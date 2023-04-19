Shashank 1.pptx

Contents:
Introduction to Excel
Tables
Formulas in Excel
Charts –Sales of Different products in different years
Student Database
Macros
Workbook-group of sheets(Sheet1,sheet2,sheeet3,……sheetn)
Change the name of sheet /workbooks
Deleting or inserting rows andcolomns
Row expansion colomn expansion
Merge and centre
order id Product Catogery Amount
1Cabbage Vegetables 125
2Orange Fruit 130
3Carrot Vegetables 110
4Grapes Fruit 100
5Apple Fruit 150
Catogery (All)
Sum of
Amount Column Labels
Row Labels 1 2 3 4 5
Grand
Total
Apple 150 150
Cabbage 125 125
Carrot 110 110
Grapes 100 100
Orange 130 130
Grand Total 125130110 100 150 615
Pivot Table
Average =r1+r2/2
Sum=Sum(Highlight colomn/row to be added)
Sumif=Sumif(range,criteria,(sum-range))
Count(value1,value2,value3,……….)
Concatenate(text1,text2)
Vlookup=Vlookup(c8,slect table,2,false)
To Check Pass Or Fail
=IF(And(B2>=35,C2>=35,D2>=35’E2>=35,F2>=35),”Pass or
Fail”)
To find Grade
=IF(AND(B2>=35,C2>=35,D2>=35,E2>=35,F2>=35),IF(H2>=75,”
DISTINCTION”,IF(H2>=65,”SECOND
CLASS”,IF(H2>=35,THIRD CLASS”)))),”FAIL”)
sl.no TATA PUMA MTR RRR
2011 6500 2000 5155 8459
2011 8000 5612 4522 7566
2011 5000 7514 8456 7654
2011 3500 5557 2576 9044
2011 8000 8111 4457 7511
Sales of different products for 5 years
Chart Title
RRR
MTR
PUMA
TA
TA
SL.NO
0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000
Series5 Series4 Series3 Series2 Series1
Name Maths Physics English Chemistr
y
Total Average Pass/Fail
Tom 57 67 81 41 246 400PASS
Jerry 65 68 77 72 282 458.5366PASS
Doremon 54 99 52 87 292 474.7967PASS
Shinchan 98 100 97 95 390 634.1463PASS
Chart Title
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
Tom Jerry Doremon Shinchan
Student Data Base
Macros
In Computr Programing a Macro is a rule or
pattern that specifies how a crtain input should nbe
mapped to a replacement output
Applying a Macro to a input is called Macro
Expansion
Character Macros are supported in software
application to make it easy to involve common
command Sequence.