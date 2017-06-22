ENVIRONMENTAL AND AGRICULTURAL MICROBIOLOGY By Sumaiya. K M. Sc., Department of Microbiology Bharathidasan University Tric...
INTRODUCTION  The vast majority of microorganisms, however, live free in nature, especially in the soil and oceans. It ha...
MICROBES IN EXTREME ENVIRONMENT Growth of thermophilic bacteria in alkaline hot springGelatinous microbial mat in alkaline...
MICROBIAL ADAPTATION TO EXTREME ENVIRONMENTS
ADAPTATION TO HIGH TEMPERATURE  The most impressive adaptation is that of bacteria to high temperature, including strains...
MECHANISMS DURING ADAPTATION TO HIGH TEMPERATURE Conversion of cis fatty acids into trans fatty acids Changing the amino a...
ADAPTATION TO COLD Structural adaptation of enzymes DNA- dependent RNA polymerase Ribonucleas e Alkaline phosphatas e Prot...
Criteria for cold active enzymes Fewerresiduesof prolinesor arginines Lowerratioof arginineto arginineplus lysine Decrease...
Maintenance of membrane fluidity Role of fatty acids  A number of changes are known to occur in the fatty acid profile of...
Role of carotenoids  Several polar and non-polar carotenoids, synthesized in the Antarctic strains, Micrococcus roseus an...
Role of heat shock proteins HSPs are a group of ubiquitously occurring proteins  To protect the producer organism from th...
Role of cold shock proteins (cold acclimation protein)  Csp A, acts as a transcriptional and translational activator.  R...
Role of antifreeze proteins A strain of Moraxella sp. was the first example of an Antarctic bacterium that was found to pr...
TEMPERATURE ADAPTATION OF BACTERIAL MEMBRANE FATTY ACIDS
ADAPTATION TO DESICCATION  Some desiccation-tolerant cells accumulate large amounts (sometimes in excess of 20% of their ...
ADAPTATION TO DESICCATION (Acinetobacter sp.,)
ADAPTATION TO OXYGEN Adaptation in low oxygen by high affinity terminal oxidase  The potential interactions between micro...
RECENT RESEARCHES IN THIS TOPIC  Diversity, adaptation and activity of the bacterial flora in saline environments.  Life...
CONCLUSION Although the environmental conditions are change at inappropriately, the excellent intracellular and extracellu...
REFERENCES  Mechanism of bacterial adaptation to low temperature by M K Chattopadhyay.  Microbial life at high temperatu...
 Mechanisms of desiccation tolerance in cyanobacteria. by Malcolm Potts  Polysaccharides from mucilaginous envelope laye...
Mechanism of microbial adaptation- temperature, desiccation, oxygen, cold.

  1. 1. ENVIRONMENTAL AND AGRICULTURAL MICROBIOLOGY By Sumaiya. K M. Sc., Department of Microbiology Bharathidasan University Trichy. MECHANISM OF MICROBIAL ADAPTATION – TEMPERATURE, DESICCATION, OXYGEN, COLD
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  The vast majority of microorganisms, however, live free in nature, especially in the soil and oceans. It has been estimated that the upper 15 cm of a fertile soil may contain over 4000 kg of bacteria and fungi per hectare.  The conditions found in these environments are more severe than those we usually assume can be tolerated even by cell constitutents - the enzymes, nucleic acids, membranes, etc.  Eventually it will be possible to correlate changes in molecular structure, cell structure, and metabolic pathways with the ability to adapt to particular physical parameters.
  3. 3. MICROBES IN EXTREME ENVIRONMENT Growth of thermophilic bacteria in alkaline hot springGelatinous microbial mat in alkaline lake
  4. 4. MICROBIAL ADAPTATION TO EXTREME ENVIRONMENTS
  5. 5. ADAPTATION TO HIGH TEMPERATURE  The most impressive adaptation is that of bacteria to high temperature, including strains living in hot springs, hot acid waters, home and industrial hot water heaters, and decomposing organic material.  Required changes for life at high temperatures Stabilization of enzymes and nucleic acids, and an increase in the melting point of lipids.  Thermophilic organisms contain stabilizing factors which prevent denaturation of their enzymes and nucleic acids.  Stability of thermophilic enzymes appears to be an inherent property of the enzyme molecule.
  6. 6. MECHANISMS DURING ADAPTATION TO HIGH TEMPERATURE Conversion of cis fatty acids into trans fatty acids Changing the amino acid composition, or amino acid sequence protein with different charged groups, hydrophobic groups, hydrogen bonding, salt linkages, or disulfide bonds, and result in altered secondary structure Two of the arginine form additional salt bridges between some of the four sub- units which make up the active enzyme With DNA, stabilization by an increase in the G+C content, with their strong hydrogen bonding, and a corresponding decrease in adenine-plus-thymine.
  7. 7. ADAPTATION TO COLD Structural adaptation of enzymes DNA- dependent RNA polymerase Ribonucleas e Alkaline phosphatas e Protein- tyrosine phosphatas e α -amylase β- galactosida se Aminopepti dase Adaptation of the cell to the low temperature calls for presence of intracellular enzymes which are active at low temperature.
  8. 8. Criteria for cold active enzymes Fewerresiduesof prolinesor arginines Lowerratioof arginineto arginineplus lysine Decreasein hydrophobic residuescoupled withan increase in polarresidues Decreasein the number of disulfidebonds
  9. 9. Maintenance of membrane fluidity Role of fatty acids  A number of changes are known to occur in the fatty acid profile of bacterial cell membrane to maintain an optimum fluidity. Saturated fatty acids into unsaturated fatty acids by the enzymes desaturases, Short-chain fatty acids to long chain fatty acids, Branched chain fatty acids to straight-chain fatty acids, Anteiso-fatty acids to iso fatty acids.  Maintenance of membrane fluidity, not only through anabolic pathways but also by making use of catabolism.
  10. 10. Role of carotenoids  Several polar and non-polar carotenoids, synthesized in the Antarctic strains, Micrococcus roseus and Sphingobacterium antarcticus.  The major carotenoid pigments were found to bind vesicles, made of both synthetic and natural lipids, and to rigidify them.  Increase in the amount of polar carotenoids and decrease in the amount of non-polar carotenoid.
  11. 11. Role of heat shock proteins HSPs are a group of ubiquitously occurring proteins  To protect the producer organism from thermal stress.  Some appear to help survival and growth of bacteria also at low temperature.  HSP called Clp B, increased 5-6-fold in a cyanobacterial strain Synechococcus PCC 7942 when the culture was shifted from 37°C to 25°C.  In the absence of this protein, both the growth and photosynthetic activity were repressed.  Clp B and Htp G played an important role in cold acclimation of the Synechococcus PCC 7942.
  12. 12. Role of cold shock proteins (cold acclimation protein)  Csp A, acts as a transcriptional and translational activator.  Refolding the enzymes that denatured by cold. Role of RNA degradosome  Degradosome is a protein complex, which is the major determinant factor for the stability of cellular RNA. Role of cryoprotectant  Sugars (glucose, fructose), sugar alcohols (mannitol, glycerol), and amino acids (alanine, proline).
  13. 13. Role of antifreeze proteins A strain of Moraxella sp. was the first example of an Antarctic bacterium that was found to produce an AFP.
  14. 14. TEMPERATURE ADAPTATION OF BACTERIAL MEMBRANE FATTY ACIDS
  15. 15. ADAPTATION TO DESICCATION  Some desiccation-tolerant cells accumulate large amounts (sometimes in excess of 20% of their dry weight) of either one or both of the disaccharides trehalose and sucrose.  Such disaccharides are effective at protecting enzymes during both freeze-drying and air drying.  Similar effect, due to polyhydroxyl compounds such as inositol, in dried bacterial cells.  Proteins overexpressed under desiccation included membrane and periplasmic proteins.  When carbohydrates are dried in the presence of proteins, the capacity for the carbohydrate molecules to form intermolecular hydrogen bonds between themselves is diminished.
  16. 16. ADAPTATION TO DESICCATION (Acinetobacter sp.,)
  17. 17. ADAPTATION TO OXYGEN Adaptation in low oxygen by high affinity terminal oxidase  The potential interactions between microorganisms and the O2 in their environment provide a useful basis for the physiological and ecological characterization of microbes.  Terminal oxidases in bacteria have a range of affinities for O2, only some of these enzymes provide the capacity to grow in low O2 environments.  Together, the capacity for aerobic and anaerobic growth, the characteristics of the terminal oxidases and the response to ROS provide a framework for classifying organisms with respect to O2 metabolism.
  18. 18. RECENT RESEARCHES IN THIS TOPIC  Diversity, adaptation and activity of the bacterial flora in saline environments.  Life in acid: pH homeostasis in acidophiles.  Mechanisms of desiccation tolerance in cyanobacteria.  The stability of proteins in extreme environments.  Survival strategies of bacteria in the natural environment.
  19. 19. CONCLUSION Although the environmental conditions are change at inappropriately, the excellent intracellular and extracellular mechanisms occurs in the microbes. These mechanisms gives life to microbes.
  20. 20. REFERENCES  Mechanism of bacterial adaptation to low temperature by M K Chattopadhyay.  Microbial life at high temperatures: mechanisms and molecular aspects. by Amelunxen, R.E. and Murdock, A.L.  Bacterial growth rates above 90 °C in Yellowstone hot springs. by Bott, T.L. and Brock, T.D.  Desiccation Tolerance of Prokaryotes. by Malcolm potfis.  The link between bacterial radiation resistance and cold adaptation. by Chattopadhyay M K
  21. 21.  Mechanisms of desiccation tolerance in cyanobacteria. by Malcolm Potts  Polysaccharides from mucilaginous envelope layers of cyanobacteria and their ecological significance by Adhikary, S.P.  Studies on the Mechanisms of Microbial Adaptation to the Physical Environment by M.R. Heinrich, Ames Research Centre, California, USA

×