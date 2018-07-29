Successfully reported this slideshow.
With Tally.ERP 9
• It is a accounting software. • The software handles accounting, inventory management, tax management, payroll. • Tally's...
• GST  GOODS AND SERVICES TAX. • It has replaced VAT, CST and Service Tax and instead there is only one tax in GST. • The...
• Create a company in tally or select existing one by regular options. • Press F11 for company features. • Go to Statutory...
PATH : F11  Statutory & Taxation Fill all the data regarding GST in above window.
Mandatory because of three types of GST. While Creating Debtor – Select State And Country
For debtors & creditors – Select Registration Type
Tally Takes care of GSTN Format
Wrong Code It Pops Up
Select Party Type
• No Need to Have Separate tax ledger for Input and Output. • But Suggested to have better control in accounts. • Must hav...
• Same for IGST and SGST/UTGST. • For IGST percent will become double.
There are various method. 1. At creation of company. 2. At Purchase / Sales Ledger. 3. At stock group level. 4. At stock i...
Details of GST for stock items
Voucher Entry
There are three types of reports. • GSTR 1 • GSTR 2 • GSTR 3B GST Reports
Report GSTR- 1
Report GSTR- 2
Report GSTR- 3B
By Sumit P. Muley
Gst in tally

Brief about how GST work in tally.

Published in: Software
