gave me much greater awareness of some of the things they have to deal with in the everyday sparring that goes on. There is simply no better experience than ‘doing the job.’ 33 “ Don’t let Instincts die in the din of the environment” Sunil kr Accountable 1 2 3
  34. 34. Leadership Lessons-1,2 ‘Walking the talk’ means getting your hands dirty. You never lose the responsibility of making sure the job gets done. Your credibility is linked to how dirty you are prepared to see your hands become. 34 “Lead with belief in yourself, your team, and the path you take together.” sunil kr 1 2
  35. 35. Leadership Lessons -3,4,5,6,7 “Leadership is being an Example of Quality in Context in all aspects of perceptions of the job to be done. empowering the team by sharing your learning.” sunil kr 35 3 4 5 6 7
  36. 36. Leadership Mindset of an Example Influences • Enthusiasm of the team members to feel working in awesome environment. • Performance initiatives of team through motivation and empowerment. • Direction of the team towards its organizational goals. • Study of the system, more the people empathetically. • Development of synergy by their presence and behavior within a team. • Maximizing usage of skill to increase productivity of team members. • By way of navigating within and across all teams in the organization with RACI involvement as appropriate. • The way-of-working to perform and become successful. 36
  37. 37. Peoples Leader? “Example of this Mindset Transforms you to acquire Mindset of the Example” 37
  38. 38. Famous Inspiring Quotes- Dr. Albert Schweitzer “ Success is not key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful” “ The purpose of human life is to serve, and to show compassion and the will to help others” “ Sometimes our light goes out, but is blown again into instant flame by an encounter with another human being” “ Never say there is nothing beautiful in the world anymore. There is always something to make you wonder in the shape of the tree, the trembling of the leaf.” 38
  39. 39. Famous Inspiring Quotes- Dr. Albert Schweitzer “ I don’t know what your destiny will be, but one thing I know : the ones among you who will be really happy are those who have sought and found how to serve” “ In the hope of reaching the moon, we fail to see the flowers that blossom at our feet” “Do something wonderful people may imitate it” 39
  40. 40. Famous Inspiring Quotes- Dr. Albert Schweitzer “An optimist is the person who sees a green light every where, while a pessimist sees only the red stop light.. The true wise person is color blind” “Life becomes harder for us when we live for others, but at the same time it becomes richer and happier” “Constant kindness can accomplish much. As the sum makes ice-melt, kindness causes misunderstanding , mistrust, and hostility to evaporate” “Do something for somebody everyday for which you do not get paid” 40
  41. 41. Discussions ? SUNIL K R BE (Electronics and Communications), PMI-PMP, PMI-ACP, PMI-DALSM, TTT, CSM Email: pm@mmproject4me.com Skype: sunilramarao@outlook.com Hangout: sunilramarao@gmail.com Phone: +919895559601 41

×