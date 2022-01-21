Successfully reported this slideshow.
Forensic Technology Market: Services Type to Grow at 13.4% CAGR During 2018-2025

Jan. 21, 2022
Health & Medicine

Advent of new technologies such as alternative light photography, ballistic photography and DNA sequencer and rise in incidence of crime are the key factors that drive the market growth. In addition, rise in government initiatives to support forensic research such as funding availability are anticipated to fuel the demand for forensic technologies globally. However, lack of results obtained from these technologies restrict the market growth.

  1. 1. Forensic Technology Market by Product (DNA Testing, Biometric Devices, Digital Forensics, and Ballistic Forensics), Service (DNA Profiling, Fingerprinting Analysis, Drug Analysis, and Firearm Analysis) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026 Best Research Report on Forensic Technology Market May See a Big Move by 2026 Covid-19 Analysis | CAGR 13.4%
  2. 2. Why Allied Market Research? Q1. What is the total market value of Forensic technology market report? Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report? Q3. What is the market value of Forensic technology market in 2020? Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Forensic technology market report? Q5. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Forensic technology market? INFALLIBLE METHODOLOGY To ensure high-level data integrity, accurate analysis, and impeccable forecasts ANALYST SUPPORT For complete satisfaction CUSTOMIZATION On-demand customization of scope of the report to exactly meet your needs TARGETED MARKET VIEW Targeted market view to provide pertinent information and save time of readers FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?
  3. 3. Overview According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Forensic Technology Market by Product and Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022," the global forensic technology market was valued at $9,458 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $22,905 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2017 to 2023. Biometric devices segment held more than one-third share of the total market in 2016. Forensic technology involves the use of data/sample collected from the crime scene. The market has witnessed significant growth in the recent past due to development of new types of technologies to solve crimes.
  4. 4. Segments In terms of revenue, the global surgical robotics market is segmented on the basis of Product, Service and End User. By Product- Biometric devices accounted for nearly two-fifths share of the global forensic technologies market by product in 2016. Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework. By Service - The drug analysis service segment generated the maximum revenue, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global forensic technology market in 2016. However, DNA profiling segment is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 17.1% during the forecast period.
  5. 5. Geography North America dominated the Forensic technology market. The market growth in North America is primarily a reflection of product innovations and launches resulting from technological advancements. The companies mostly adopted product launch, acquisition, and expansion as their key strategies to keep pace with the changing demands of consumers and strengthen their market position.
  6. 6. Key Market Players The key players operating in the global Forensic technology market are • 3M Company, • Agilent Technologies Inc., • Belkasoft, • Eurofins Medigenomix Forensik GmbH, • GE Healthcare, • LGC Limited, • MorphoTrust USA, • NMS Labs, • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., • Ultra Electronics Holdings plc.
  7. 7. Key Findings of the Forensic technology market: • An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans. • A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided. • The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2021 to 2030, in terms of value. Find out more at the Allied Market Report store https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/forensic-technology-market
  8. 8. ABOUT ALLIED MARKET RESEARCH Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

