The North America Eyewear Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2016 – 2022).



The Prescription glasses Spectacles market dominated the North America Eyewear Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



Full report - https://kbvresearch.com/news/north-america-eyewear-market/