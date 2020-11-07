Successfully reported this slideshow.
Impact of COVID-19 on Indian Urban Mobility by Sam Ghosh 19th July 2020
Remote work was gaining momentum for many years and the Pandemic has put it into rapid acceleration when suddenly around 80% of the workforce working from home.

Not only work-from-home, but online-education also got a sudden boost from the pandemic.

This resulted in the rapid adoption of online communication and collaboration tools.

For example, Microsoft Teams experienced a more than 50% increase in Daily Active Users to 115 million in six months.

Slack added 12,000 and 8,000 paid customers in Q1 and Q2 respectively.

Zoom’s daily user base increased from 10 million at the end Of 2019 to 300 million by April 2020.

Rapid digitisation, increased acceptance of cloud not only by the corporates but also by the education sector, and use of the online medium instead of business travel is creating the ground for a sustained growth momentum of the Enterprise Collaboration sector.

Although, the rapid growth of cloud applications means increased threat by cybercriminals and increased chances of cloud data breaches.

Future growth is especially expected from the SMBs as they are adopting technology quickly and are less concerned about data security than large enterprises.

  1. 1. Impact of COVID-19 on Indian Urban Mobility by Sam Ghosh 19th July 2020
  2. 2. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Executive Summary ● Remote work was gaining momentum for many years and the Pandemic has put it into rapid acceleration when suddenly around 80% of the workforce working from home. ● Not only work-from-home, but online-education also got a sudden boost from the pandemic. ● This resulted in a rapid adoption of online communication and collaboration tools. ● For example, Microsoft Teams experienced a more than 50% increase in Daily Active Users to 115 million in six months. ● Slack added 12,000 and 8,000 paid customers in Q1 and Q2 respectively. ● Zoom’s daily user base increased from 10 million at the end Of 2019 to 300 million by April 2020. ● Rapid digitisation, increased acceptance of cloud not only by the corporates but also by the education sector, and use of the online medium instead of business travel is creating the ground for a sustained growth momentum of the Enterprise Collaboration sector. ● Although, the rapid growth of cloud applications means increased threat by cybercriminals and increased chances of cloud data breaches. ● Future growth is especially expected from the SMBs as they are adopting technology quickly and are less concerned about data security than large enterprises. Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19
  3. 3. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration Enterprise Collaboration
  4. 4. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration: Trends Source: LTI Trends Cloud Communication
  5. 5. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration: Trends ● 1980s: IVR, email, and voice messaging. ● 1990s: Telephony One-Stop, Octel Unified Messaging. ● 2000s: IP Telephony, Lotus Sametime, Microsoft Live Source: Trueconf Trends Cloud Communication
  6. 6. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration: Communication as a Service (CaaS) ● Communications as a Service (CaaS) provides Software as a Service (SaaS) for communications. ● CaaS could include Enterprise Collaborations, broadcasting, individual calls (voice and video), conferencing (voice and video), voice over IP (VoIP), messaging, and so on. Advantages ● No CapEx - utilisation of VoIP, VPNs, PBX, and Enterprise Collaborations without the need to invest upfront. ● Ability to scale up and down based on requirement. ● Smaller businesses can also enjoy the benefits of economies of scale. ● Enables employees to use their own devices supporting BYOD policy. ● The user organisation does not need to worry about technology updates, maintenance issues, cloud security issues, etc. Disadvantages ● Security and privacy issues may arise. ● As the CaaS services are designed to serve various industries and business functions together, one service may not be completely suitable for all users. ● As the user organisations do not have control over the technological backend, issues with service continuity and reliability may arise. Trends Cloud Communication
  7. 7. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration: Cost-Benefit of Cloud Hosted Communication System ● There is a significant cost advantage of the Communication as a Service (CaaS) model compared with On-Premises systems. ● This is a vital consideration, especially for small and medium sized businesses. Trends Cloud Communication
  8. 8. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Changing Work Culture
  9. 9. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Changing Work Culture ● Over the last 12 years (before COVID) remote work increased by 159%. Data: Flexjobs
  10. 10. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Changing Work Culture ● More and more people were considering flexible working as a new normal even before COVID. ● More and more workers prioritise work-location flexibility over company brand, role, holiday allowance, etc. Data: International Workplace Group
  11. 11. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Changing Work Culture ● Globally of 62% companies already had a flexible workplace policy even before COVID. Data: International Workplace Group
  12. 12. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration Industry
  13. 13. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration Industry: Market Size ● The Global Enterprise Collaboration market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.7% from US$36.2 billion in 2019. Data: Mordor Intelligence Market Size Business Models Notable Players Investment Trend
  14. 14. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration Industry: Business Models Communication Project Management EFSS Knowledge Management Enterprise Social Network Meeting Collaboration Suite Mind Mapping Providing Enterprise Collaboration software such as messaging, chat apps, conferencing, etc. Providing software solutions for centrally managing projects across the enterprise. Enterprise file synchronization and sharing: Providing software solutions for synchronisation, search, share, and retrieval of files from inside and outside of organisation. Providing software solutions for creating enterprise-level knowledge banks and enable employees to gain and share knowledge from and to each other. Providing social networking platforms for employees to communicate and collaborate on business related activities. Providing software to meeting scheduling, sharing agenda, capturing meeting minutes, etc. Providing end-to-end systems for employee communication and collaboration. Providing software that enable employees to brainstorm, draw process diagrams, and capture though in visual formats. Source: Tracxn Market Size Business Models Notable Players Investment Trend
  15. 15. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration Industry: Notable Players Communication Project Management EFSS Knowledge Management Enterprise Social Network Meeting Collaboration Suite Mind Mapping Cisco: Offers various unified communications products such as Cisco Webex Teams etc. CenturyLink: Offers enterprise collaboration platform under the Lumen Brand. Slack: Offers a business communication platform. Zoom: Offers video conferencing, ip phone system, etc. CA Technologies: Offers project management software Clarity. Upland: Offers applications such as project management, timesheet, CRM, etc. Workfront: Offers various work-management solutions. Dropbox: offers file hosting services. Box: Offers cloud content management and file hosting services. Microsoft OneDrive: A file hosting service and synchronization service operated by Microsoft as part of its web version of Office. Coveo: Offers an AI-based knowledge management platform. Bloomfire Yammer: Microsoft acquired enterprise social networking platform. Igloo Outreach: Offers an AI-driven meeting scheduling system. Diligent: Offers solutions for Board meeting management along with Company Secretary, meeting minutes, etc. Google Workspace: Includes communication and collaboration tools such as Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Sites, etc. Office 365 : Business communication and collaboration platform with cloud-based productivity software, drive, email, and communication tools (teams). Lucidchart: Offers a cloud-based visualisation platform. Ideaflow: Offers a cutting edge AI-driven shared brain application for organisations. Market Size Business Models Notable Players Investment Trend
  16. 16. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration Industry: Notable Players….. Communication Project Management EFSS Knowledge Management Enterprise Social Network Meeting Collaboration Suite Mind Mapping RingCentral: Offers messaging, video, and phone services. ChatWork: Offers communication platform with text-chat, video chat, file sharing, etc. features. Few Other: Bandwidth, Support.com Platform, 8x8, Glowpoint, Sinch, CounterPath, Sangoma Smartsheet: Offers a project management applications with collaboration and communication features. Vocera: Offers a platform for communication and workflow optimisation. Few other: GetBusy, Induction Healthcare, HopTo, Cybozu Globalscape: Enterprise File Transfer (EFT) as a service. archTIS: EFSS for sensitive information. Mlabs: Database-as-a-Se rvice for MongoDB. Knosys: Offers a cloud based knowledge management system. PeerStream (PalTalk): Offers a video chat room application. BOARD OFFICE: Meeting management system for corporate board meetings. Zoho: Offers Remotely platform which includes meeting, collaboration and productivity applications. Atlassian: Offers tools such as Jira and Trello Hoylu: Online Whiteboard. Market Size Business Models Notable Players Investment Trend
  17. 17. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration Industry: Investment Trends ● The sector has attracted more than US$5 billion as investment only in the last three years. Source: Tracxn Market Size Business Models Notable Players Investment Trend
  18. 18. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration Industry: Investment Trends: Business Models ● Historically Communication tools received the highest funding, followed by Project Management tools, EFSS, and Knowledge Management. Source: Tracxn Market Size Business Models Notable Players Investment Trend
  19. 19. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Enterprise Collaboration Industry: Investment Trends: Business Models: Recent Trend ● Recently, the Project Management Suites are attracting the most funds followed by Team Messaging applications. Source: Tracxn Market Size Business Models Notable Players Investment Trend
  20. 20. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19
  21. 21. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19: Forces at Play Enterprise Collaboration Industry Work-from-Home / EdTech Rapid Digitisation Reducing Business Travel Changes in IT Spending Forces at Play Impact Rapid Growth of SaaS and Cloud
  22. 22. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19: Forces at Play: Changing IT spending pattern ● As per a Gartner report, Global IT spending in the year 2020 is expected to be 8% lesser than in 2019. Devices and Data Center systems are expected to be worst affected. ● As per a survey of CIO.com, IT spending focus is shifting from AI, Data Analytics, and Data Centres to Cloud, Collaboration tools, Mobility, and Security. ● IT spending on on-premise-data-center equipment and licensed software is waning amid the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated cloud migrations for digital transformation. Data: Gartner Source: CIO.com Forces at Play Impact
  23. 23. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19: Forces at Play: Work-from-home / EdTech ● Google, Microsoft, Uber, Facebook, Reuters, Twitter, Amazon, and many other companies are allowing their employees to permanently work from home. ● Data from the International Data Group shows a significant increase in work from home during the pandemic. Forces at Play Impact Data: International Workplace Group
  24. 24. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19: Forces at Play: Rapid Digitisation ● COVID-19 lockdowns have accelerated the digital transformation of many industries. ● Apart from education and online payments, grocery delivery, health-tech, etc. are expected to get a boost from the pandemic. ● As more and more companies are forced to adopt digital channels and tools for business continuity, their comfort with digital communication is increasing rapidly. Forces at Play Impact
  25. 25. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19: Forces at Play: Rapid Growth of SaaS and Cloud ● The pandemic is forcing companies to push their business on the cloud and using SaaS to continue operations when the workforce is working from home. ● Many corporates avoided cloud applications due to concerns over data security. Due to COVID-19 concerns over business continuity have superseded the concern of data security. ● Not only non-critical operations, but companies are also now pushing their critical operations online. ● This trend creates Changing Work Cultures for enterprises as well as for their employees. Forces at Play Impact
  26. 26. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19: Forces at Play: Reducing Business Travel ● The pandemic has brought business travel to a halt and business people were forced to use communication tools such as Zoom, Google Meet, etc. to continue business dealings. ● Apart from travel restriction and fear of contamination, companies in the next few quarters are likely to tighten their belts to go through the recession. ● As enterprises realise that using the above-mentioned tools is often an easier and cheaper option, they are likely to questions exorbitant business travel expenses. Forces at Play Impact
  27. 27. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Enterprise Collaboration Changing Work Culture Enterprise Collaboration Industry Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19: Impact of COVID-19 on the Enterprise Collaboration Industry ● Remote work was gaining momentum for many years and the Pandemic has put it into rapid acceleration when suddenly around 80% of the workforce working from home. ● Not only work-from-home, but online-education also got a sudden boost from the pandemic. ● This resulted in a rapid adoption of online communication and collaboration tools. ● For example, Microsoft Teams experienced a more than 50% increase in Daily Active Users to 115 million in six months. ● Slack added 12,000 and 8,000 paid customers in Q1 and Q2 respectively. ● Zoom’s daily user base increased from 10 million at the end Of 2019 to 300 million by April 2020. ● Rapid digitisation, increased acceptance of cloud not only by the corporates but also by the education sector, and use of the online medium instead of business travel is creating the ground for a sustained growth momentum of the Enterprise Collaboration sector. ● Although, the rapid growth of cloud applications means increased threat by cybercriminals and increased chances of cloud data breaches. ● Future growth is especially expected from the SMBs as they are adopting technology quickly and are less concerned about data security than large enterprises. Forces at Play Impact
  28. 28. Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry by Sam Ghosh 6th November 2020 Thank You

