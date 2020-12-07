Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kothari, C. R. (2004). Research methodology: Methods and Techniques. New Age International.
What is a Research Problem
Definition of Research Problem
Problems May Arise from
Characteristics of Good Research Problem
Components of Research Problem
Criteria for Selecting a Research Problem
Importance of formulating a research problem
Technique Involved in Defining a Problem
  1. 1. What is a Research Problem A research problem, in general, refers to some difficulty which a researcher experiences in the context of either a theoretical or practical situation and wants to obtain a solution for the same.
  2. 2. Definition of Research Problem  According to Kerlinger, ‘A problem is an interrogative sentence or statement that asks what relation exists between two or more variable. The answer to question will provide what is having sought in the research.  R.S. Woodworth defines problem as ‘a situation for which we have no ready & successful response by instinct or by previous acquired habit. We must find out what to do’, i.e. the solution can be found out only after an investigation.
  3. 3. Problems May Arise from  A Concern with some social problem  An interest in some general theme or pattern of behaviour – Individual/Group  Some body of research – Conceptual Research  Some personal inclination or interest  From your Surroundings – Media, Expert, Research articles etc.
  4. 4. Characteristics of Good Research Problem  Interesting – Throughout the research process  Researchable – Investigate through collection and analysis of data  Significant – Contributes to the improvements  Manageable – Needed resources, time restriction and limitation of study  Ethical – doesn’t embarrass or harm participants
  5. 5. Components of Research Problem  There must be an individual or a group which has some difficulty or the problem.  There must be some objective(s) to be attained at. If one wants nothing, one cannot have a problem.  There must be alternative means (or the courses of action) for obtaining the objective(s) one wishes to attain.  There must remain some doubt in the mind of a researcher with regard to the selection of alternatives.  There must be some environment(s) to which the difficulty pertains.
  6. 6. Criteria for Selecting a Research Problem  Subject which is overdone should not be normally chosen, for it will be a difficult task to throw any new light in such a case  Controversial subject should not become the choice of an average researcher  Too narrow or too vague problems should be avoided.  The subject selected for research should be familiar and feasible so that the related research material or sources of research are within one’s reach.  Discuss with the colleague, guide and expert in the research, so that make all possible efforts in selecting a problem  Study the related theories, articles and books to be more familiar
  7. 7. Criteria for Selecting Problem (2) Before selection of a problem, a researcher must ask himself for the following questions:  Whether he is well equipped in terms of his background to carry out the research  Whether the study falls within the budget he can afford  Whether the necessary cooperation can be obtained from those who must participate in research as subjects  Importance of the subject and time factor
  8. 8. Importance of formulating a research problem  Formulation of a research problem is the first and most important step of the research process.  It is like the identification of a destination before undertaking a journey.  In the absence of a clear research problem, a clear and economical plan is impossible.  Therefore a research problem is like the foundation of a building.  The type and design of the building is dependent upon the foundation  If the foundation is well designed and strong you can expect the building to be also.
  9. 9. Technique Involved in Defining a Problem  Statement of the problem in general way  Understanding the nature of the problem – its origin and nature – who raised it first  Surveying the available literature – Concerning to the problem – before defining the research problem – theories, reports and records  Develop the ideas through discussion  Experience Survey – Subject Expert and Research expert  Rephrasing the Research Problem – into analytical/operational terms
  10. 10. Technique Involved in Defining a Problem (2) Research Area Research Topic General Research Q Specific Research Q Data Collectio n Q
  11. 11. Technique Involved in Defining a Problem Example Step 1:Service Quality in India Step 2:Service Quality in Insurance Business in India Step 3:Service Quality in Life Insurance Business in India Step 4: Service Quality in Public and Private Life Insurance Business in India Step 5: Service Quality in Public and Private Insurance Companies in India Step6: Service Quality in Public and Private Insurance Companies in Karnataka State Step 7: Service Quality in Public and Private Insurance Companies in Mysore District of Karnataka State Step 8: Perceptions of ……*…..towards Service Quality in Public and Private Insurance Companies in Mysore District
  12. 12. Technique Involved in Defining a Problem Example (2) Step 1: Demonetization Step 2: Demonetization in India Step 3: Demonetization in Karnataka Step 4: Demonetization in Mysore District Step 5:Socio-Economic Impact of Demonetization in Mysore District Step 6:Socio-Economic Impact of Demonetization in Mysore District: A Study of Perceptions of Rural and Urban Communities/….
  Kothari, C. R. (2004). Research methodology: Methods and Techniques. New Age International.

