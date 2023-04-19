Shashank 1.pptx

Advertisement

  1. CITY Engineering College Name: Shashank TS USN:1CE21CS11 9
  2. Contents:  Introduction to Excel  Tables  Formulas in Excel  Charts –Sales of Different products in different years  Student Database  Macros
  3. Intoduction to Excel  Workbook-group of sheets(Sheet1,sheet2,sheeet3,……sheetn)  Change the name of sheet /workbooks  Deleting or inserting rows andcolomns  Row expansion colomn expansion  Merge and centre
  4. Tables order id Product Catogery Amount 1Cabbage Vegetables 125 2Orange Fruit 130 3Carrot Vegetables 110 4Grapes Fruit 100 5Apple Fruit 150
  5. Catogery (All) Sum of Amount Column Labels Row Labels 1 2 3 4 5 Grand Total Apple 150 150 Cabbage 125 125 Carrot 110 110 Grapes 100 100 Orange 130 130 Grand Total 125130110 100 150 615 Pivot Table
  6. Formulas in Excel  Average =r1+r2/2  Sum=Sum(Highlight colomn/row to be added)  Sumif=Sumif(range,criteria,(sum-range))  Count(value1,value2,value3,……….)  Concatenate(text1,text2)  Vlookup=Vlookup(c8,slect table,2,false)
  7.  To Check Pass Or Fail =IF(And(B2>=35,C2>=35,D2>=35’E2>=35,F2>=35),”Pass or Fail”)  To find Grade =IF(AND(B2>=35,C2>=35,D2>=35,E2>=35,F2>=35),IF(H2>=75,” DISTINCTION”,IF(H2>=65,”SECOND CLASS”,IF(H2>=35,THIRD CLASS”)))),”FAIL”)
  8. sl.no TATA PUMA MTR RRR 2011 6500 2000 5155 8459 2011 8000 5612 4522 7566 2011 5000 7514 8456 7654 2011 3500 5557 2576 9044 2011 8000 8111 4457 7511 Sales of different products for 5 years Chart Title RRR MTR PUMA TA TA SL.NO 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 Series5 Series4 Series3 Series2 Series1
  9. 10000 5000 0 Chart Title 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 sl.no TATA PUMA MTR RRR 0 5000 10000 2 3 6 7 Chart Title 1 sl.no TATA 4 PUMA 5 MTR RRR 0 20000 40000 60000 sl.no TATA PUMA Chart Title MTR RRR Series3 Series1 Series4 Series2 Series5 8% 27% 8% 22% 35% ChartTitle sl.no TATA PUMA MTR RRR
  10. Name Maths Physics English Chemistr y Total Average Pass/Fail Tom 57 67 81 41 246 400PASS Jerry 65 68 77 72 282 458.5366PASS Doremon 54 99 52 87 292 474.7967PASS Shinchan 98 100 97 95 390 634.1463PASS Chart Title 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Tom Jerry Doremon Shinchan Student Data Base
  11. Macros  In Computr Programing a Macro is a rule or pattern that specifies how a crtain input should nbe mapped to a replacement output  Applying a Macro to a input is called Macro Expansion  Character Macros are supported in software application to make it easy to involve common command Sequence.
  12. THANK YOU
