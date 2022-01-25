Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cytogenetics Market Size Will Show Big Inflows in Coming Years, Claims AMR

Jan. 25, 2022
Health & Medicine

Cytogenetics is a branch of biology, which correlates cytology and genetics. The correlation is used to study chromosomes and genes in cells and tissues. The study is conducted in relation to hereditary and variations in genes and number of chromosomes, which are used for the detection of genetic disorders as well as selection of precise therapies for treatment of these genetic disorders.

  1. 1. Cytogenetics Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments, and Software & Services), Technique (Comparative Genomic Hybridization, Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH), Karyotyping, Immunohistochemistry, and Others), Application (Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Personalized Medicine, and Others), and End User (Clinical & Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2028 Experience the Growth of Cytogenetics Market, Size to Hit $3.20 billion by 2028
  2. 2. Why Allied Market Research? Q1. What is the total market value of Cytogenetics market report? Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report? Q3. What is the market value of Cytogenetics market in 2020? Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Cytogenetics market report? Q5. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Cytogenetics market? INFALLIBLE METHODOLOGY To ensure high-level data integrity, accurate analysis, and impeccable forecasts ANALYST SUPPORT For complete satisfaction CUSTOMIZATION On-demand customization of scope of the report to exactly meet your needs TARGETED MARKET VIEW Targeted market view to provide pertinent information and save time of readers FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?
  3. 3. Overview According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Cytogenetics Market, By Product, Technique, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the market was valued at $1,121 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,097 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of cancer & genetic disorders, rise in global geriatric population along with surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and surge in awareness related to acceptance of personalized medicines across the world are the factors that drive the global cytogenetics market growth. However, higher cost of advanced cytogenetic instruments is expected to impede the market growth.
  4. 4. Segments In terms of revenue, the global surgical robotics market is segmented on the basis of Product, Techniques, Application End User. By Techniques - By technique, the cytogenetics market is categorized into comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, karyotyping, immunohistochemistry, and other techniques. By Product- The global cytogenetics market is segmented into product, technique, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into consumables, instruments, and software & services. Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative market growth opportunities, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2025.
  5. 5. Geography North America dominated the Cytogenetics market. The market growth in North America is primarily a reflection of product innovations and launches resulting from technological advancements. The companies mostly adopted product launch, acquisition, and expansion as their key strategies to keep pace with the changing demands of consumers and strengthen their market position.
  6. 6. Key Market Players The key players operating in the global Cytogenetics market are • Abbott Laboratories, • Agilent Technologies, Inc., • Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc., • Empire Genomics, LLC., • Illumina, Inc., • Irvine Scientific., • OPKO Health, Inc. (GeneDx.), • PerkinElmer Inc., • Sysmex Corporation (Oxford Gene Technology), • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Other players (these players are not profiled in the report and the same can be included on request) in the value chain include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and MetaSystems.
  7. 7. Key Findings of the Cytogenetics market: • An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans. • A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided. • The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2021 to 2030, in terms of value. Find out more at the Allied Market Report store https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cytogenetics-market
  8. 8. ABOUT ALLIED MARKET RESEARCH Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

