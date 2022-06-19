Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 19, 2022
Defense bracelets bring you discomfort relief, promotes better sleep, supports healthy circulation, and supports healthy inflammation.
These powerful copper magnetic defense bracelets bring you relief of discomfort, promotes better sleep, supports healthy circulation, and supports healthy inflammation… all from wearing a piece of jewelry that’s attractive and looks great on both men and women!
Defense bracelets bring you discomfort relief, promotes better sleep, supports healthy circulation, and supports healthy inflammation.
These powerful copper magnetic defense bracelets bring you relief of discomfort, promotes better sleep, supports healthy circulation, and supports healthy inflammation… all from wearing a piece of jewelry that’s attractive and looks great on both men and women!
Copper defence bracelet _Perfect father's day gift

  1. 1. Introducing the Defense Bracelet! The Defense Bracelet is your key to health and comfort Defense Bracelet helped me soothe any discomfort! I sat on the floor of my bedroom, half-dressed, sobbing in misery. I was at the breaking point… You see, I started developing discomfort in my hands at the age of 29. Most people think that it hits the elderly, but the truth is it can hit you at any time. By the time I was 40, this discomfort had eaten away at the joints in my hands to the point where I was always in pain… and I mean always. You don’t realize how much you use your hands until using them hurts. Writing down a phone Defense bracelets bring you discomfort relief, promotes better sleep, supports healthy circulation, and supports healthy inflammation. These powerful copper magnetic defense bracelets bring you relief of discomfort, promotes better sleep, supports healthy circulation, and supports healthy inflammation… all from wearing a piece of jewelry that’s attractive and looks great on both men and women! - SECURE ORDER These earnings are not representative for the average participants. The average participant will earn significantly less or no money at all through this product or service. 2022 © Digistore24 Inc., United States Inc. and/or its licensors. Review legal terms of use here and privacy policy here. Contact us here. Your Emf Shield ships to South Korea Shop in USD $ Get shipping options for South Korea SHOP NOW CHANGE SHIPPING COUNTRY
  2. 2. You don’t realize how much you use your hands until using them hurts. Writing down a phone number… slicing an avocado… braiding my daughter’s hair… typing an email… even tying my shoes… It had become so painful and difficult that I just wanted to give up. And that’s what landed me on the floor, half-dressed, sobbing… I had been trying to tie my shoes for 10 minutes and my fingers were so stiff and painful that I just couldn’t do it. I’d been to doctors… plenty of them. And I had a medicine cabinet full of medications that were supposed to help. The problem is, I actually READ the warnings on those medications: Liver failure. GI bleeding. Neurological problems. Addiction. Sudden death… I’ve got a lot of life left to live, and I don’t want to live it high on painkillers or suffering from organ failure because of the medications I take. So I relied on medications, and (to be honest) wine at the end of every day.
  3. 3. But it clearly wasn’t working… because the pain was always with me, wearing me out and making me short-tempered and weary. I’d made it a practice to never talk about my battle but that day, I finally poured my heart out to my friend over coffee. She had no idea I’d been suffering so much, for so long… and it felt good to finally be honest about how much this affected my life. A few days later, I got a package in the mail… Inside were two copper bracelets. I texted my friend right away, because I knew they had to be from her. She explained that these copper bracelets with strong magnets were supposed to relieve pain, especially in the wrists and hands. I’ve got to admit… I was very skeptical. But I was also desperate to remove any discomfort that wouldn’t wreck my health, so I tried them… On my left wrist, I used the cuff bracelet. On my right, I tried the link bracelet. Look… I’m not a person who goes in for every woo-woo, natural-healing fad. In fact, I’ve tried plenty of things that came with big promises but flat out didn’t work. But the Defense Bracelets were different… Within a few hours, I felt like I had more mobility in my hands. I wore them 24/7 for a few days and noticed that my pain was a lot better… I made dinner without having to take a rest from the pain. I edited my son’s school paper without
  4. 4. I made dinner without having to take a rest from the pain. I edited my son’s school paper without having problems typing. I was able to skip doses of medications and didn’t feel like I needed a glass (or two) of wine to relax before bedtime. Let me tell you this: It’s been life-changing! I can’t promise they will work for everyone, but I CAN tell you that today, I won’t go without my copper Defense Bracelets. I now have 2 pairs of the cuff style and 2 link style, and if I’m having a particularly bad day I’ll wear both at the same time. I even think that the bracelets are helping me stay more relaxed and sleep better… I just feel more settled and at peace. My husband even got one for his carpal tunnel syndrome, and it’s helping him as well. I can’t recommend these bracelets enough. It’s a simple thing to do that makes a huge difference! Here’s how the Defense Bracelet works to improve your health and soothe pain: Defense Bracelet Video Watch later Share
  5. 5. Magnetic Therapy Powerful rare-earth magnets in the bracelet rest against the artery in your wrist. As blood flows past them, the magnets act on the iron in your blood, lining up the red blood cells so that they can receive more oxygen. This improves circulation. Better circulation helps reduce inflammation. The increased blood flow helps your body promotes healing function, easing the discomforts from your arms and hands. The powerful magnets in our Defense Bracelets also help reduce lactic acid (the substance that causes soreness after you work out) and calcium deposits. Moving calcium ions through your body faster helps speed up the healing process in your nerves and bones.
  6. 6. Magnets can also raise your melatonin levels… meaning you get better sleep naturally, without having to take supplements. Likewise, magnetic bracelets can raise your endorphins (the “feel- good” hormone) which reduces pain and gives you an overall sense of contentment and wellbeing. The Power of Copper Copper is an element that we need to be healthy… low levels of copper in your body are linked to heart disease and high blood pressure. Wearing a copper bracelet delivers this essential mineral to your bloodstream through the process of transdermal micronutrition. When you wear our Defense Bracelets, copper ions are absorbed through your skin. Nutrients that are absorbed straight into your bloodstream don’t have to pass through your digestive tract or liver, so your body is better able to use them. Defense Bracelets are made of 99.999% pure medical-grade copper and are free from contaminants like nickel and lead. That means you won’t absorb toxins or develop skin irritation as your bracelet delivers the highest-quality copper to your body!
  7. 7. Defense Bracelets: A High-Quality Solution for Your Health Our link-style bracelets are made of 99.999% pure, high-quality medical-grade copper. Each link is carefully crafted and has a strong rare-earth, neodymium magnet embedded within. There are 20 total magnets in each bracelet, and each magnet has a strength of 3,500 gausses… 70,000 gausses total! Our link bracelets are also fully-adjustable. We’ve included a free sizing tool for you that allows you to customize your bracelet so that it rests exactly where you want it to, in order to deliver the best results possible.
  8. 8. Our cuff-style bracelets are also made out of beautiful, 99.999% pure medical-grade copper. Each cuff has a total of eight rare-earth, neodymium magnets. Four magnets on each side deliver a strong magnetic field (a total of 28,000 gausses) right to the arteries in your wrists. Simply slip the cuff onto your wrist and gently squeeze it to fit comfortably against your skin for maximum magnetic and copper delivery. Choose from our SOLID design OR our LINK design with 3 different width options
  9. 9. ⚠ Please Note: Do not use magnetic therapy if you have a pacemaker, defibrillator, or any other implanted electro-medical device, or if you are pregnant Order Your Defense Bracelet Today! Style Qty 1 Price: $80.00 $48.76 + Shipping: $9.99 Free Total: $89.99 $48.76 1 / 13 ❮ ❯ LINKS - 7 MM WIDE LINKS - 12 MM WIDE LINK - 15 MM WIDE SOLID
  10. 10. Pure Copper Magnetic Bracelet - 2 Designs DG BUY NOW ✔ 100% Money Back Guarantee Ὦ Free Shipping YOU ARE PROTECTED BY OUR 90 Days Money Back Guarantee Here's the deal: When you receive our product, we have a simple promise: fall in love with it within 90 days or you can get your money back. There's absolutely no-risk in giving our products a try. The countdown for the refund policy will begin on the day you receive your product and expires 90 days later. *Minus shipping & handling, when applicable.
  11. 11. FAQ Return Policy Shipping Terms of Service Privacy Policy Contact Us © 2022 Your Emf Shield. All Rights Reserved.

