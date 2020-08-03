Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India

The pandemic caused a rapid rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India to record low levels. Though the transmission of the policy rates is far from complete resulting in a higher lending margin for banks.



The pandemic has caused a rapid increase in time deposits. This along with lower reserve requirements and lower credit growth have forced banks to increase investment in government securities as they are flooded with liquidity.



In the coming quarters, job losses and corporate defaults like to cause deterioration in the asset quality of banks. The RBI Financial Stability Report projects that the Gross NPA levels for Scheduled Commercial Bank can go up to 14.7% by March 2021 from 8.5% in March 2020.



In the operational context, digital capabilities are going to decide growth in the coming years.



Post-COVID banks are expected to be much more diversified in their offerings depending on policy support. Digital distribution makes cross-selling much more efficient. Banks can use their existing customer base to create new revenue sources.