Global Enterprise Collaboration Industry

Remote work was gaining momentum for many years and the Pandemic has put it into rapid acceleration when suddenly around 80% of the workforce working from home.



Not only work-from-home, but online-education also got a sudden boost from the pandemic.



This resulted in the rapid adoption of online communication and collaboration tools.



For example, Microsoft Teams experienced a more than 50% increase in Daily Active Users to 115 million in six months.



Slack added 12,000 and 8,000 paid customers in Q1 and Q2 respectively.



Zoom’s daily user base increased from 10 million at the end Of 2019 to 300 million by April 2020.



Rapid digitisation, increased acceptance of cloud not only by the corporates but also by the education sector, and use of the online medium instead of business travel is creating the ground for a sustained growth momentum of the Enterprise Collaboration sector.



Although, the rapid growth of cloud applications means increased threat by cybercriminals and increased chances of cloud data breaches.



Future growth is especially expected from the SMBs as they are adopting technology quickly and are less concerned about data security than large enterprises.