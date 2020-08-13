Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mental health issues during Global pandemic DR. SUJIT KUMAR KAR, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF PSYCHIATRY, KING GEORGE’S MEDICAL ...
•Highly contagious / Less fatal
Region Number of cases Number of deaths World > 51 lakhs >3.3 lakhs India 112,442 3,438
Common symptoms of COVID-19
General population Vulnerable population (Children, Elderly, Pregnancy) Healthcare workers Marginalized population (Homele...
Life-style related changes Academic loss Financial loss Loss of job Fear of getting infection Fake news Boredom Limited re...
BASIC PRINCIPLES • Increasing physical reserve. • Increasing emotional reserve. • Reducing the intensity of the emotional ...
Social contagion • Like Corona virus, behavior and emotions are also contagious • Spread hope, optimism, happiness and com...
Points to remember • Ensure adequate sleep and physical rest • Take balanced diet • Utilize free time in doing what makes ...
Write to me at: drsujita@gmail.com
  1. 1. Mental health issues during Global pandemic DR. SUJIT KUMAR KAR, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF PSYCHIATRY, KING GEORGE’S MEDICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW, U.P
  2. 2. •Highly contagious / Less fatal
  3. 3. Region Number of cases Number of deaths World > 51 lakhs >3.3 lakhs India 112,442 3,438
  4. 4. Common symptoms of COVID-19
  5. 5. Kar SK, Yasir Arafat SM, Kabir R, Sharma P, Saxena SK. Coping with Mental Health Challenges During COVID-19. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). 2020 Apr 30:199–213. doi: 10.1007/978-981-15-4814-7_16. PMCID: PMC7189395.
  6. 6. Kar SK, Yasir Arafat SM, Kabir R, Sharma P, Saxena SK. Coping with Mental Health Challenges During COVID-19. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). 2020 Apr 30:199–213. doi: 10.1007/978-981-15-4814-7_16. PMCID: PMC7189395.
  7. 7. Kar SK, Yasir Arafat SM, Kabir R, Sharma P, Saxena SK. Coping with Mental Health Challenges During COVID-19. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). 2020 Apr 30:199–213. doi: 10.1007/978-981-15-4814-7_16. PMCID: PMC7189395.
  8. 8. General population Vulnerable population (Children, Elderly, Pregnancy) Healthcare workers Marginalized population (Homeless people/ Migrant workers/ Prison/ LGBTQ, etc) COVID-19 patients Close contacts & family members of COVID-19 Pre-existing mental illnesses
  9. 9. Life-style related changes Academic loss Financial loss Loss of job Fear of getting infection Fake news Boredom Limited recreational activity Exhaustion of resources No treatment / vaccination available for COVID-19
  10. 10. Kar SK, Yasir Arafat SM, Kabir R, Sharma P, Saxena SK. Coping with Mental Health Challenges During COVID-19. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). 2020 Apr 30:199–213. doi: 10.1007/978-981-15-4814-7_16. PMCID: PMC7189395.
  11. 11. Kar SK, Yasir Arafat SM, Kabir R, Sharma P, Saxena SK. Coping with Mental Health Challenges During COVID-19. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). 2020 Apr 30:199–213. doi: 10.1007/978-981-15-4814-7_16. PMCID: PMC7189395.
  12. 12. Kar SK, Yasir Arafat SM, Kabir R, Sharma P, Saxena SK. Coping with Mental Health Challenges During COVID-19. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). 2020 Apr 30:199–213. doi: 10.1007/978-981-15-4814-7_16. PMCID: PMC7189395.
  13. 13. BASIC PRINCIPLES • Increasing physical reserve. • Increasing emotional reserve. • Reducing the intensity of the emotional reactions.
  14. 14. Social contagion • Like Corona virus, behavior and emotions are also contagious • Spread hope, optimism, happiness and compassion. • Avoid spreading doubt, pessimism, cynicism, shaming and blaming (Talk to specialist) • Be a role model for others Social Contagion
  15. 15. Points to remember • Ensure adequate sleep and physical rest • Take balanced diet • Utilize free time in doing what makes you happy and relaxed – Hobbies, dance, music, poetry, gardening, pet • Judicious use of screens
  16. 16. Write to me at: drsujita@gmail.com

