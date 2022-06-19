Copper defence bracelet _Perfect father's day gift

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Defense bracelets bring you discomfort relief, promotes better sleep, supports healthy circulation, and supports healthy inflammation.
These powerful copper magnetic defense bracelets bring you relief of discomfort, promotes better sleep, supports healthy circulation, and supports healthy inflammation… all from wearing a piece of jewelry that’s attractive and looks great on both men and women!
-
Defense bracelets bring you discomfort relief, promotes better sleep, supports healthy circulation, and supports healthy inflammation.
These powerful copper magnetic defense bracelets bring you relief of discomfort, promotes better sleep, supports healthy circulation, and supports healthy inflammation… all from wearing a piece of jewelry that’s attractive and looks great on both men and women!
-
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd