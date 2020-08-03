Successfully reported this slideshow.
The pandemic caused a rapid rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India to record low levels. Though the transmission of the policy rates is far from complete resulting in a higher lending margin for banks.

The pandemic has caused a rapid increase in time deposits. This along with lower reserve requirements and lower credit growth have forced banks to increase investment in government securities as they are flooded with liquidity.

In the coming quarters, job losses and corporate defaults like to cause deterioration in the asset quality of banks. The RBI Financial Stability Report projects that the Gross NPA levels for Scheduled Commercial Bank can go up to 14.7% by March 2021 from 8.5% in March 2020.

In the operational context, digital capabilities are going to decide growth in the coming years.

Post-COVID banks are expected to be much more diversified in their offerings depending on policy support. Digital distribution makes cross-selling much more efficient. Banks can use their existing customer base to create new revenue sources.

  1. 1. Impact of COVID-19 on Indian Urban Mobility by Sam Ghosh 19th July 2020
  2. 2. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Executive Summary ● The pandemic caused a rapid rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India to record low levels. Though the transmission of the policy rates is far from complete resulting in a higher lending margin for banks. ● The pandemic has caused a rapid increase in time deposits. This along with lower reserve requirements and lower credit growth have forced banks to increase investment in government securities as they are flooded with liquidity. ● In the coming quarters, job losses and corporate defaults like to cause deterioration in the asset quality of banks. The RBI Financial Stability Report projects that the Gross NPA levels for Scheduled Commercial Bank can go up to 14.7% by March 2021 from 8.5% in March 2020. ● In the operational context, digital capabilities are going to decide growth in the coming years. ● Post-COVID banks are expected to be much more diversified in their offerings depending on policy support. Digital distribution makes cross-selling much more efficient. Banks can use their existing customer base to create new revenue sources.
  3. 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response
  4. 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Reserve Bank of India Banks Financial Institutions Public sector banks Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) Cooperative credit institutions Private sector banks Foreign banks Small Finance Banks Urban cooperative banks Rural cooperative banks All-India financial institutions State-level institutions Other institutions Payments Banks Learn more about Banking in India
  5. 5. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Banking Organisations in India Scheduled Commercial Banks A scheduled bank, registered under the Banking Regulation Act 1949, which is formed for commercial purposes as a body corporate and provides banking services to the general public. Scheduled Co-operative Banks A scheduled bank, which is formed as a co-operative society under the Co-operative Societies Act, 1965 along with the Banking Regulation Act 1949, provides banking services to its members. Scheduled Banks All banks which are included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are Scheduled Banks. "banking" means the accepting, for the purpose of lending or investment, of deposits of money from the public, repayable on demand or otherwise, and withdrawal by cheque, draft, order or otherwise. Public Sector Banks Scheduled Commercial Banks for which the majority of the stake in the bank is held by the government. Private Sector Banks Scheduled Commercial Banks where the majority of the stake in the bank is held by non- government shareholders. Foreign Banks Foreign banks can operate in India through branches or wholly-owned subsidiaries. Small Finance Banks Provides basic banking activities of acceptance of deposits and lending to unserved and underserved sections. Payments Banks In 2014 RBI released guidelines for licensing of payments banks. These banks primarily provide limited deposit and payment/remitta nce services. Urban Co-operative Banks Refers to Co-operative banks located in urban and semi-urban areas. State Co-operative Banks Co-operative banks which mainly finance agricultural based activities including farming, dairy, fishiculture, along with some small scale industries and self employment activities. Regional Rural Banks Registered under Regional Rural Banks Act 1976, provides credit and other services for agriculture, trade, commerce, etc. Learn more about Banking in India
  6. 6. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking amid COVID19 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response
  7. 7. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Deposits ● Year on Year deposit growth decreased slightly in March but accelerated after that. ● Contrary to pre-lockdown, time deposits grew faster after March. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  8. 8. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Deposits ● In absolute terms, the growth of Demand Deposits was negative from March to May end. ● Time deposits grew by more than 4%. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  9. 9. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Deposits ● The cash-deposit ratio (CDR) of scheduled commercial banks is the ratio of cash in hands and balances with the RBI as a percentage of aggregate deposits. Negative growth is CDR resulted from lower reserve requirements as Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was reduced by 1% in March. ● Credit-Deposit ratio conveys how much of each rupee of the deposit is going towards credit markets. Decreasing Credit- Deposit Ratio suggests a slowdown in credit growth compared to deposit growth. ● Investment-Deposit Ratio is calculated as Investments (Government securities and other approved securities)/ aggregate deposits. Increasing Investment-Deposit Ratio also means slower credit growth for banks and banks are parking their deposits with Government securities. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  10. 10. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Deposits ● In absolute terms from March to July Cash-Deposit Ratio decreased by 102 basis points, Credit-Deposit Ratio decreased by 271 basis points and Investment-Deposit Ratio increased by 162 basis points. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  11. 11. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Deposits ● The Incremental Credit Deposit Ratio is absolute growth in credit in relation to the absolute growth in deposits. Incremental Credit Deposit Ratio turned negative in April and deteriorated in May before improving (still negative) in July. It confirms a slower credit growth compared to deposits. ● The Incremental investment deposit ratio is absolute growth in investments (investment in government securities and investment in other approved securities) in relation to the absolute growth in deposits. Incremental investment deposit ratio behaved opposite to the Incremental Credit-Deposit Ratio. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  12. 12. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Rates: Policy Rates ● The policy rates are lowered to record low levels to deal with impending economic distress. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  13. 13. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Rates: Savings and Term Deposit Rates ● Term Deposit rates increased in March before decreasing in April and kept decreasing slowly after that. ● Savings rates remained unchanged. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  14. 14. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Rates: Bank Rate and Base Rate ● Bank rate is the rate charged by the central bank for lending funds to commercial banks. ● Base rate is the minimum rate set by the Reserve Bank of India below which banks are not allowed to lend to its customers. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  15. 15. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Rates: Bank Rate and Base Rate ● The difference between Avg. Base Rate and Bank Rate increased after March. It shows that Banks have an opportunity to earn higher interest rate margin overall. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  16. 16. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Credit Growth ● Year on Year Credit growth increased slightly mostly due to increased borrowing by the government. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  17. 17. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Credit Growth ● Credit growth from March to May end was 3.4% but growth to commercial sector was merely 2%. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  18. 18. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Credit Growth: Sector Wise Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  19. 19. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Credit Growth: Sector Wise Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  20. 20. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Credit Growth: Lending Margin: WALR ● Weighted Average Lending Rate or WALR is the average lending rate on all loans extended. ● Transmission of the policy rate cuts has been slow as evidenced by the growing lending margin for SCBs. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  21. 21. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Credit Growth: Lending Margin: MCLR ● The Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) is an internal reference rate for banks fixed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). ● It also shows similar trends. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  22. 22. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking Amid COVID: Balance Sheet ● March - July 2020 : Reserve with RBI for banks decreased due to policy changes. Bank credit growth has been negligible. ● Borrowing from RBI increased drastically. Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI Deposits Rates Credit Growth Balance Sheet
  23. 23. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Policy & Industry Response
  24. 24. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Relevant Policy Response: GOI and RBI ● RBI on 16th March 2020: COVID-19- Operational and Business Continuity Measures ● GOI on 24th March 2020: MHA guidelines state that banks, insurance offices, ATMs including IT vendors for banking operations, Banking Correspondent and ATM operation, and cash management agencies are exempted from the lockdowns. ● GOI on 14th May 2020: Extended Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme offered to Public Sector Banks (PSBS) to: ○ Purchase of pooled assets of rating BBB+ or above from sound NBFCs and HFCs. ○ Portfolio guarantee for purchase by PSBs of Bonds of Commercial Papers (CPs) with a rating of AA or below issued by NBFCs/ HFCs and MFIs. ● RBI 27th March - Moratorium on Term Loans - All commercial banks (including regional rural banks, small finance banks, and local area banks), co-operative banks, all-India Financial Institutions, and NBFCs (including housing finance companies and micro-finance institutions) were permitted to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of installments in respect of all term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020. On 23rd May 2020, the moratorium has been extended till 31st August 2020. ● RBI 27th March - Deferment of Interest on Working Capital Facilities - For working capital facilities sanctioned in the form of cash credit/overdraft, lending institutions are being permitted to allow a deferment of three months on payment of interest in respect of all such facilities outstanding as on March 1st, 2020. Relevant provisions have been made in the asset classification norms. On 23rd May 2020, this also been extended till 31st August 2020
  25. 25. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Relevant Policy Response: GOI and RBI . ● RBI 27th March - permitted the banks in India which operate International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Units (IBUs) to participate in the NDF market with effect from June 1, 2020. ● RBI 23rd May - Easing of Working Capital Financing - In respect of working capital facilities sanctioned in the form of CC/OD to borrowers facing stress on account of the economic fallout of the pandemic, lending institutions may, as a one-time measure, ○ recalculate the ‘drawing power’ by reducing the margins till August 31, 2020. However, in all such cases where such a temporary enhancement in drawing power is considered, the margins shall be restored to the original levels by March 31, 2021; and/or, ○ review the working capital sanctioned limits upto March 31, 2021, based on a reassessment of the working capital cycle. ● RBI on 27th March 2020 - Reduction of the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 75 basis points to 4.40% from 5.15%. The Marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate war reduced to 4.65% from 5.4%. On 22nd May 2020, the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) got further reduced by 40 bps to 4.0% from 4.40%. Accordingly, the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate stood reduced to 4.25% from 4.65%. The reverse repo rate under the LAF stood reduced to 3.35% from 3.75%. ● RBI on 28th March 2020 - Reduction of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) of all banks by 100 basis points to 3.0% of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) with effect from the reporting fortnight beginning March 28, 2020 till March 26, 2021, unlocking Rs.1.37 lakh crore primary liquidity in the banking system. ● RBI on 28th march 2020 - In addition, reduction in daily CRR maintenance requirement to 80 percent from 90 percent currently till June 26, 2020 had been made.
  26. 26. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Relevant Policy Response: GOI and RBI ● RBI 27th March 2020 - Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) - auctions of targeted term repos of up to 3 years tenor of different sizes for a total amount of up to Rs. 1,00,000 crore at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate. A second TLTRO was announced on 17th April 2020. ● RBI 27th March 2020 - Increase in the borrowing limits in the marginal standing facility (MSF) to 3% from 2% of the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR). This is intended to provide comfort to the banking system by allowing it to avail an additional ₹ 1,37,000 crore of liquidity under the LAF window ● RBI 27th March 2020 - Widening of the Monetary Policy Rate Corridor from 50 bps to 65 bps - Under the new corridor, the reverse repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) is set to be 40 bps lower than the policy repo rate. ● RBI 27th March 2020 - Deferment of Implementation of Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) from April 1st, 2020 to October 1st, 2020. ● RBI 27th March 2020 - Deferment of Last Tranche of Capital Conservation Buffer from March 31, 2020 to September 30, 2020.
  27. 27. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Relevant Policy Response: GOI and RBI ● RBI 27th March 2020 - reduction of the interest rate on fixed-rate reverse repo under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) by 25 basis points from 4.00% to 3.75%. ● RBI 17th April 2020 - Reduction in the Liquidity Coverage Ratio requirement. ● RBI 17th April 2020 - Refinancing Facilities for All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs). ● RBI 17th April 2020 - Extension of Resolution Timelines under the Prudential Framework on Resolution of Stressed Assets. ● RBI 24th June 2020 - Guidelines for increased transparency related to loans sourced by Banks and NBFCs over Digital Lending Platforms ● RBI 1st July 2020- Special liquidity scheme for NBFCs/HFCs through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to avoid any potential systemic risks to the financial sector.
  28. 28. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Relevant Industry Response Bank Initiative Bank of Baroda To completely digitise lending operations. ICICI Bank ICICI Bank launches ‘Video KYC’ for Savings Account, Personal Loan, and Credit Cards. ICICI Bank ICICI Bank launches a facility that enables retail customers to get loans of up to Rs 1 crore by pledging their holdings in both debt and equity schemes of mutual funds. IndusInd Bank Launches a first-of-its-kind assisted mobile application based facility. The service enables the bank to open current accounts for self-employed individuals and businesses digitally within a few hours. Kotak Mahindra Bank Launches zero-contact video KYC for opening 811 savings account completely online. Also, launches 811 #DreamDifferent credit card. Kotak Mahindra Bank Launches a special two-month campaign with offers and discounts across its suite of products, including for loans, savings accounts, current accounts, corporate salary accounts as well as curated deals on Kotak debit cards, credit cards and digital payments. YES Bank Launches a solution for the instant disbursement of retail loans for pre-approved liability account holders. Called the ‘Loan in Seconds’ solution, it is in alignment with the bank’s strategy of building a transformed ‘Digital Bank’. Also, launches banking services on WhatsApp.
  29. 29. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Relevant Industry Response Bank Initiative State Bank on India Launches a new vertical named Financial Inclusion & Micro Market (FI&MM) which will focus on financial Inclusion in rural and semi-urban regions. State Bank on India Introduces pre-approved AI-enabled loan offerings through its digital banking solution YONO. State Bank on India Launches a dedicated Website – named SBI Pension Seva – for the pensioners (other than staff pensioners), who have their pension account in the bank. Axis Bank Launches AI-powered conversational voice BOT for IVR. Canara Bank Launches Corona Kavach Policy. Bank of Maharashtra Launches an overdraft facility (OD) against fixed deposits (FDs) for its retail customers holding a savings bank account.
  30. 30. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Forces at Play
  31. 31. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Indian Banks Rapid Digital Adoption Job Losses Fear of Infection Asset Quality Policy Actions Lower Asset Values Low Interest Rate Environment Corporate Distress Domestic Savings
  32. 32. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Data: RBI and RBI Analysis by Author. Forces at Play: Fear of Infection ● At the onset of COVID-19 people started fearing that infection can spread through currency notes. ● All kinds of payment modes took a hit in April 2020, UPI based payments accelerated rapidly in May compared to other modes. ● Digital payments surpassed cash withdrawals For the first time on the back of UPI growth. ● Contactless payments are getting popular. . **ATM withdrawal data for June 2020 is for NFC and AePS
  33. 33. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Forces at Play: Rapid Digital Adoption ● Capgemini Consumer Survey finds: ○ COVID-19 has accelerated the shift from cash to digital payments and this trend will persist in the future. ○ Digital channel adoption will increase, but physical touchpoints will continue to play a role post-COVID. ○ Over a third (36%) of consumers have found a new provider during this crisis and they will stick with this provider in the future. Digital disruptors are the destination for many of these consumers. ● This calls for rapid digitisation of the banking services. Banks with strong digital capabilities will come out on top and banks with less digital capabilities are likely to lose market share to the FinTech industry and other banks.
  34. 34. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Forces at Play: Job Losses ● IMF projects the global economy to shrink by 4.9% in 2020 as of June 2020. ● Job loss is the most severe immediate impact of the COVID-19 crisis according to a survey by the Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE). ● A study shows that 80% of Indians lost Income due to COVID-19. ● Covid-19 crisis may lead to a decline of 5.4% in the per capita income (PCI) of Indians in FY21 to Rs 1.43 lakh. ● People are likely to postpone non-essential and high-value purchases. ● The financial behaviour likely to become conservative. ● Apart from job losses, job types are changing and gig economy/ freelance jobs are on the rise. ● The change in employment type may have various effects on the consumers such as an increased preference for saving than spending, delaying high-value purchases, repaying loans, etc. ● This conservativeness is reflected by the mix of insurance purchases, as people are stressing on limiting losses than growth. ● This has implications for financial products as it likely that people will avoid risky investments (capital markets) and focus on time deposits..
  35. 35. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Forces at Play: Asset Quality ● RBI Financial Stability Report projects that the Gross NPA levels can go up to 14.7% for Scheduled Commercial Bank by March 2021 from 8.5% in March 2020 ● The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) may decrease to 11.8% in March 2021 from 14.6% ● The common equity Tier I (CET 1) capital ratio of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) may decline to 9.4% by March 2021 from 11.7% in March 2020. GNPA Projection System CRAR ProjectionSystem CET1 Projection
  36. 36. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Forces at Play: Policy Actions ● RBI has adopted an expansionary regime with low-interest rates and increasing liquidity in the system. ● RBI is also pushing for digital payments. ● RBI 24th June 2020 - Guidelines for increased transparency related to loans sourced by Banks and NBFCs over Digital Lending Platforms.
  37. 37. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Forces at Play: Lower Asset Values ● The pandemic induced economic crisis likely to severely affect the real estate prices. ● As corporates experience earning losses*, the medium-term prospect of the capital markets cannot be very optimistic even at record low-interest rates. ● Lower asset values likely to result in a negative wealth effect causing further lower consumption. ● Negative wealth effect may also lower affect the demand for consumer credit as people may be unsure about repayment ability. ● In fact, personal loan growth was negative between March end and May end. ● Negative wealth effect also likely to make people conservative and make them opt for insurance. Data: RBI
  38. 38. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Forces at Play: Low-Interest Rate Environment ● The interest rates are at record lows. As this is expected to be prolonged economic distress, the interest rates are expected to be kept low by the RBI. ● This decreases room for increasing interest rate margin after initial transmission of rate cuts and banks will have to earn profit through loan volume. ● This increases the risk appetite for banks.
  39. 39. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Forces at Play: Corporate Distress ● Two of every five BSE500 companies that have announced March quarter earnings have either reported losses or over 20% drop in March quarter profit. ● The effects are expected to be much more severe in the following quarters. The effect on the balance sheet will depend on sectoral exposures. Source: S&P Global
  40. 40. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Forces at Play: Domestic Savings ● RBI report expects that the lockdown has forced households to save by limiting consumption. ● Research also shows that households tend to save more during a slowdown and income uncertainty. ● As it is likely that households will refrain from investing in physical assets (automobile or real estate) in the coming quarters, savings are expected to be in the form of financial assets.
  41. 41. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Post-COVID Banking
  42. 42. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Banking in India Banking amid COVID19 Forces at Play Post-COVID Banking Policy & Industry Response Post-COVID Banking ● Digital capabilities are going to be the most determinant for growth in the coming years. ● Asset qualities are going to deteriorate based on exposure to vulnerable sectors and MSMEs. ● Faster deposit growth and slower credit growth expected to continue as households turn conservative dealing with financial uncertainty. ● Post-COVID banks are expected to be much more diversified in their offerings depending on policy support. Digital distribution makes cross-selling much more efficient. Banks can use their existing customer base to create new revenue sources.
  43. 43. Impact of COVID-19 on Banking in India by Sam Ghosh 3rd August 2020 Thank You

