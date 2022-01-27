Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pneumonia Testing Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2026

Jan. 27, 2022
Health & Medicine

The global pneumonia testing market is segmented on the basis of market, by method, type, technology, end user, and region. In terms of method, the market is classified into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and point-of-care (POC) testing. By type, it is bifurcated into analyzers and consumables.

  1. 1. Pneumonia Testing Market by Method (Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Point of Care Testing), Technology (Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Immunofluorescence, Western Blot, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunohistochemistry, and Others), Type (Analyzers and Consumables), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017- 2026 Pneumonia Testing Market to Grow Rapidly in Europe and Asia pacific Region; Market to Cross $1,738 Million by 2026
  Q1. What is the total market value of Pneumonia Testing Market report? Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report? Q3. What is the market value of Pneumonia Testing Market in 2020? Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Pneumonia Testing Market report? Q5. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Pneumonia Testing Market?
  3. 3. Overview According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Pneumonia Testing Market by Method, Technology, Type, End User, and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the pneumonia testing market accounted for $932 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,738 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2023.. North America is the highest contributor in the pneumonia testing market in 2016; however, Asia- Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Pneumonia is a type of lung infection caused by bacteria, such as Streptococcus pneumonia, virus, fungi, and parasites. In pneumonia, the air sacs of lungs called as alveoli are filled with fluid or pus that causes inflammation.
  4. 4. Segments In terms of revenue, the global surgical robotics market is segmented on the basis of Type, Technology, Method and End User. By Technology - Based on technology, it is categorized into enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence, western blot, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and others. Depending on end user, it is divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, homecare, and others. By Type- By type, it is bifurcated into analyzers and consumables. Based on technology, it is categorized into enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence, western blot, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and others.
  5. 5. Geography North America dominated the Pneumonia Testing Market. The market growth in North America is primarily a reflection of product innovations and launches resulting from technological advancements. The companies mostly adopted product launch, acquisition, and expansion as their key strategies to keep pace with the changing demands of consumers and strengthen their market position.
  6. 6. Key Market Players The key players operating in the global Pneumonia Testing Market are • ABBOTT LABORATORIES • BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY • BIOMERIEUX S.A. • BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. • F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG • HOLOGIC, INC. • MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC. • QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED • QUIDEL CORPORATION • THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
  7. 7. Key Findings of the Pneumonia Testing Market: • An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans. • A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided. • The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2021 to 2030, in terms of value. Find out more at the Allied Market Report store https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pneumonia-testing-market
  8. 8. ABOUT ALLIED MARKET RESEARCH Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

