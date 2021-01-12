Punjabi culture presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Culture of Punjab Presented By: Summaya Maryam
  2. 2. “Punjab” is a combination of two Persian words, “Punj” meaning five and “ab” meaning water. Therefore, the word Punjab means five waters, and is thought of as “the land of five rivers”. Punjabi tradition is one of the oldest in international history. Dating back from ancient antiquity to the modern era. The scope, history, complexity, and density of the tradition are vast. Some primary regions of the Punjabi tradition consist of Punjabi cuisine, poetry, art, music, architecture, traditions and values, and history. Punjabi people are fun-loving and warm-hearted and are more likely to celebrate each and every festival.
  3. 3. Will discuss: • People of Punjab • Languages of Punjab • Food of Punjab • Literature of Punjab • Sports in Punjab • Festivals in Punjab • Music in Punjab • Dresses in Punjab • Famous Places in Punjab
  4. 4. People of Punjab are extremely cheerful and winsome. The Punjabi people cluster features an extensive variety of ethnic and nonsecular groups. Punjabis are heterogenous groups comprising of different tribes, clans and communities. People of Punjab have strong beliefs on peeri-faqeeri, taweez dhaga and black magic. Some popular casts of Punjabi’s are; Jats, Maliks, Mughals, Arains, Gujjars, Awans, Rajputs, Gakhars, Khokhars, Sheikhs, Aheers, Kambohs, Niazis, Legharis, Khosas, Dogars, Thaheem, Mirani, Qureshis, and Syeds. People usually live in small communities and take part in happiness and grieve of each other and give respect to each others norms and traditions.
  5. 5. Punjabi is the provincial language of Punjab and is mother tongue of the majority of people in Punjab. Punjabi dialect has its roots in Sanskrit. People of Punjab also speak the Urdu language. Dialects of Punjabi are Pothowari, Jhangvi, Pahari, Majhi, Saraiki, Shahpuri etc.
  6. 6. One commonality among all Punjabi dishes is the liberal utilization of ghee or clarified butter spices and Punjabi's are keen on sweetmeats also. During summer people drink Lassi, lemonade, dhood soda etc. Punjabi people are very fond of Gulab Jamuns, Zarda, Kheer, Pakoray, Samosa, Jalebi, etc. Sarson ka saag with Makai ki roti and Tandoori chicken is considered as worldwide cuisines.
  7. 7. Punjabi folk love stories and poetry is very famous. Bulleh Shah, one of Punjab’s most renowned Sufi poets, was a great philosopher and philanthropist. His poetry mainly portrays spiritualism. Waris shah is known as Shakespeare of Punjabi and is primarily famous for Heer Ranjha. Hashim Shah and Baba Farid are also famous for Punjabi literature.
  8. 8. Punjabi people are also active in sports and gaming. Different sports are played in Punjab and Punjabi people have fanatic interest in sports. In Punjab conventional Kabaddi isn’t only a sport it’s a historical lifestyle wherein wrestlers stay and teach collectively and comply with strict guidelines on the entirety from what they could consume to what they could do of their spare time. Other games being played in Punjab are Gilli-Danda, Yasso Panju, Ludo, Chuppan Chupai, Cricket, Boxing, Horseracing etc. Punjabis celebrate numerous festivals
  9. 9. Some festivals celebrated in Punjab are Eid-al- Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, Laylat-ul-Qadr, etc. Other festivals enjoyed in Punjab province are Basant, Kamak katae, Teej and Baisakhi. Basant is a Kite flying festival celebrated all over Punjab. Along flying colourful kites there is also folk art dancing and music. Baisakhi is spring harvest Festival celebrated on April 13 or 14 every year. Teej is celebrated on the onset of monsoon in Punjab. Urcs are held at shrines of Sufis, Melas and Nomaish. Costumes of Punjab are an illustration of the intense and colourful tradition and life-style of the people
  10. 10. Punjabi dresses are mix of colours, comfort, and beauty. Traditional dress of Punjab is Punjabi Ghagra and Patiala Shalwar. Punjabi men wear Pagri, dhoti, Kurta and Khussa. Punjabi Women wear Gharara, Churidar Pijama or Shalwar kameez. Paranda, Dupatta, Khussa, Kola Puri Chappal or Tilly wali juti are also famous. Punjabi people are now following modern trends and usually wear Shalwar kameez or Kurta Pajama of different styles. Punjabi music is very fascinating and lovely.
  11. 11. Music of Punjab reflects the traditions of Punjab region. Folk music of Punjab is traditional music produced using musical instruments such as Sarangi, Chimta, Dhadd, Tumbi, etc. The most prominent Musical art from Punjab is Bhangra. Most popular Punjabi dances are Sammi Dhamal, Dankara Julli, kikli, Gatka, Dandiya and Ludhi. The background of these dances is both religious and non-religious. Qawali and Punjabi music is recognized throughout the world The Tabla, Dhol, Dholki, Chimta, Flute and Sitar are all common instruments of this delightful culture. Some of the rituals followed in Punjab are adopted from Hindu Culture. Punjab is famous for many historical buildings in it.
  12. 12. Among the top attraction sites in Punjab, Katas Raj Temple is renowned place. This place is a historic combination of seven ancient temples called Satgrah and is a sacred place for Hindus. Badshahi Masjid is among top well-known place in Punjab which was built by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1673. Minar-e-Pakistan, a symbol of freedom, is also present in Lahore, Punjab. Tomb of Jahangir is one of ancient landmark and historic monument present in outskirts of Lahore near Shahdara. Rohtas Fort located near the Grand Trunk road offers great historical value. Wazir Khan Masjid is also one of the beautiful places that can't be missed.
  13. 13. Punjabi culture is a mix of different cultures and traditions. Punjabi people are very loving in nature and are really hospitable. Punjabi language is very sweet to hear and has its own charm in it. Sports played in Punjab are very refreshing and fascinating. Punjabi folk music and stories are enchanting and create interest in the listener. Punjabi traditional dress is also likeable and attractive. In Short, we will say Punjabi Culture is most alluring and gripping and has unique grace in it.

